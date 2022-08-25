Where is Loose Women filmed? All you need to know about the ITV daytime show
Wondering where Loose Women is filmed? Here's all the details plus how to apply to be in the audience
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Loose Women is set to welcome back its live studio audience for the first time since the start of the Coronavirus (opens in new tab) pandemic but fans who are considering applying for tickets are wondering where is Loose Women filmed?
The ITV Daytime (opens in new tab) show airs weekdays on ITV at 12.30pm as the rotating line up of panelists (opens in new tab) discuss the hot topics of the day.
They are often joined by celebrity guests and you too could be in the audience, as they welcome back members of the public to watch the broadcast air live following a two-and-a-half year hiatus, and here's all you need to know...
Where is Loose Women filmed?
Loose Women is filmed at BBC Studioworks in London Television Centre, White City. The show moved from South Bank Studios in Waterloo back in 2018 when ITV moved all of its programmes that had been filmed at that location - including This Morning (opens in new tab) - across to London Television Centre while the former studios get refurbished.
The venue address is Television Centre, White City, London W12 7RJ and the nearest tube station is White City or Wood Lane or Shepherds Bush train station.
According to the BBC Studio Works website, "Lorraine and Loose Women both reside in the adjacent 3,430 sq. ft. Studio TC2, with a daily turnaround between the sets after Lorraine goes off-air."
It went on to explain how the transformation is made.
"The turnaround is achieved in approximately 45 minutes by the scenic and technical teams. Not an easy feat considering there are 51 set pieces including 13 LED screens and monitors. To aid the process, the studios benefit from a touch screen system, meaning all hoisting operations can be controlled and managed safely and efficiently from the studio floor.
"In addition to scenic operations, our electrical and engineering teams support the four shows to ensure seamless production every weekday morning."
How to be in the Loose Women live audience
Fans of Loose Women can apply to be in the live studio audience by logging on to http://itv.com/loosewomen (opens in new tab) to apply for free tickets for September and beyond from SRO Audiences. If you are successful, doors open at 11.45am and filming ends approximately at 1.30pm. Tickets are limited so fans are advised to apply quickly. The minimum age for the show is 16 years. Anyone who is 16 or 17 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.
We've missed you and we can't wait to welcome you back to the Loose Women studio! 🎉Go to https://t.co/uXCDpb3vcH to apply for your free tickets! pic.twitter.com/JiYaO9AeFPAugust 6, 2022
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
The Morning Show Season 3: Cast and expected release date
The Morning Show is filming for a new series as we look at all you need to know.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
When is New Amsterdam coming back? Season 4 UK release date
We share when New Amsterdam is coming back, thanks to a confirmed release date of the highly anticipated fourth season.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
The Capture Season 2: Is the BBC drama based on a true story and how does it end?
As The Capture returns for season two fans are wondering is it based on a true story and what's the ending?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is Janice McAfee now? Everything to know about John McAfee’s wife
Where Janice McAfee is now and everything about her colourful life as unbelievable Netflix documentary Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee lands
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
What happened to John McAfee? His death, prison time and net worth explained
What happened to John McAfee? A new Netflix documentary explores the life and death of antivirus genius turned criminal John McAfee
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
How much did Ryan Reynolds pay for Wrexham Football Club? Plus his net worth revealed
We've found out how much Ryan Reynolds paid for Wrexham Football Club, a move that made the small Welsh town hit headlines last year
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Echoes on Netflix: Ending explained and is there a season 2?
Find the Netflix series Echoes ending explained as the complicated lives of identical twins Gina and Leni come to a close.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
What is Fastest Finger First? Where to watch it and how to play explained
Anita Rani is host of a brand new spin-off quiz show as we look at what it's all about...
By Selina Maycock • Published