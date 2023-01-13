Where is The Apprentice house? Here's where the 2023 candidates lived

The luxury mansion featured in the 2023 series has viewers eager to know where is The Apprentice house?

Invested fans of the long-running series spent the first few days of 2023 wanting to know when is The Apprentice on next (opens in new tab), and now - finally! - Lord Sugar's BBC One show is back with a new batch of The Apprentice candidates (opens in new tab) hoping to make it big in business. The reality show has viewers hooked and eager to find out who left The Apprentice (opens in new tab) most recently, hoping their favourite contestant still has a chance of winning.

But there's one element of the show in particular that has fans intrigued. After a stressful day the contestants get a chance to enjoy a taste of the high life in the luxury mansion they live in - so, where is The Apprentice house?

Where is The Apprentice house?

The Apprentice house is located on Bishops Avenue in Hampstead, London. The street that has also come to be known as 'Billionaire's Row', because the mansions situated there are worth a combined total of $620 million - according to Insider (opens in new tab).

While the Apprentice House often changes from year to year, this year's house is the same as the one featured in the 2022 series. Called Huxley House, the mansion has four floors and its own lift to travel between them.

When the house was spotted listed with an estate agents, the description read: "Huxley House is an imposing double-fronted home. A unique architectural style inspired by mansions of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries and a commensurate size and scale; while internally the house represents the epitome of modern living, including extensive spa and entertainment suites alongside more traditional luxury features.

"With approximate gross internal areas in excess of 14,530 sq. ft (13,500 sq. m) and spanning over four floors, all accessed by an internal lift, Huxley House is generously proportioned, with a grandeur which befits their imposing, elegant and classic façades.

"But while the scale of the two floor galleried entrance halls, five reception rooms and seven en suite bedrooms, is typical of the grand houses of the Victorian period. These homes benefit from substantial additional facilities including a cinema, club room, fitness suite, pool, and car lift."

How much does the house in The Apprentice cost?

The Apprentice house costs £17 million. It was spotted up for sale in May 2022 with James Edition estate agents and reportedly costs £100,000 a month to rent.

For the hefty sum, the house comes with a private pool, a spa, a jacuzzi, eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a reception hall with a chandelier. It was designed by Wolff Architects.

Viewers of The Apprentice have noticed that Huxley House has been on TV before, having been featured on Channel 4's Britain's Most Expensive Houses.

I knew it would be the house from last nights channel 4 show ‘Britains most expensive houses’. They said the house had been ‘rented for a tv series’, which series rent flashy houses? The Apprentice #TheApprentice #BritainsMostExpensiveHousesJanuary 6, 2022 See more

How long do they stay in The Apprentice house?

It's previously been reported that filming The Apprentice takes around five weeks, but how long contestants stay in the house depends on their performance. Once a candidate has been fired, they leave the house.

So, although the series airs over 12 weeks, the candidates only stay in the house for a fraction of that time. This means the candidates endure long days of filming - sometimes as long as 19 hours - to get the entire show filmed in just a few weeks.

2022 candidate Amy Anzel previously tole the Sun (opens in new tab): "You'd go to bed by 9pm or 10pm at the latest because you had to get up at 3am. They were exhausting, long days, but you get used to it."

Where is The Apprentice filmed?

Aside from the house in Hampstead, The Apprentice is filmed in various other locations around London.

The boardroom is actually not a boardroom at all, but a custom-built set at Black Island Studios, a film and television studio complex in West Acton, London.

Also filmed in West Acton are the cafe scenes, in which candidates on the losing team often have heated debates over their performance, before one of them is fired. These take place in Bridge Cafe, on Westfields Road.

Also used to film occasional cafe scenes is La Cabana 2 in Willesden, North-West London.

