Happy Valley fans who were perched on the edge of their sofas for season finale of the BBC One drama are wondering where is Sarah Lancashire from, does she have children and who is her husband?

The nail-biting six-part series three was filmed in and around the Calder Valley, and while there are so many questions about the series - from why did Alison kill her son to how did becky die? A lot of interest has turned to the leading lady herself, Sarah Lancashire who plays hero/kick-ass cop Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

As we look at all you need to know about the actress...

Where is Sarah Lancashire from?

Sarah Lancashire is from Oldham. She was a twin born on 10th October 1964, to her parents, dad Geoffrey, a Coronation Street scriptwriter, and mum Hilda, who worked as his PA. She has three brothers - one older, one younger and the third is her twin. Sarah, 58, studied at Oldham Hulme Grammar school between 1976 and 1981, and only considered a performing arts career when she won a place at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama at the age of 18, when she realised she enjoyed acting having graduated in 1986.

Does Sarah Lancashire have any children?

Yes, Sarah Lancashire has three children - her first son Thomas, was born in 1987, followed by her second son Matthew in 1989 to husband Gary Hargreaves. And her third son Joseph, was born in 2003 to her second husband Peter Salmon.

Who is Sarah Lancashire's husband?

Sarah Lancashire's husband is Peter Salmon - a television executive who she met while she was playing Raquel Watts on Coronation Street. He was employed by Granada Studios at the time but it was actually several years later, in 2000 when they started a romantic relationship. He proposed to her during a romantic Easter break in New York back in 2001 and they went on to marry at a low-key ceremony held at Langar Hall, Nottinghamshire. Two years later, Sarah's third child - her first with Peter, was born.

Prior to marrying Peter, Sarah married to music lecturer Gary Hargreaves when she was aged 22. He was 11 years her senior and her first serious boyfriend having met four years earlier. Speaking about her first marriage, she told The Telegraph, "I got married only because I was pregnant. Simple as that. I am a very traditional girl and was horrified at the thought of having a child out of wedlock. I didn't want a child of mine to be different or have fingers pointed at."

In 2001 she stated that though her first marriage lasted ten years she claimed it "was 10 years longer than it should have done". In 1995 she separated from Hargreaves and the couple would later divorce.

She has also spoken out about suffering from depression (opens in new tab).

