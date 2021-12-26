We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As broadcasters fill their TV schedules with all our favourite shows over the festive period, fans are wondering when is the new series of The Apprentice?

The popular award-winning BBC reality business show, which is currently in its 16th series, is set to make a return to screens in 2022 after a highly anticipated wait. But fear not, as the show is coming back and its start date is sooner than you think.

Not only is the show back with a brand new set of 16 contestants but it’s also returning to a new Thursday night slot in the TV schedules – promising plenty of fireworks even after the New Year…

When is the new series of The Apprentice?

The new series of The Apprentice starts on 6th January 2022.

With Lord Alan Sugar at the helm of the new season, he will have trusted advisor Baroness Karren Brady back by his side and, with Claude Littner taking a series break, following his cycling accident.

Entrepreneur and winner of the first-ever series, Tim Campbell MBE, will replace Claude to observe the candidates and their business acumen on the tasks.

There will be 16 new candidates competing to win a life-changing £250,000 investment in their business, the series launches with a challenge that is anything but plain sailing.

Aboard a brand-new cruise ship laid on by Lord Sugar, the candidates are split into teams as they’re tasked with designing an advertising campaign for a destination cruise.

Meanwhile, comedian, writer, and actor Tom Allen returns as host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired, which will air each week on BBC Two straight after the main show. Casting a wry eye over each week’s events, Tom will be joined by a host of celebrity fans and business professionals to dissect and debate the candidates progress through each task.

Over the years, Lord Sugar has invested close to a staggering £3million into winning pitches, and this year’s ambitious entrepreneurs will be doing their utmost to prove they mean business as they fight it out for the life-changing investment opportunity.

With competitive drive flaring and relationships being tested from the off, it’s time to find out who will sink and who will swim…

When does The Apprentice start 2022?

Episode one of The Apprentice starts on 6th January 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

With Britain reopening post the pandemic, Lord Sugar is back and readier than ever to invest. But before he can decide on who will be his next business partner, the candidates will have to prove their worth in a number of ambitious challenges. The stakes are higher than ever as the 16 hopeful candidates will

be whittled down over the next 12 weeks until only one remain.

To prove he means business, Lord Sugar summons the aspiring entrepreneurs to his boardroom where he kicks off proceedings with a task like no other!

Under the watchful eyes of Baroness Karren Brady and winner of The Apprentice series 1, Tim Campbell MBE, the candidates are thrown in at the deep end as they set sail from Portsmouth on board a luxury cruise ship. Their task; to come up with a marketing campaign for a new cruise liner, including creating

a brand and a television advert.

One team’s approach to design is far from plain sailing, while on the other team, discord during the advert filming leads to choppy waters.

Later, both teams attempt to cruise into the lead when pitching their ad campaigns to industry experts but get that sinking feeling.

Back on dry land and in the boardroom, Lord Sugar is on the lookout for answers; as it’s man or woman overboard for one candidate when they’re the first to be told, “You’re Fired!”.

What can we expect from Series 16 of The Apprentice?

After being thrown in the deep end in the first task, those who do survive will face a host of equally daunting challenges ahead.

The candidates are set to receive a visit from a familiar-looking Tooth Fairy as they are thrown into the world of children’s oral care, there’s an adventurous brief to boost Welsh tourism with zip lines and steam trains on the agenda and the development of an original video game concept will take things up another level.

The budding entrepreneurs will also find themselves in the spotlight as they sell live on TV, negotiate fishy waters in Cornwall and navigate a racing-inspired corporate away day at Silverstone.

With the loser’s cab on standby, there’s no easing gently back into boardroom life this series as Lord Sugar makes no secret that the stakes are higher than ever.

Each task will end with the candidates being summoned in to fight their corner in the boardroom, with one final opportunity to escape the firing line.

Speaking from the boardroom in the first episode, Lord Sugar said, “I must say, we are glad to be back in the boardroom again. But don’t for one minute think I’ve gone soft. Due to the pandemic, the world of business is tougher than ever before and the same goes for this process. In this boardroom you don’t get furloughed, you get fired.”

In addition to the main show, there will be two special episodes, The Final Five and Why I Fired Them, which will also return to reveal the stories behind the series before the finale. The Final Five reflects on the journey of the candidates who make it through to the interviews before they battle it out to secure their place in the final. Before the series finale, Lord Sugar will also reveal a further insight into his boardroom decisions in Why I Fired Them.

Who are The Apprentice winners to-date?

Series 1 = Tim Campbell

Series 2 = Michelle Dewberry

Series 3 = Simon Ambrose

Series 4 = Lee McQueen

Series 5 = Yasmina Siadatan

Series 6 = Stella English

Series 7 = Tom Pellereau

Series 8 = Ricky Martin

Series 9 = Leah Totten

Series 10 = Mark Wright

Series 11 = Joesph Valente

Series 12 = Alana Spencer

Series 13 = James White and Sarah Lynn

Series 14 = Sian Gabbidon

Series 15 = Carine Lepore

How can The Apprentice viewers get involved with the show?

The official website for The Apprentice will also host additional content for viewers to enjoy including weekly sneak peeks and highlights clips. BBC Radio 1’s Matt Edmondson returns with his inimitable preview of this year’s business hopefuls in Meet the Candidates – which will be available to view from Tuesday 4th January on BBC iPlayer.

Fans will be able to share all the ups and downs of the series on social media using #TheApprentice, via Instagram (@apprenticeuk), Facebook (facebook.com/BBCApprentice) and Twitter (@bbcapprentice).

The Apprentice will air weekly on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One from 6th January 2022, followed by You’re Fired on BBC Two. Watch live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.