When is Married at First Sight Australia on in 2023? Season 10 release date

The hotly anticipated tenth season is almost here - so when is Married at First Sight Australia on in 2023?

Reality TV fans were left directionless when the final episode of MAFS UK aired back in October 2022. Many have been keeping up to date with who is still together from Married at First Sight UK (opens in new tab) as well as who is together from MAFS Australia (opens in new tab) to get their fix, but it's not quite the same as the drama and scandal of the dinner parties.

Luckily, Married at First Sight Australia is back in 2023, with a whole new cast of brides and grooms hoping to find the love of their life. And with the show's tenth season about to hit screens, fans are wondering is Married at First Sight legally binding (opens in new tab), and where can they watch season 10...

When is Married at First Sight Australia on in 2023?

Married at First Sight Australia starts on Monday 30 January 2023. The show will see 10 new brides and 10 new grooms meet for the first time while at the altar, and it's likely that the usual drama and scandal will ensue.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle (opens in new tab), this season sees the show's "biggest ever scandal", as a source told the publication that one groom is "exposed at his wedding for hooking up with another woman hours before walking down the aisle".

A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The source went on to say: "As soon as the groom arrived at the ceremony the maid of honour knew she recognised him from somewhere.

"She couldn't believe it when she eventually realised it was the guy her friend was hooking up with. This all then came out at the wedding leaving the bride humiliated and confused. This season is chaotic from the very start."

Where can I watch MAFS Australia season 10?

Viewers in Australia can watch the 2023 season of MAFS Australia on Channel 9 and 9Now. However, UK viewers might have to wait a little longer before they get access to MAFS Australia season 10.

Last year, the ninth series of Married at First Sight Australia premiered in the UK on E4 on 21 February, just a few weeks after it was released in Australia. Channel 4 are yet to announce if they will be showing the tenth season this year, but in the meantime you can watch series four to nine on catch-up on the Channel 4 website (opens in new tab).

However, if you can't wait to join in on the MAFS Australia action, then there is a way you can start streaming the latest series as soon as it premieres. A reliable VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) allows you to connect to a server in any country that has the rights to stream the show, so you can MAFS Australia from January 30.

Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Will they find a soul mate, or a 'no, mate'?Brand new Married at First Sight Australia is coming soon to E4. 💖 🇦🇺 #MAFSAus pic.twitter.com/GtdiUYZDQFFebruary 4, 2022 See more

Who are the MAFS Australia experts?

Relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla will be guiding the 2023 Married at First Sight couples through the experiment.

UK viewers might recognise Mel Schilling from Married at First Sight UK, in which she also appears as one of the experts alongside Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

MAFS Australia 2023 trailer

The MAFS Australia trailer first dropped on December 10, and since then a few teaser clips of the upcoming series have been shared on the Married at First Sight Instagram (opens in new tab).

One of the trailers teases a dramatic exchange on a wedding day, as the voiceover says "From the very first wedding... a bomb of trouble, like nothing you've every seen."

We then hear one of the brides say "He's so lovely, like he's so nice, I'm actually just genuinely blown away," before one of here wedding guests says "I need to tell you something."

We don't hear what the guest tell her, but a furious bride says "you're lying," before we see the guest show proof on her phone.

A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans shared their excitement for the latest series in the comments, with one writing "Can’t wait 😜 here we go again 😂", while another said "OH MY WORD!!!! Can’t wait for this!!!! 😬😱🤣".

Video of the Week