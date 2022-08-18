When is House of the Dragon set and is it a sequel or prequel?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As audiences prepare for 2022's most anticipated show, we share what year House of the Dragon is set in and whether it's a Game of Thrones prequel or sequel.

The month of August marks an important moment for loyal Game of Thrones fans as the House of the Dragon release date (opens in new tab) finally arrives. Juicy details of the upcoming series have come out in dribs and drabs since the spin-off was confirmed in late 2019 - from the all-star House of the Dragon cast (opens in new tab) depicting the Targaryens to House of the Dragon filming locations. And another source of information that people want to know about is what time period the new series is set in.

We've done the research and shared the specific years in which series one of the House of the Dragon takes place in and where this sits in the wider franchise timeline.

When is House of the Dragon set? Time period explained

The events in House of the Dragon are set during 129 - 131 AC, approximately 170 years before the events of Game Of Thrones took place (which was between 298 and 305 AC).

It's possible the show will start as early as 120 AC. Also known as the Year of the Red Spring, this was a momentous one in Viserys' time as King, including the deaths of Rhaenyra's husband, Laenor Velaryon, and the Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong. These events would help lead to the Dance of the Dragons, so could be a good starting point. Or, it could pick up around 128 AC, in the last year of the King's life, allowing him to die at the end of season 1 to kick the war into motion.

Author George R R Martin uses two terms to define time in the Game of Thrones universe - Before Conquest (BC) and After Conquest (AC). After Conquest - of which House of the Dragon is set in - refers to the time when the House of Targaryen have conquered Westeros (with their dragons) and the Seven Kingdoms are united under one ruler.

Is House of the Dragon before or after Game of Thrones?

House of the Dragon takes place before Game of Thrones. The series delves into the reign of the Targaryens before they were ousted from power in 280 AC by King Robert Baratheon (assisted by the House of Stark).

The first season of Game of Thrones began much later timewise - around 298 AC - with Robert Baratheon still King and a surviving Daenerys Targaryen turning 18.

Is House of the Dragon a sequel or prequel?

Whilst House of the Dragon is released after the original Game of Thrones series, the show is considered a prequel - not a sequel - because the storyline and time period takes place before the events of Game of Thrones.

Author George R R Martin confirmed House of the Dragon's prequel status in a post on his website. The synopsis reads: "Centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen - the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria - took up residence on Dragonstone.

"Fire and Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart."

House of the Dragon is based on the Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood: the Targaryen Civil War by Martin - which is also known to fans as the Dance of Dragons.

Do you need to watch Game of Thrones before House of the Dragon?

No, you do not need to watch Game of Thrones before watching House of the Dragon. As it is set over a century before, it is a story in its own right and will make sense without having watched Game of Thrones.

However, it might enhance your experience of watching the prequel if you have some insight into the characters and the settings.

Alternatively, you could read the book, Fire & Blood, to get a good understanding of the storyline before watching.

