House of the Dragon cast: A who's who guide to the Game of Thrones spin-off

The House of the Dragon cast features a crop of both famous and up-and-coming British acting talent that help bring the story to life.

August brings with it good news for Game of Thones fans - with spin-off the House of the Dragon release date (opens in new tab) dropping this month. Following the end of the hit HBO series in 2019 came the announcement of a new prequel that will explore the House of Targaryen in all it's bloody glory.

Helping to bring the tale to life is a creme-de-la-creme crop of British actors, that many are bound to recognise from other hit shows. Among them a former Doctor Who and a particularly villianous Peaky Blinders priest who lead the cast line-up.

Meet the cast of House of the Dragon:

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen

(Image credit: ©Sky UK LTD/Shutterstock)

Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. Paddy is known for his roles in The World’s End, Dead Man’s Shoes and Peaky Blinders (opens in new tab).

The actor recently revealed how his mother was the inspiration behind his role as King Viserys, saying: “When I played Viserys Targaryen, I just played my mum, you know. That’s what I played – my mother.”

Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. First of His Name. #ViserysTargaryen#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/u7xUPJCaFEMay 5, 2022 See more

Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen

(Image credit: ©Sky UK LTD/Shutterstock)

Deamon is the younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon.

Matt, who has also had starring roles in The Crown and Doctor Who, has said of House of Dragon: “I think it's really different to the original series. I mean it has to be. The original series was its own thing and it was, it was so brilliant and, and sort of left a mark in a way that it would be impossible to repeat.”

Prince of the City.#DaemonTargaryen#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/MkXwusCTAPMay 5, 2022 See more

Olivia Cooke plays Lady Alicent Hightower

(Image credit: ©Sky UK LTD/Shutterstock)

The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Olivia, who is known for her roles in Vanity Fair and Bates Motel, said of the series: “The scripts I read were so, so, so, good.”

Daughter to the Hand of the King.#AlicentHightower#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/Z0SVROZvUUMay 5, 2022 See more

Rhys Ifans plays Ser Otto Hightower

(Image credit: ©Sky UK LTD/Shutterstock)

The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Rhys has also starred in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 1, Notting Hill and Anonymous. Keeping coy about House of the Dragon, Rhys said last year: "Very exciting… I don’t want to give too much away.”

Hand of the King.#OttoHightower#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/m5h88rm4BTMay 5, 2022 See more

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

(Image credit: ©Sky UK LTD/Shutterstock)

The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Actor Emma, who is also known for Hanna and Truth Seekers, has remained tight-lipped about her latest role, but she was spotted filming with Matt Smith on a Cornwall beach in September 2021.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lZ4ERgAy5HApril 26, 2021 See more

Supporting cast

Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Mutant Chronicles) plays Lord Corlys Velaryon/"The Sea Snake"

Eve Best (The King’s Speech, Nurse Jackie) plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Fabien Frankel (The Serpent) plays Ser Criston Cole

Sonoya Mizuno (La La Land, Annihilation) plays Mysaria

Milly Alcock (Upright, Furlough) plays Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Bethany Antonia (Stay Close, Get Even) plays Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell (Midsomer Murders, Home from Home) plays Rhaena Targaryen

Emily Carey (Wonder Woman, Where Is Anne Frank) plays Young Alicent Hightower

Harry Collett (Dunkirk, Dolittle) plays Jacaerys Velaryon

Ryan Corr (Holding the Man, The Secrets She Keeps) plays Ser Harwin "Breakbones" Strong

Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk, The King) plays Prince Aegon Targaryen

Jefferson Hall (Halloween, Sherlock Holmes) plays twins Ser Tyland Lannister and Lord Jason Lannister

David Horovitch (The Young Victoria) plays Grand Maester Mellos

Wil Johnson (Waking the Dead, Clocking Off) plays Ser Vaemond Velaryon

John Macmillan (King Lear) plays Ser Laenor Velaryon

Graham McTavish (The Hobbit, Rambo) plays Ser Harrold Westerling

Ewan Mitchell (The Last Kingdom, Trigger Point (opens in new tab) ) plays Prince Aemond Targaryen

Theo Nate (Time) plays Ser Laenor Velaryon

Matthew Needham (The Ritual, Sherlock) plays Larys Strong

Bill Paterson (Miss Potter, Kingdom of Heaven) plays Lord Lyman Beesbury

Phia Saban (The Last Kingdom) plays Princess Helaena Targaryen

Gavin Spokes (The Ipcress File, Hitmen) plays Lord Lyonel Strong

Savannah Steyn (Crawl, The Tunnel) plays Lady Laena Velayron

Will any Game of Thrones characters appear in House of the Dragon?

Seeing as House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it’s highly unlikely that any characters will appear. There’s also a lengthy new cast that didn’t appear in Game of Thrones, so we can safely make the assumption that there will be no returning characters.

However, it is possible that we'll see the ancestors of the Starks, Lannisters, Baratheons and other families that we’re more familiar with. Depending on exactly how much ground is covered we could also see original Westerosi conquerors Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen, as hinted by early casting announcements, though this hasn't been confirmed.

The height of an empire. pic.twitter.com/5y1nvAqqXoAugust 10, 2022 See more

Another familiar face we might see again is dragon Balerion the Black Dread, Aegon’s mount whose skull resided in the dungeon’s of King’s Landing throughout most of Game of Thrones, and who was "historically" ridden by King Viserys I at one point.

