How many dragons are in House of The Dragon, and who has the biggest?
Did somebody say Dracarys?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Size and numbers definitely matter with these incredible beasts. Which is why we've shared all you need to know about the dragons in House of the Dragon.
There’s no denying the most exciting moments translated from George R. R. Martin’s universe has included Dragons. Their entrance was well worth the wait in Game of Thrones, but they have been a feature of House of The Dragon from the outset - and there’s the anticipation of some serious dragon action to come. We know that Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen had 3 dragons - the only ones remaining of what was left of centuries of Targaryen dragon ownership. But how many dragons are in House of The Dragon? We reveal just how many they are, and other exciting details about TV’s most exciting mode of fantasy transport.
As well as dragons, human foes abound in the show - with the introduction of grisly new character the crab feeder (opens in new tab) . House Velaron (opens in new tab) is also set to be a threat to the reign of King Viserys (played by House of the Dragon cast (opens in new tab) member Paddy Considine) the current figurehead of the Dragon bloodline. Check out our comprehensive House Targaryen family tree (opens in new tab) to find out how he, Rhaenyra, Daemon and the mad king are related to Daenerys.
How many dragons are in House of The Dragon?
In House of the Dragon the Targaryen’s own 17 dragons - 9 of which feature in season 1. So far, viewers have met Syrax - a favourite of King Viserys’ daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.
Caraxes - also known as the Blood Wyrm - has also featured. He is loyal to the Prince Daemon Targaryen, and became threatening to Viserys’ men when they approached Dragonstone to confront him. In the books, George R. R. Martin describes how the Valyrian Freehold in Essos was originally ruled by dragon lord families using magic to tame the dragons - one such family were the Targaryens.
#Caraxes, the fearsome and formidable. pic.twitter.com/Y6AcrNrryLAugust 30, 2022
After the Doom of Valyria, the Targaryens were the only dragon wielding family left alive. Every dragon and person were wiped out during the Doom, and the Targaryen’s only survived because they fled to Peyredragon with 5 dragons before the Doom took hold. As the only surviving Valyrians with the magic to control dragons, the Targaryens are the last living dragon riders.
List of dragons in House of The Dragon
- Balerion - Rider: Aegon the Conqueror
- Vhagar - Rider: Aemond Targaryen
- The Cannibal - never ridden due to being too wild to be tamed
- Vermithor - Rider: King Jaeherys I
- Silverwing - Rider: Queen Alysanne Targaryen
- Sheepstealer - Rider: Nettles, mistress of Daemon Targaryen
- Dreamfyre - Rider: Helaena Targaryen
- Syrax - Rider: Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Caraxes - Rider: Daemon Targaryen
- Meleys - Rider: Rhaenys Targaryen
- Sunfyre - Rider: Aegon II Targaryen
- Grey Ghost - Rider: Laenor Velaryon
- Tessarion - Rider: Daeron Targaryen
- Seasmoke - Rider: Laenor Targaryen
- Vermax - Rider: Prince Jacaerys Velaryon
- Arrax - Rider: Prince Lucerys Velaryon
- Moondancer - Rider: Lady Baela Targaryen
Who has the biggest dragon in House of The Dragon?
King Viserys has the biggest dragon in House of The Dragon called Balerion the Black Dread. Prior to being ridden by Viserys, he was ridden by King Aegon I Targaryen during the Conquest.
Balerion's scales and wings were black, and he breathed black fire. His flames were so hot they had the ability to melt steel, and fuse sand into glass. His wingspan was so wide, his shadow could cover entire towns when he passed - it was also said his teeth were as long as swords, and he could swallow mammoths whole.
Born around 114 BC, By 93 AC Balerion had become slow and difficult to rouse. By the time King Viserys came to ride him, he was only able to make short journeys and his strength was failing. He died in 94 AC, when he was approximately 200 years old - his skull is on display in the Red Keep.
Skull of Balerion in House of the Dragon / Game of Thrones#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/mUNujjWZKtAugust 27, 2022
Who has the biggest dragon in Game of Thrones?
Drogon is the biggest dragon in Game of Thrones and is owned by Daenerys Targaryen. One of three belonging to the 'Mother of Dragons', Drogon is named after Daenerys's late husband Khal Drogo.
Drogon's scales are black, while his horns, spinal plates, and eyes are red. Like Belarion he breathes black fire with flashes of red, with heat from this felt from a distance of 30 feet. He bleeds black blood and is thought to be a reincarnation of Belarion, although Daenerys chose to give him a new name for his new life.
When his brothers Rhaegal and Viserion perished throughout the events of Game of Thrones, Drogon was left the only remaining dragon in existence. He was last seen flying away from the Iron Throne after Daenerys's death.
Is House of the Dragon about the dance of dragons?
No, House of the Dragon isn’t about the Dance of the Dragons, but instead tells the story of the events leading up to it. This includes a rivalry between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower that results in a civil war for the throne.
The civil war over the rightful owner of the Iron Throne is called Dance of the Dragons due to the warring Targaryens and the dragons they ride and involve in the battle. Events begin with King Viserys I Targaryen being chosen as the heir, instead of his female cousin and rightful heir, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.
King Viserys announces his daughter Rhaenyra as heir to the throne when he produces no male offspring. When a later marriage to Alicent Hightower produces legitimate male heirs, Viserys keeps to his word and doesn’t overthrow Rhaenyra’s position. An enraged Alicent begins a feud with Rhaenyra that descends into civil war.
Related House of The Dragon features:
- When is House of the Dragon set and is it a sequel or prequel? (opens in new tab)
- When did House of the Dragon come out? Release date - plus where and how to watch it (opens in new tab)
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed? The locations you can visit country by country (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and telling you why you should watch them.
-
-
6 ways EcoFlow’s powerful, portable, planet-friendly power packs can improve your life
EcoFlow’s new product range can plug the gap in your personal grid so you can cope with anything.
By GoodTo • Published
-
Blackbird movie: All you need know about Michael Flatley
As Blackbird movie is finally released we look at all you need to know about Michael Flatley.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Blackbird movie: All you need know about Michael Flatley
As Blackbird movie is finally released we look at all you need to know about Michael Flatley.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is the crab feeder in House of The Dragon, and who is the actor playing him?
House of The Dragon introduced a new character in episode 2 and we uncover exactly who is the crab feeder and who is the actor playing him?
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
MAFS UK cast: Meet the 2022 Married at First Sight couples
Fans of the hit reality show want details on the Married at First Sight UK 2022 cast members looking for love in season 7.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Is Kevin McCloud married and does he have children?
As Grand Designs returns for its 23rd season, many have been asking is Kevin McCloud married and does he have children?
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Crossfire: Where is it filmed and is it based on a true story? Keeley Hawes’ new BBC drama explained
All you need to know about Keeley Hawes’ thrilling new drama.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who’s on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022?
As the new series launches fans are asking who is taking part in this year's show.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Selling the OC: Where is Polly Brindle from and who is her ex-husband?
Selling the OC cast member Polly Brindle has caught audiences attention - who want to know more about where she is from and who is her ex-husband.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
White Noise: Release date of the Adam Driver film, cast and plot details
People want to know when is the White Noise release date - Noah Baumbach's latest dark comedy film coming to Netflix in 2022.
By Lucy Wigley • Published