This Morning prepares for major shake-up this summer as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield replacements confirmed

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This Morning’s major shake-up this summer is almost here as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s replacements for their holiday break have been announced.

Each year popular presenting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy an extended summer break from the long-running ITV daytime (opens in new tab) show. Now it’s that time again as Thursday July 7th sadly marked the last This Morning show presented by Holly and Phil until September. Though this won’t be the first time they’ve departed for a much-deserved holiday over the past year and have left many wondering who is hosting This Morning (opens in new tab) over half terms and the Easter holidays as the likes of Josie Gibson (opens in new tab) and Vernon Kay (opens in new tab) stepped in.

Now whilst Holly and Philip relax and unwind with family and friends over their two-month summer break, fans will be left in seriously good hands once again!

ITV has confirmed that several presenting icons will become dynamic duos as they fill in as This Morning hosts this summer. Perhaps unsurprisingly regular Friday hosts and fan favourites Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be stepping up in Holly and Phillip’s absence to host the first two weeks.

And there’s another treat in store for long-time fans of the show as this summer will also see the return of Ruth Langsford to the This Morning sofa. She will be teaming up with Rylan Clark and this will mark her first appearance hosting the show since her husband Eamonn Holmes officially quit (opens in new tab) and left the show for GB News.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Amazon)

Ruth and Eamonn were previously the ones who stood in as hosts during key holidays after they were replaced on their Friday slot by Alison and Dermot after 14 years. Ruth fans will no doubt be delighted to see her back and she and Rylan will be just one of several exciting presenting partnerships taking the reins.

Josie Gibson will also be back alongside Craig Doyle, who will also team up with The Saturdays star Mollie King, who is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her first child and announced the wonderful news just weeks ago. Rochelle Humes will also present alongside Andi Peters before she and Vernon resume their popular presenting partnership until September.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Good American and Browns Dinner // Image 2: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesFuture// Image 1: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Good American and Browns Dinner // Image 2: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The rotation of such a brilliant variety of hosts is something This Morning’s Editor Martin Frizell has reportedly expressed his pride over.

“I’m delighted that This Morning will continue to air throughout the summer weeks with such a varied and talented mix of hosts that I know viewers adore,” he declared. "Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning across the nation no matter what the weather will be like outside this summer!”

Now This Morning's major shake-up for summer is just days away, promising plenty of laughter, memorable moments and insightful interviews to keep fans entertained until Holly and Phil's triumphant return in September.