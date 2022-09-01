How many dragons are in House of The Dragon, and who has the biggest?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Size and numbers definitely matter with these incredible beasts. Which is why we've shared all you need to know about the dragons in House of the Dragon.

There’s no denying the most exciting moments translated from George R. R. Martin’s universe has included Dragons. Their entrance was well worth the wait in Game of Thrones, but they have been a feature of House of The Dragon from the outset - and there’s the anticipation of some serious dragon action to come. We know that Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen had 3 dragons - the only ones remaining of what was left of centuries of Targaryen dragon ownership. But how many dragons are in House of The Dragon? We reveal just how many they are, and other exciting details about TV’s most exciting mode of fantasy transport.

As well as dragons, human foes abound in the show - with the introduction of grisly new character the crab feeder (opens in new tab) . House Velaron (opens in new tab) is also set to be a threat to the reign of King Viserys (played by House of the Dragon cast (opens in new tab) member Paddy Considine) the current figurehead of the Dragon bloodline. Check out our comprehensive House Targaryen family tree (opens in new tab) to find out how he, Rhaenyra, Daemon and the mad king are related to Daenerys.

How many dragons are in House of The Dragon?

In House of the Dragon the Targaryen’s own 17 dragons - 9 of which feature in season 1. So far, viewers have met Syrax - a favourite of King Viserys’ daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Caraxes - also known as the Blood Wyrm - has also featured. He is loyal to the Prince Daemon Targaryen, and became threatening to Viserys’ men when they approached Dragonstone to confront him. In the books, George R. R. Martin describes how the Valyrian Freehold in Essos was originally ruled by dragon lord families using magic to tame the dragons - one such family were the Targaryens.

#Caraxes, the fearsome and formidable. pic.twitter.com/Y6AcrNrryLAugust 30, 2022 See more

After the Doom of Valyria, the Targaryens were the only dragon wielding family left alive. Every dragon and person were wiped out during the Doom, and the Targaryen’s only survived because they fled to Peyredragon with 5 dragons before the Doom took hold. As the only surviving Valyrians with the magic to control dragons, the Targaryens are the last living dragon riders.

List of dragons in House of The Dragon

Balerion - Rider: Aegon the Conqueror

Vhagar - Rider: Aemond Targaryen

The Cannibal - never ridden due to being too wild to be tamed

Vermithor - Rider: King Jaeherys I

Silverwing - Rider: Queen Alysanne Targaryen

Sheepstealer - Rider: Nettles, mistress of Daemon Targaryen

Dreamfyre - Rider: Helaena Targaryen

Syrax - Rider: Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Caraxes - Rider: Daemon Targaryen

Meleys - Rider: Rhaenys Targaryen

Sunfyre - Rider: Aegon II Targaryen

Grey Ghost - Rider: Laenor Velaryon

Tessarion - Rider: Daeron Targaryen

Seasmoke - Rider: Laenor Targaryen

Vermax - Rider: Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Arrax - Rider: Prince Lucerys Velaryon

Moondancer - Rider: Lady Baela Targaryen

(Image credit: Warner Media/HBO)

Who has the biggest dragon in House of The Dragon?

King Viserys has the biggest dragon in House of The Dragon called Balerion the Black Dread. Prior to being ridden by Viserys, he was ridden by King Aegon I Targaryen during the Conquest.

Balerion's scales and wings were black, and he breathed black fire. His flames were so hot they had the ability to melt steel, and fuse sand into glass. His wingspan was so wide, his shadow could cover entire towns when he passed - it was also said his teeth were as long as swords, and he could swallow mammoths whole.

Born around 114 BC, By 93 AC Balerion had become slow and difficult to rouse. By the time King Viserys came to ride him, he was only able to make short journeys and his strength was failing. He died in 94 AC, when he was approximately 200 years old - his skull is on display in the Red Keep.

Skull of Balerion in House of the Dragon / Game of Thrones#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/mUNujjWZKtAugust 27, 2022 See more

Who has the biggest dragon in Game of Thrones?

Drogon is the biggest dragon in Game of Thrones and is owned by Daenerys Targaryen. One of three belonging to the 'Mother of Dragons', Drogon is named after Daenerys's late husband Khal Drogo.

Drogon's scales are black, while his horns, spinal plates, and eyes are red. Like Belarion he breathes black fire with flashes of red, with heat from this felt from a distance of 30 feet. He bleeds black blood and is thought to be a reincarnation of Belarion, although Daenerys chose to give him a new name for his new life.

When his brothers Rhaegal and Viserion perished throughout the events of Game of Thrones, Drogon was left the only remaining dragon in existence. He was last seen flying away from the Iron Throne after Daenerys's death.

(Image credit: Sky)

Is House of the Dragon about the dance of dragons?

No, House of the Dragon isn’t about the Dance of the Dragons, but instead tells the story of the events leading up to it. This includes a rivalry between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower that results in a civil war for the throne.

The civil war over the rightful owner of the Iron Throne is called Dance of the Dragons due to the warring Targaryens and the dragons they ride and involve in the battle. Events begin with King Viserys I Targaryen being chosen as the heir, instead of his female cousin and rightful heir, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

King Viserys announces his daughter Rhaenyra as heir to the throne when he produces no male offspring. When a later marriage to Alicent Hightower produces legitimate male heirs, Viserys keeps to his word and doesn’t overthrow Rhaenyra’s position. An enraged Alicent begins a feud with Rhaenyra that descends into civil war.

Related House of The Dragon features:

Video of the Week