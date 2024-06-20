When will Inside Out 2 be on Disney+? This is everything we know about the Pixar film’s release date so you'll have an answer for your kids' incessant questions

Fans of the emotion-led Pixar film are have been left asking 'when will Inside Out 2 be on Disney+?' as the film makes its cinema debut.

Some amazing kids films and TV shows have been released so far this year. From Netflix's Geek Girl that's teaching parents of teens some important lessons about growing up, to James Norton’s Cbeebies Bedtime Story that experts praised for teaching kids about living with chronic illness - and we can't ignore the incredible anime shows kids of all ages are tuning into.

But no matter how many amazing new shows and films come along, we all still adore the old favourites from Disney and Pixar. That's why we were delighted when Inside Out 2 was announced, even if it did come a whopping nine years after the original popular film about adolescent emotions first came to our screens.

The sequel brings us back into Riley's mind as she now enters her teenage years, bringing in new emotions like Anxiety, Embarrassment and Envy to give her former leading feeling, Joy, a bit of a challenge.

The film is still in cinemas, absolutely smashing box office targets by making an estimated £232.6m in its first weekend alone. But when will Inside Out 2 be on Disney+ so we can stream it at home? And for those who don't have a subscription, will it stream anywhere else? This is everything we know.

When will Inside Out 2 be on Disney+?

Disney+ is yet to announce a release date for Inside Out 2, meaning we don't know when it will make its way onto the streaming platform. However, Pixar boss Pete Docter told Time that the film will have a 100-day theatrical window meaning it will only make its way onto the platform once this is up, around three months after it's cinema release. So, with Inside Out 2 premiering in cinemas on 14 June 2024, it's expected it will be available to stream in mid-September.

Narrowing it down further, Disney has a reputation for releasing films mid-week, usually on Wednesdays, so many speculate that Inside Out 2 will go up online on Wednesday 25 September.

Will Inside Out 2 be available on other streaming services?

It has not yet been announced whether Inside Out 2 will be released anywhere but on Disney+. However, many Pixar films have previously been available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, appearing on the platform around a month-and-a-half after their cinema premieres. This means we could see Inside Out 2 online at the end of July, though nothing has been confirmed.