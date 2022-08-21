Where was House of the Dragon filmed? The locations you can visit country by country

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

House of The Dragon filming locations stretch far and wide - here's the ones you need to know about.

Anticipation is at fever pitch, as the House of The Dragon release date (opens in new tab) is upon us. Game of Thrones enthusiasts have been counting down to this moment, since its prequel was announced in 2019 - the same year the preceding show concluded.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, the show is based on Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. House of the Dragon is set in a new time period (opens in new tab), years away from the original. Charting the rise and fall of House Targaryen - many will be delighted to see the show headed up by an all-star House of the Dragon cast (opens in new tab). The filming locations spanned a multitude of countries - so read on for a full roundup of all the locations you can visit, country by country.

Where was House of the Dragon filmed?

House of The Dragon was filmed across locations in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Iceland, and Croatia. Predecessor Game of Thrones was similarly filmed in Iceland and Croatia, with additional production taking place in Malta and Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland is considered the home of the original production and A Game of Thrones Studio Tour is now open at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, where most of the filming took place. In contrast, House of The Dragon saw much of the interior shooting moved to The Warner Bros Leavesden Studios (opens in new tab).

UK - filming locations

In the UK, House of The Dragon was filmed in Cornwall, Surrey, and Derbyshire.

In Cornwall, Holywell Bay beach, Kynance Cove, and St Michael's Mount were used. According to BT.com (opens in new tab), St Michael’s Mount stands in for Driftmark - the ancestral seat of House Velaryon. Meanwhile in Surrey, filming took place at Caesar's Camp on the Surrey/Hampshire border. In Aldershot, a large set was erected in a woodland area, featuring a range of tents and the Targaryen sigil banner.

The stage is set behind St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall ahead of filming of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. https://t.co/Aqu8asxvS8 pic.twitter.com/5OrrqFpKa9April 28, 2021 See more

In Derbyshire, Matt Smith was seen filming the show in the Peak District - specifically in the village of Castleton. This location was reported to stand in for central Westeros now Northern Ireland is no longer used. Cast members were also reportedly spotted in Cave Dale, Eldon Hill Quarry and the Market Place.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen #BehindTheScenes during filming of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon last week at Castleton in the Peak District, Derbyshire.#MattSmith #DaemonTargaryen #HouseOfTheDragon #GameofThrones #GoT #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/xdMkee6jCHSeptember 7, 2021 See more

Spain - filming locations

In Spain, filming took place in Cáceres and Trujillo. Cáceres was also featured in Game of Thrones, where it acted as King’s Landing - home of the Lannisters.

Cáceres Old Town stands in the western region of Extremadura. Founded by the ancient Romans, Cáceres retains evidence of subsequent occupation by a variety of cultures. The central location of Ciudad Monumental displays a mixture of Gothic and Renaissance architecture, ancient cobbled medieval streets, and plenty of fortified houses and palaces.

A post shared by Edu M. Morais (@dr_5litros) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

45km east of Cáceres, medieval Trujillo was also previously used in Game of Thrones. With many medieval and renaissance buildings, the town is a tourist hotspot. Twitter became awash with fans who’d spotted House of The Dragon sets being constructed, and actors filming at the location.

Game of Thrones prequel House of The Dragon begins filming at Trujillo - https://t.co/r6Smc67utI pic.twitter.com/ypDvKE0N5lOctober 24, 2021 See more

Portugal - filming locations

In Portugal, Monsanto and Penha Garcia took centre stage when film crews arrived for House of The Dragon filming.

Monsanto is protected by building regulations, ensuring it retains a preternatural charm. Granite cottages sit among giant boulders in random fashion. Tiny streets carved out of rock rise up a steep hill through the town, to a height of nearly 800 meters. The hilltop filming location features more boulders, and a ruined medieval castle.

Extras wanted for Game of Thrones prequel “House of The Dragon” being filmed at the Castle of Monsanto Nothing to do with Madeira, but the Portugal News reports that extras are wanted in Portugal for Game of Thrones prequel. Filming of the “House of The Dragon” is d... pic.twitter.com/SG2QjqXRXYSeptember 29, 2021 See more

Penha Garcia - another picturesque village - was reportedly used as a filming location. However, it is unclear at this time exactly which scenes the area was used for, or which localities from the series they acted as.

Iceland - filming locations

In Iceland, filming took place at the Svínafellsjökull glacier area. The area is rich with glaciers, waterfalls, and active volcanoes.

According to The Express (opens in new tab), this area was also used in season 2 and 7 of Game of Thrones. In scenes where Jon Snow and the Night Watch capture Ygritte, and in season 7’s battle with the army of the dead, the area is prominent. Svínafellsjökull is an outlet glacier of Vatnajökull - the largest ice cap in Europe. It is popular for glacier hiking, photography, and for those looking for raw and natural beauty.

Sunset over Svínafellsjökull in Iceland. This glacier is constantly changing. It will never look like this again#EarthCapture by @serenavsworld pic.twitter.com/z3rIkGnhxsMarch 21, 2019 See more

Croatia - filming locations

It is currently unclear which areas of Croatia were used for filming House of The Dragon.

However, Dubrovnik, Split, and Sibenik were frequently used in Game of Thrones filming. It could be surmised that as previous locations have been returned to for continuity, the same locations could be used again for House of The Dragon.

I’m in Croatia currently and just did a Game of Thrones tour, visiting the filming locations of the city. It was so cool & got to hear a ton of stories from the locals that happened during filming. 🙌🏾 ig: queenofvacay pic.twitter.com/d3dTUlUaZROctober 17, 2019 See more

When was House of the Dragon filmed?

Filming began in late April 2021, and was confirmed by HBO to have concluded in February 2022.

Casting began in July 2020 with Paddy Considine the first cast member to be announced. The casting of Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy soon followed. Filming began in April 2021, with Cornwall being the first location used. Production in Spain took place between April 11–21, before moving to Portugal. The dates for filming at other locations remain unclarified.

‘House of the Dragon’ is now filming 🐉 pic.twitter.com/YhQaCUES64April 26, 2021 See more

House of the Dragon: Behind-the-scenes filming

In behind-the-scenes video footage, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith spoke about filming “riding the dragon” scenes. Smith said “they’ve got great big wind machines, rain, the lot. They put you on a plinth that’s about 20 foot in the air and they strap you into it”. He jokingly added “I was born to do it”.

About who is the most evil and the most good in the show, Smith said “Otto is the most evil. He’s the most machiavellian. He’s the most serpentine. He’s a puppet master”. Smith is referring to Rhys Ifans who plays Otto Hightower. Both actors agreed that Considine’s character King Viserys l is the “most good” of the characters.

