Where is Amber Heard now and what has she been doing since Depp v Heard?

While Johnny Depp has stayed in the public eye since the much-publicised Depp v Heard trial, the same can't be said of Amber. With reports going quiet on the actress, many have been wondering where is Amber Heard now?

The Depp v Heard trial sent the internet into a spin just a few months ago, with fans of the two movie stars desperate to know how to stream the trial (opens in new tab) and when the verdict would be announced (opens in new tab). But once the Depp v Heard trial ended (opens in new tab), news went quiet on the losing party.

Following an NBC interview in which she said she stands behind “every word” of her testimony, Amber Heard seemed to disappear from public life. That is until recently, when she was spotted thousands of miles away from her home in California. We've done some digging, and here's what we know about where is Amber Heard now.

Where is Amber Heard now?

Amber Heard has reportedly been living in Spain under a pseudonym for the past few months. According to multiple sources, she’s been renting a house in a small town in Mallorca - which apparently has less than 2,000 residents.

According to CinemaBlend (opens in new tab), she’s renting a mansion that was recently listed for 2.8 million Euros under the name Martha Jane Cannary - better known as Calamity Jane - the 19th century American frontierswoman.

The MailOnline (opens in new tab) reported that the locals found Amber to be 'polite', and that she 'speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent'.

Where did Amber Heard go after the trial?

Immediately after the trial, Amber Heard returned to her home in Yucca Valley, California - which she she shares with her daughter Oonagh.

According to HELLO! (opens in new tab), the home has three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms, a three-car garage, nearly 2,500 square feet of living space, and natural landscaping outside.

However, reports emerged in August that she had sold the home. HELLO! reported that it was sold off-market for $1.05million - almost double the $570,000 she originally paid for it via a private trust in 2019.

During the trial, Amber lived in Virginia, near to the Fairfax Country Courthouse. According to the MailOnline, the actress rented out a 13,000-square-foot mansion with an acre of land, a tennis court, a home movie theatre, eight bedrooms, and a pair of sweeping staircases in the entryway.

What does Amber Heard do now?

It's not clear what Amber Heard has been doing during her time in Spain, but there is plenty of speculation.

One rumour is that she plans to write a 'tell all book' about ex-husband Johnny Depp. A source told OK! Magazine, "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She's already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all."

Amber herself said following the trial that she planned to focus on motherhood. In an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's Today, she said that now she would no longer have to "juggle calls with lawyers", she could give her full attention to her daughter, Oonagh.

What's next for Amber Heard?

It's unclear what will be next for Amber Heard, as unconfirmed reports say she may no longer have her role in Aquaman 2.

Following the Depp v Heard trial, an online petition (opens in new tab) emerged calling for DC to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, which is due to be released in December 2023.

Amber Heard is still listed in her role as Mera on the film's IMDB page (opens in new tab), but (seemingly unfounded) rumours are circling that she has been replaced by Emilia Clarke, with fans photoshopping the actress onto promotional material.

She's also cast in In the Fire, a film about a psychiatrist in the 1800s who lives on a plantation. Though she posted on her Instagram (opens in new tab) that filming wrapped in March 2022, there has been no word on the release date of the film.

What is Amber Heard's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth (opens in new tab), Amber Heard's net worth is -$6million because of the damages she owes to Johnny Depp.

After the jury ruled in favour of Amber's ex-husband in the defamation trial, her lawyer said she wouldn't be able to pay the $10million she owes in damages.

When asked on NBC's Today show whether Heard was able to pay the penalty, her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, responded, "Oh no, absolutely not."

