This Morning prepares for major shake-up this summer as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield replacements confirmed
This Morning’s major shake-up is on the way within a matter of days as the long-time presenting duo enjoy their summer break…
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This Morning’s major shake-up this summer is almost here as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s replacements for their holiday break have been announced.
Each year popular presenting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy an extended summer break from the long-running ITV daytime (opens in new tab) show. Now it’s that time again as Thursday July 7th sadly marked the last This Morning show presented by Holly and Phil until September. Though this won’t be the first time they’ve departed for a much-deserved holiday over the past year and have left many wondering who is hosting This Morning (opens in new tab) over half terms and the Easter holidays as the likes of Josie Gibson (opens in new tab) and Vernon Kay (opens in new tab) stepped in.
Now whilst Holly and Philip relax and unwind with family and friends over their two-month summer break, fans will be left in seriously good hands once again!
ITV has confirmed that several presenting icons will become dynamic duos as they fill in as This Morning hosts this summer. Perhaps unsurprisingly regular Friday hosts and fan favourites Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be stepping up in Holly and Phillip’s absence to host the first two weeks.
And there’s another treat in store for long-time fans of the show as this summer will also see the return of Ruth Langsford to the This Morning sofa. She will be teaming up with Rylan Clark and this will mark her first appearance hosting the show since her husband Eamonn Holmes officially quit (opens in new tab) and left the show for GB News.
Ruth and Eamonn were previously the ones who stood in as hosts during key holidays after they were replaced on their Friday slot by Alison and Dermot after 14 years. Ruth fans will no doubt be delighted to see her back and she and Rylan will be just one of several exciting presenting partnerships taking the reins.
Josie Gibson will also be back alongside Craig Doyle, who will also team up with The Saturdays star Mollie King, who is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her first child and announced the wonderful news just weeks ago. Rochelle Humes will also present alongside Andi Peters before she and Vernon resume their popular presenting partnership until September.
The rotation of such a brilliant variety of hosts is something This Morning’s Editor Martin Frizell has reportedly expressed his pride over.
“I’m delighted that This Morning will continue to air throughout the summer weeks with such a varied and talented mix of hosts that I know viewers adore,” he declared. "Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning across the nation no matter what the weather will be like outside this summer!”
Now This Morning's major shake-up for summer is just days away, promising plenty of laughter, memorable moments and insightful interviews to keep fans entertained until Holly and Phil's triumphant return in September.
Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing, ranging from book publishing to magazines. She currently looks after all things Lifestyle for Woman&Home, Goodto.com, and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
Who are the new Cabinet ministers? Boris Johnson's July Cabinet reshuffle
Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle has seen new Government members appointed. We answer the question of who are the new Cabinet ministers?
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton like ‘two teenagers in love’ as they prove they’re “still very much besotted'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's body language reportedly gave an insight into what the 'early stages' of their romance was like...
By Emma Shacklock • Published