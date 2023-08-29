Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adam Sandler is back with a new comedy drama on Netflix and fans are wondering where was You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah filmed?

People might be thinking of cancelling their Netflix in a bid to save money on their subscription but before you do, there's a film that might make you think twice about doing so.

The story is based on BFF's Stacy and Lydia who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threaten their friendship and their rite of passage.

The movie sees Murder Mystery 2 star Adam Sandler star alongside his wife and two children together for the first time, as we look at all you need to know about the movie...

Where was You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah filmed?

You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was filmed entirely in Ontario. The cast and crew spent two months filming the coming-of-age story in June 2022. The majority of the filming took place in Greater Toronto area, including regions like Halton, Peel, Durham and York.

In an article in The Times of Israel, Rabbi Steve Wernick, Beth Tzedec’s senior Rabbi, said "extensive" filming took place at Conservative Synagogue in York during a six-week shoot.

He said, “They filmed in our chapel, in the gym for one of the bat mitzvah party scenes, in the religious school gift shop, the rabbi’s office.”

A hairdressing boutique called The Beehive Hair Studio, 175 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville was another authentic location used in the movie, according to the website Readysteadycut.com.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who plays the mom in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Jackie Sandler, the wife of actor Adam Sandler plays the mom in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah - she is the real-life mother of actress Sunny Sandler, 14, who plays the lead role in the movie and her other daughter Sadie Sandler plays Sunny's sister Ronnie in the film which is based on Fiona Rosenbloom's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah book. She shares the kids with husband Adam.

And fans are impressed that he's been able to star in a movie with his real-life family.

One fan suggested, "Love that Adam Sandler has basically got to this point where he can just go "I'm doing a movie with my wife and kids" and studios go "ye ok how much U want?"

Another fan added, "I love that he loves his family so much and puts them in all his movies!!! What a great family!!! Go Team Sandler!!!!!"

And a third fan added, "One of my friends was the Adam Sandlers assistant for the shoot. She had nothing but nice things to say about the whole family. It's nice when celebs are nice."

Other stars include Actor Idina Menzel, Jackie Hoffman, Samantha Lorraine, Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzmán.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where can I watch You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Fans can watch You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix now or alternatively if you are not a subscriber of Netflix you can rent or buy the movie on iTunes or via Google Play.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah trailer

If you're not sure if you want to pay to view or subscribe to Netflix to see the film, you can watch the official trailer of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah below. Fans are excited to see the full movie.

One fan commented, "Just saw the trailer on a morning program. Literally burst into tears of laughter at that last line that Adam Sandler says: "That's why we fought the Nazis! So you can have a mojito bar!" I always hate movies like this. But this looks absolutely terrific! I can see from those close-ups that those girls are gifted genuine actors. I'm totally going to watch! Looks fabulous."

Another fan shared, "The Sandler Dynasty grows. I love how Sandler brings the family into his projects. This movie looks funny AF. I was just about to cancel my Netflix and this new Sandler movie just got me rethinking that lol."