When will Doctor Who return? What we know about season 14

When will Doctor Who return? After the success of the Christmas special and the dawn of a new Doctor, viewers want to know when it'll be back.

Following the success of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials and the incredible Christmas special, excitement is high for the brand new series in 2024. David Tennant and Catherine Tate returned as The Doctor and Donna Noble for the anniversary episodes, while Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson take the reigns of the infamous time Time Lord and his sidekick Ruby Sunday, for the latest series.

Along with wondering if Doctor Who is suitable for kids, most viewers tuning in to recent episodes are keen to know when the show will return with the fifteenth iteration of the Doctor and its fourteenth outing. Along with revealing a sneak peak of the action to come this year, the BBC have also promised an all-star guest line up will feature in the latest series. Here's everything we know about when to expect new episodes to land.

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return in May, 2024. The announcement was made on Christmas Day, following the special episode.

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson recently spoke to the BBC Three YouTube channel about their feelings for the new series. Gatwa said "We had a year of build up of knowing that we were about to step into some pretty big shoes. So, it's nerve racking, anxiety inducing, terrifying, pure fear struck, but exciting."

To help him prepare for the role, the actor added "I watched old episodes. Some of the classic collection, I went back to the black and white days. I definitely wanted to gauge the source of the other Doctors, then try and figure out a way to make that my own."

Millie Gibson weighed in with "I've watched it and I'm really familiar with the show, but as the companion, it's different to the Doctor - obviously, they're playing the same person, just regenerated. With the companion, I was just going to make them fall in love with the new companion of this era."

On Christmas Day when the official @bbcdoctorwho Instagram account announced the May release month for the new series, many fans responded with their excitement. One wrote on the platform "Ncuti immediately won me over even from the 20 minutes of screen-time he had in the last episode, and Millie has done the same here, also proving to be a welcoming, dynamic and likeable presence, as does Ruby's family.

"The rapport between the Doctor and Ruby is clear from the off; I think the TARDIS is in safe hands with those two. It was a solidly enjoyable maiden voyage for this era."

Who will star in Doctor Who season 14?

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

as The Doctor Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

as Ruby Sunday Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

as Carla Sunday Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

as Cherry Sunday Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

as Mrs Flood Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

as Kate Stewart Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush

as Melanie Bush Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

as Rose Noble Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim Aneurin Barnard as Roger Gwilliam

as Roger Gwilliam Indira Varma as The Duchess

as The Duchess Lenny Rush as Morris

as Morris Jinkx Monsoon is an unconfirmed role

is an unconfirmed role Jonathan Groff in an unconfirmed role

Lenny Rush, who won a BAFTA for his role in Am I Being Unreasonable at the age of 14, has shared his excitement at joining the cast in the role of Morris. Speaking to the BBC Doctor Who website, Rush said "It’s an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who, one of the most iconic shows on television and wow what a dream come true!"

Showrunner, Russell T Davies added "This is what Doctor Who's all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one’s more talented than Lenny! He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor’s greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!"

Where is Doctor Who season 14 streaming?

UK viewers can watch Doctor Who on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The series will stream internationally on Disney+.

Filming for the new series took place in and around Bristol, Newport, Cardiff and Swansea. In July 2023, Russell T Davis shared a picture to Instagram to celebrate the final day of shooting.

One fan responded to the snap with "It's beyond exciting to think that there is a whole Ncuti series filmed! We are just a few TARDIS journeys away from an incredible new universe!"

Another added "It’s crazy that you’re already planning ahead with series 15 too. RTD Doctor Who is back, and I feel like a kid again. Can’t wait to see both the specials and future series, including potential spin-offs!"

