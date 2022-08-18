House of the Dragon cast: A who's who guide to the Game of Thrones spin-off
Recognise these British actors?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The House of the Dragon cast features a crop of both famous and up-and-coming British acting talent that help bring the story to life.
August brings with it good news for Game of Thones fans - with spin-off the House of the Dragon release date (opens in new tab) dropping this month. Following the end of the hit HBO series in 2019 came the announcement of a new prequel that will explore the House of Targaryen in all it's bloody glory.
Helping to bring the tale to life is a creme-de-la-creme crop of British actors, that many are bound to recognise from other hit shows. Among them a former Doctor Who and a particularly villianous Peaky Blinders priest who lead the cast line-up.
Meet the cast of House of the Dragon:
Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen
Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. Paddy is known for his roles in The World’s End, Dead Man’s Shoes and Peaky Blinders (opens in new tab).
The actor recently revealed how his mother was the inspiration behind his role as King Viserys, saying: “When I played Viserys Targaryen, I just played my mum, you know. That’s what I played – my mother.”
Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. First of His Name. #ViserysTargaryen#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/u7xUPJCaFEMay 5, 2022
Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen
Deamon is the younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon.
Matt, who has also had starring roles in The Crown and Doctor Who, has said of House of Dragon: “I think it's really different to the original series. I mean it has to be. The original series was its own thing and it was, it was so brilliant and, and sort of left a mark in a way that it would be impossible to repeat.”
Prince of the City.#DaemonTargaryen#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/MkXwusCTAPMay 5, 2022
Olivia Cooke plays Lady Alicent Hightower
The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.
Olivia, who is known for her roles in Vanity Fair and Bates Motel, said of the series: “The scripts I read were so, so, so, good.”
Daughter to the Hand of the King.#AlicentHightower#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/Z0SVROZvUUMay 5, 2022
Rhys Ifans plays Ser Otto Hightower
The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.
Rhys has also starred in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 1, Notting Hill and Anonymous. Keeping coy about House of the Dragon, Rhys said last year: "Very exciting… I don’t want to give too much away.”
Hand of the King.#OttoHightower#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/m5h88rm4BTMay 5, 2022
Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Actor Emma, who is also known for Hanna and Truth Seekers, has remained tight-lipped about her latest role, but she was spotted filming with Matt Smith on a Cornwall beach in September 2021.
Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lZ4ERgAy5HApril 26, 2021
Supporting cast
- Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Mutant Chronicles) plays Lord Corlys Velaryon/"The Sea Snake"
- Eve Best (The King’s Speech, Nurse Jackie) plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen
- Fabien Frankel (The Serpent) plays Ser Criston Cole
- Sonoya Mizuno (La La Land, Annihilation) plays Mysaria
- Milly Alcock (Upright, Furlough) plays Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Bethany Antonia (Stay Close, Get Even) plays Baela Targaryen
- Phoebe Campbell (Midsomer Murders, Home from Home) plays Rhaena Targaryen
- Emily Carey (Wonder Woman, Where Is Anne Frank) plays Young Alicent Hightower
- Harry Collett (Dunkirk, Dolittle) plays Jacaerys Velaryon
- Ryan Corr (Holding the Man, The Secrets She Keeps) plays Ser Harwin "Breakbones" Strong
- Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk, The King) plays Prince Aegon Targaryen
- Jefferson Hall (Halloween, Sherlock Holmes) plays twins Ser Tyland Lannister and Lord Jason Lannister
- David Horovitch (The Young Victoria) plays Grand Maester Mellos
- Wil Johnson (Waking the Dead, Clocking Off) plays Ser Vaemond Velaryon
- John Macmillan (King Lear) plays Ser Laenor Velaryon
- Graham McTavish (The Hobbit, Rambo) plays Ser Harrold Westerling
- Ewan Mitchell (The Last Kingdom, Trigger Point (opens in new tab)) plays Prince Aemond Targaryen
- Theo Nate (Time) plays Ser Laenor Velaryon
- Matthew Needham (The Ritual, Sherlock) plays Larys Strong
- Bill Paterson (Miss Potter, Kingdom of Heaven) plays Lord Lyman Beesbury
- Phia Saban (The Last Kingdom) plays Princess Helaena Targaryen
- Gavin Spokes (The Ipcress File, Hitmen) plays Lord Lyonel Strong
- Savannah Steyn (Crawl, The Tunnel) plays Lady Laena Velayron
Will any Game of Thrones characters appear in House of the Dragon?
Seeing as House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it’s highly unlikely that any characters will appear. There’s also a lengthy new cast that didn’t appear in Game of Thrones, so we can safely make the assumption that there will be no returning characters.
However, it is possible that we'll see the ancestors of the Starks, Lannisters, Baratheons and other families that we’re more familiar with. Depending on exactly how much ground is covered we could also see original Westerosi conquerors Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen, as hinted by early casting announcements, though this hasn't been confirmed.
The height of an empire. pic.twitter.com/5y1nvAqqXoAugust 10, 2022
Another familiar face we might see again is dragon Balerion the Black Dread, Aegon’s mount whose skull resided in the dungeon’s of King’s Landing throughout most of Game of Thrones, and who was "historically" ridden by King Viserys I at one point.
Video of the Week:
Robyn is a freelance celebrity journalist with ten years experience in the industry. While studying for a degree in Media and Cultural Studies at London College of Communication, she did internships at Now and Heat magazines. After graduating, she landed a job at Star magazine, where she worked her way up to features editor. She then worked at Future as Deputy Celebrity Content Director across Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Woman & Home magazines.
-
-
Jenna Ortega: The ‘new’ Wednesday Addams actress - and where you’ve seen her before
Jenna Ortega is the new Wednesday Addams actress in Tim Burton's 'Wednesday', soon to appear on Netflix
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
When does House of the Dragon come out? Release date - plus where and how to watch it
Game of Thrones fan want to know when does House of the Dragon come out. Plus details of where you can watch it in the UK and US.
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Jenna Ortega: The ‘new’ Wednesday Addams actress - and where you’ve seen her before
Jenna Ortega is the new Wednesday Addams actress in Tim Burton's 'Wednesday', soon to appear on Netflix
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
When does House of the Dragon come out? Release date - plus where and how to watch it
Game of Thrones fan want to know when does House of the Dragon come out. Plus details of where you can watch it in the UK and US.
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Where is Ronaiah Tuiasosopo now? Manti Te'o's catfish from Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
Many are asking, Where is Ronaiah Tuiasosopo now? as the Netflix documentary about the catfishing scandal airs
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
When does Married at First Sight UK start in 2022? Meet the new brides and grooms
Fans of the hit reality show are eager to know when does Married at First Sight start again and who are the 2022 cast heading down the aisle.
By Emily Stedman • Last updated
-
Is Bad Sisters a remake and where is it set?
All you need to know ahead of the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series.
By Selina Maycock • Last updated
-
Is there a Never Have I Ever season 4 and will Paxton be in it?
Never Have I Ever has stormed to the number 1 spot on Netflix and we uncover everything there is to know about season 4 and whether Paxton will return
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Is The Punisher coming back for season 3? Everything we know so far
Speculation is rife that The Punisher is coming back for season 3 as Disney resurrects other Marvel favourites. We delve into everything we know about Frank Castle's comeback
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - episodes, release date, plot and cast
The new She-Hulk marvel show is coming sooner than you think.
By Selina Maycock • Published