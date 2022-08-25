Where is Loose Women filmed? All you need to know about the ITV daytime show

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Loose Women is set to welcome back its live studio audience for the first time since the start of the Coronavirus (opens in new tab) pandemic but fans who are considering applying for tickets are wondering where is Loose Women filmed?

The ITV Daytime (opens in new tab) show airs weekdays on ITV at 12.30pm as the rotating line up of panelists (opens in new tab) discuss the hot topics of the day.

They are often joined by celebrity guests and you too could be in the audience, as they welcome back members of the public to watch the broadcast air live following a two-and-a-half year hiatus, and here's all you need to know...

Where is Loose Women filmed?

Loose Women is filmed at BBC Studioworks in London Television Centre, White City. The show moved from South Bank Studios in Waterloo back in 2018 when ITV moved all of its programmes that had been filmed at that location - including This Morning (opens in new tab) - across to London Television Centre while the former studios get refurbished.

The venue address is Television Centre, White City, London W12 7RJ and the nearest tube station is White City or Wood Lane or Shepherds Bush train station.

(Image credit: ITV Pictures)

According to the BBC Studio Works website, "Lorraine and Loose Women both reside in the adjacent 3,430 sq. ft. Studio TC2, with a daily turnaround between the sets after Lorraine goes off-air."

It went on to explain how the transformation is made.

"The turnaround is achieved in approximately 45 minutes by the scenic and technical teams. Not an easy feat considering there are 51 set pieces including 13 LED screens and monitors. To aid the process, the studios benefit from a touch screen system, meaning all hoisting operations can be controlled and managed safely and efficiently from the studio floor.

"In addition to scenic operations, our electrical and engineering teams support the four shows to ensure seamless production every weekday morning."

How to be in the Loose Women live audience

Fans of Loose Women can apply to be in the live studio audience by logging on to http://itv.com/loosewomen (opens in new tab) to apply for free tickets for September and beyond from SRO Audiences. If you are successful, doors open at 11.45am and filming ends approximately at 1.30pm. Tickets are limited so fans are advised to apply quickly. The minimum age for the show is 16 years. Anyone who is 16 or 17 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

