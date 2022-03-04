Where was The Weekend Away filmed? The popular holiday location of new Netflix film

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the dark thriller that’s just dropped on Netflix. And audiences want to know where The Weekend Away was filmed in real-life.

Stunning architecture, sandy beaches and sunny skies will attract viewers to new Netflix film The Weekend Away. But whilst the setting is bright, the movie’s plot and undertone is anything but – as it tells the story of a disappearance and murder during an otherwise regular girls trip abroad. Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester heads up the cast, starring in scenes that many will recognise as a rather popular holiday destination.

The mystery film is already becoming another talked about Netflix hit, following the popular Anna Delvey series, Tinder Swindler documentary and addictive Love is Blind season 2.

Where was The Weekend Away filmed?

Netflix movie The Weekend Away was filmed in summer 2021, with scenes predominatly shot in Split and other Croatian cities Dubrovnik and Zagreb. Beth and Kate’s hotel was based in Split, located on a street called Trumbićeva Obala. Viewers will also see famous Split landmarks Diocletian’s Palace, The Gregory of Nin statue and the Riviera in the film.

The Weekend Away features many popular Split social spots, including Matejuška – a small yet famous port known to attract tourists. Fans can visit the real-life Zenta club, where Beth and Kate go out before Kate’s disappearance. There’s also a scene in the trailer showing Split’s Diocletian’s Cellars – which Beth and new friend Zain are seen running through and away from the police.

Scenes for The Weekend Away were also filmed further afield in Dubrovnik. Those watching along will catch glimpses of the Old Town including the St Blaise Church and famous walkway Stradun. TV lovers will connect this HBO series Game of Thrones. As the infamous King’s Landing is actually Dubrovnik’s Old Town in real life.

IMDB also credits Zagreb as another filming location for the Netflix movie. Croatia’s capital – in particular Franjo Tuđman Square – certainly appears in one sequence. The scene is when Beth takes a taxi and the driver asks her if it is her first time in the country.

Star Leighton Meester confirmed the Croatian location and shared how much she enjoyed the filming of this movie.

“Off-screen, I will say that it was the best place to have a new baby,” she said. “Not only was I in Croatia, but people were very supportive of having my baby around, pumping, and feeling mom- and family-friendly and compassionate to that time in my life.”

Leighton’s husband Adrian Brody confirmed that the two welcomed a “dream boy” in September 2020 during an appearance on Hold the Phone TV. And it seems the new additio followed mum to her sunny set last year.

The Weekend Away synopsis

The Weekend Away is about a holiday that takes a turn for the worse. “A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman (Leighton Meester) is accused of killing her best friend (Christina Wolfe) and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret,” tease Netflix.

RottenTomatoes have given it a 60% expert rating which is certainly promising. Whilst viewers have been less kind in their judgement, giving it just 45% out of 100.

“It’s a thriller by name but less edge-of-your-seat than lounging on the couch, absorbing beats of plot like the ocean tide,” says Guardian critic Adrian Horton, who gave it 3 stars. “A little provocation with slight commitment – that’s not a bad night in by any means.”

The Weekend Away: Cast

Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl, Country Strong) plays Beth

Christina Wolfe (Batwoman, The Royals) plays Kate

Ziad Bakri (Screwdriver, Blind Sun) plays Zain

Luke Norris (Poldark) plays Rob

Amar Bukvic (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Volcano) plays Pavic

Iva Mihalic (Daddy, Strike Back) plays Kovac

The film’s lead Leighton Meester said that she immediately connected to the film because of her character:

“When I got the script initially, it was like, ‘This is a 35-year-old woman with a 10-month old baby,’ she tells Tudum. “I thought, ‘That is exactly me at this very moment.'”

She added that the “interrogation scenes were probably the hardest”. “I was supposed to be sitting at a table and literally pleading my case, being like, ‘I didn’t do this.’ Only being able to use words and not my body and really relying on myself in that room, just sitting, and the words — that was all I could do. I thought that was really challenging.”

It seems The Weekend Away‘s cast all got on well during filming. Leighton recently shared a photo of the actors enjoying dinner together one night after filming.

“Reminiscing about this wonderful cast and experience,” the caption read. “Miss em! Love em! You can watch their incredible performances in #TheWeekendAway streaming now on @netflix.”

Is The Weekend Away a true story?

No, The Weekend Away is not a true story but it is based on the 2020 book of the same name by Sarah Alderson. The author helped write the screenplay for the film, which was directed by Kim Farrant.

In an interview, the British-born writer shared that she had a movie in mind when writing it:

“I think I’m lucky because I got to adapt my own book, so I got to put in all my favorite bits,” she said. “That’s the joy of being able to adapt your own work is being able to do that. When I wrote the book, I was already imagining it as a movie, so everything key from the book really did go into the script.”

She also revealed that the book was inspired by a trip she took with a friend to Lisbon. Though thankfully the book’s dark events did not take place in real-life.

“While we were there I was like what would happen if Nicola went missing?,” Sarah explains. “I started to follow that train of thought, and I read a lot of news stories and that always gives me little bits of inspiration. That’s not to say they are the same person at all, but I tend to take elements of my friends in terms of physical descriptions more than personality.”

