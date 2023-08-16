Where is Johnny Depp now? What we know after Depp v Heard

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Where is Johnny Depp now? Following Depp v Heard, the Pirates of The Caribbean star has fallen off the radar a little, leading fans to wonder what he's been up to.

Following the media storm that followed the Depp vs. Heard trial in April 2022, Johnny Depp appears to have made a move towards a quieter life. In a rare move, cameras were permitted inside the court room during the case. With high profile celebrities such as Kate Moss called to testify, and others such as Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis offering Depp their public support, media coverage and public speculation at the time reached fever pitch. Interest in the case is set to be reignited, with the 3-part Netflix documentary Depp vs. Heard premiering on the streamer on August 16.

Recent dramatizations of the American opioid crisis have piqued interest in the whereabouts of Richard Sackler now. Similarly, a Wham! documentary has had viewers asking what did Andrew Ridgeley do in the years after the band split. Depp vs Heard on Netflix is likely to have viewers asking where Johnny Depp is now, and we reveal everything we know - in the same way we have delved into the whereabouts of Amber Heard now.

Where is Johnny Depp now?

Johnny Depp reportedly now lives a more quiet life in the South West county of Somerset, in the UK.

Not as present on our screens as he had been in previous years, the star's Instagram account says he is an "occasional thespian," alluding to the fact he still takes on occasional acting projects. He still tours with his band the Hollywood Vampires, performing in a lengthy tour of the UK and Europe this summer. The rock supergroup formed in 2012, with Depp a founding member alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry - an alternating line up of members perform with them when they're touring.

Depp shared a photo from the band's tour on June 27, depicting them performing in front a huge crowd - the band were in Hamburg on this date. He captioned the photo "Love seeing all your faces out on the road… thank you so much for coming to see us!!! Eternally, JD. X." The final date of the tour was July 22, where they rounded off their series of hugely successful gigs in Slupsk, Poland.

Depp's Somerset home reportedly came with a £13 million price tag, and is set on a 850-acre estate, boasting its own diary farm. With 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, there is certainly plenty of space for the star.

Speaking to Somerset Life about his life in the UK countryside, Depp said "I just love places with character," adding "British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour - without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people - but I'm not the great extrovert that people think."

He concluded "In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me - and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

Where is Johnny Depp's home in the UK?

The precise location of the impressive-sounding home has been kept under wraps, although some rumours suggest it sits near the village of Kingston St Mary in Somerset.

Depp has not shared any further details or pictures of the property to social media, and has not clarified this himself. The house he is believed to reside in, is known locally as Somerset Mansion.

Kingston St Mary is a small village, sitting at the southern end of the Quantock Hills, 4 miles north of Taunton. The village has a population of under 1000, perfect for someone seeking a quiet life.

#JohnnyDepp seems to like the quiet life in deepest, darkest Somerset where he has an 850-acre estate, complete with a 19th-century mansion😃He spent £13million on a #DowntonAbbey-style estate, which boasts 12 bedrooms, eight bathrooms & very stylish eh 👍#SomersetLife 📸 pic.twitter.com/fEGz5Ed7FOMarch 25, 2023 See more

Does Johnny Depp paint his own art?

Yes, alongside his acting and touring with Hollywood Vampires, Johnny Depp is a talented artist.

He'd always used art as an outlet for creativity, and decided to share his work with the world only recently. His debut collection of limited edition art was named Friends & Heroes, focussing on those who personally inspired him. This featured the portraits of celebrities including Al Pacino, Bob Dylan and Elizabeth Taylor.

The start of 2023 saw him release Friends & Heroes II, featuring Heath Ledger, River Phoenix, and Hunter S Thompson among others. Depp told Castle Fine Art "I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

Is Johnny Depp in a relationship?

Johnny Depp has not publicly suggested he is in a relationship, and his last known girlfriend was his attorney, Joelle Rich.

Depp's first wife was Lori Anne Allison, the sister of the bassist of his 80s band, The Kids. The pair married in December 1983 when Depp was just 20-years-old, and Lori 25 - they divorced two years later in 1985. Depp was then linked to actresses Sherilyn Fenn and Jennifer Grey, before embarking on a high-profile relationship with Winona Ryder.

He was then linked to actress Juliette Lewis, before beginning a four-year relationship with supermodel Kate Moss between 1994 - 1998. He then settled for a longer period with Vanessa Paradis, whom he began dating in 1998; in 1999 they welcomed daughter Lily-Rose Depp, and son Jack Depp came along in 2002. Depp and Paradis went their separate ways in 2012 after 14 years together.

Depp met Amber Heard in 2009, but they didn't begin dating until 2012 - they wed in 2015. They were married for 23 months before Heard filed for divorce in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in January 2017, immediately prior to when they would have celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

