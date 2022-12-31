Where is Happy Valley filmed? Filming locations of the BBC drama
The BBC crime drama returns for its third and final series on New Year’s Day
The wait is finally over for series 3 of the Yorkshire-based TV show - but where is Happy Valley filmed?
For fans who have been eagerly asking when is Happy Valley coming back (opens in new tab), the highly anticipated final series of the BBC drama has arrived just in time to spice up the Christmas TV schedule (opens in new tab). The show returns as rumours surface around Line of Duty season 7 (opens in new tab), in an exciting few days for fans of BBC crime dramas.
Happy Valley is set in Yorkshire and created by Huddersfield native Sally Wainwright, starring Sarah Lancashire as police sergeant Catherine Cawood. The gripping plot keeps viewers coming back to the popular show, but the striking rural landscapes also make it a favourite among fans, begging the question where is Happy Valley filmed?
Where is Happy Valley filmed?
Happy Valley is mostly shot on location, in Calder Valley, Yorkshire. Areas in and around Calder Valley that have featured in the show include Sowerby Bridge, Halifax, Hedben Bridge, Meltham, Keighley, Mount Tabor and Huddersfield.
In series 3, Halifax appears to have featured heavily as a filming location, with cast and crew spotted in Boothtown, a suburb of Halifax, and at Hebden Bridge, a small town eight miles west of Halifax. In addition, the old Halifax swimming pool was made into a police station for Happy Valley series 3.
Other series 3 filming locations include a Harveys department store, a former Sowerby Bridge Police Station, and Park Wood Crematorium in the market town Elland.
Back in February, cast and crew were spotted at Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Boothtown, and it looked as though they were filming a dramatic arrest, with protagonist Catherine suffering an injury to her face.
When Happy Valley was first announced back in 2013, lead actress Sarah Lancashire said she was looking forward to filming the rural scenes, saying: "it's going to be hard work, but on screen it will look stunning."
Happy Valley filming location series 1
- Sowerby Bridge police station
- Heath Hill Road, Mount Tabor
- Hangingroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge
Happy Valley filming locations series 2
- Crown Street, Hebden Bridge
- Richmond Road, Halifax
- West View Park, Halifax
- The Moorings in Sowerby Bridge
- Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby Bridge
- One Stop in Hebden Bridge
Where is Catherine's house in Happy Valley?
The filming location for Catherine's house in Happy Valley is a four-bed terraced property in Hebden Bridge, called 'Ivy Villas'.
In 2017 the property was for sale, listed at £250,000. Peter David Properties explained in the listing on onthemarket.com (opens in new tab): "Peter David Properties are pleased to present to the market this four bedroomed, bay fronted Edwardian terraced property situated in this sought after and established residential location within the heart of the historic market town of Hebden Bridge.
"The property has been used as the main residence of the characters of the popular BBC television series 'Happy Valley' and would make an ideal family home."
Happy Valley series 3 release date
Series 3 of Happy Valley will air on Sunday 1 January 2023 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
There will be six episodes in the series which will air weekly, with the last episode of season three airing on Sunday 5 February.
Sarah Lancashire will return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, James Norton will reprise his role as Tommy Lee Royce.
Catherine’s sister Clare, who is played by actress Siobhan Finneran, and Catherine’s grandson Ryan, played by Rhys Connah are also among returning characters.
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
