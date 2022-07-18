Where to watch Zombies 3 in the UK: Plot, cast, and what we know of a Zombies 4

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Zombies 3 has officially arrived with Zed, Addison, and the rest of the Seabrook High kids have a new enemy to fight. Here’s everything we know about the film, and the possibility of Zombies 4.

The much anticipated Zombies 3 has arrived in the UK. Following on from prequels Zombies, and Zombies 2, the Seabrook High kids are in their final year of high school and sights are set high. With interspecies peace prevailing, Zed (Milo Manheim) hopes to be the first Zombie to attend College. Addison (Meg Donnelly) has invited cheer teams from around the world to compete in an international cheer-off to mark the opening of the Cheer Pavillion. A shocking arrival at the competition throws the humans and monsters of Seabrook into chaos, threatening the peace they’ve worked hard for. Here’s a look at the plot and characters of Zombies 3, and everything we know about a possible Zombies 4.

Where to watch Zombies 3 in the UK:

Zombies 3 is available to watch in the UK exclusively on Disney Plus. The film was released onto the streaming platform on July 15, 2022 - where fans can also watch the first two movies of the hit teen fantasy film franchise.

A Disney Plus subscription (opens in new tab) costs £7.99 per month in the UK, or £79.90 for a year’s access. The majority of Disney Plus content is available with the subscription, although Disney occasionally releases Disney Plus Premier Access titles, requiring additional payment. However, such titles are usually added to the catalogue a short time later, where they are free to watch. UK subscribers can stream on four screens simultaneously, and register up to 10 devices - the service will support 7 profiles.

Zombies 3: Plot

In their senior year, interspecies couple Zed and Addison want to stay together. Having spent the previous films fighting prejudice and hiding their relationship, they want their newfound harmony - where they can openly be together, to continue. Addison has secured a place at Mountain College for the fall, and hoping to gain entry with a football scholarship, Zed sets his sights on joining her. This means he would be the first zombie to be admitted to college.

While they wait to hear of Milo’s fate, intergalactic aliens arrive in Seabrook and enroll at Seabrook High. Addison spends this time organising an international cheer-off to celebrate the opening of the nearby Cheer Pavillion, and begrudgingly lets the suspicious alien arrivals participate. Tensions between the aliens and remaining Seabrook students mount, especially when non binary alien A-Spen (Henry Tu) develops a crush on Zed.

The previous films have tackled racism and classism within a realm children will understand. This latest instalment covers immigration and LGBTQ+ love and relationships. Little trust exists around the alien newcomers, who don’t give much away about exactly what they’ve come to earth for. It turns out their planet has been destroyed, and they’re trying to find a map once left behind on earth by one of their alien explorers. They believe the map to be in the Seabrook area and will point them in the direction of their perfect planet. Looking at material possessions that could hold the map, their search takes them to werewolf moonstones and Addison’s cheer trophy.

Addison learns it was her grandmother who hid the map in Seabrook, learning for the first time that she is half alien. Upset that she doesn’t have the powers the aliens have- despite sharing the same DNA, Addison must learn how to tap into them. While finding the key to unlock her powers, Addison finds that touching Zed results in him receiving an electric shock, which forces apart their relationship.

When the aliens realise the map isn’t a physical one, but is actually Addison’s DNA - being the most precious thing to her alien grandmother, the aliens announce her as their leader. She’s appointed leader in the quest to find their ultimate planet and new home. Zed wants to join Addison on this adventure, but as a non alien, he is told his body doesn’t have the ability to travel in space. This leaves Addison with a big decision to make.

Zombies 3: Cast list

Milo Manheim as Zed

as Zed Meg Donnelly as Addison

as Addison Kylee Russell as Eliza

as Eliza Trevor Tordjman as Bucky

Carla Jeffery as Bree

Chandler Kinney as Willa

Pearce Joza as Wyatt

Ariel Martin as Wynter

Terry Hu as A-Spen

Matt Cornett as A-Lan

Kyra Tantao as A-Li

Kingston Foster as Zoey

James Godfrey as Bonzo

RuPaul Charles as the voice of the Mothership

Emilia McCarthy as Lacey

Talking to ScreenRant (opens in new tab) about filming Zombies 3, and his relationship with co-star Meg Donnelly, Milo Mnaheim said “Me and Meg, when we auditioned for this, we were paired up with different people. We were reading with other people; I was reading with different Addisons, she was reading with different Zeds. But we had a connection, because we were talking to each other in the lobby in the waiting room. They saw that, and they were like, ‘we need to try these two out’.

He added “And I'm so happy that they did, because now Meg is my best friend. It's been such a crazy journey, and one that most people don't really get to experience. It's a crazy bonding experience”.

Sharing pictures of the cast and crew to her Instagram page, Donnelly captioned the photos “Zombies 3!!! I am pinching myself!!! I can’t wait to go to the 6 & do this all over again with the people I love most!!! enjoy these few memories!!!”

When was Zombies 3 filmed?

Zombies 3 was filmed between May and September 2021. All filming took place in Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area. Both Zombies, and Zombies 2, were also filmed in the same place.

The filming dates align with the pictures shared by Donnelly to Instagram, suggesting she was preparing for filming in May 2021, and also with ‘Stacey’ actress Jasmine Renee Thomas. The actress and dancer shared a cast photo to Instagram at the end of May 2021, telling followers “there’s no place like home”.

Zombies 3: Ending explained

Addison and Zed, along with moonstones belonging to the werewolves from Zombies 2, work together to allow the aliens to recharge their mothership and begin their journey. Addison reflects on what she will leave behind if she goes with them - the opportunity to attend college, and her relationship with Zed.

When they find out Addison is the ‘map’, the aliens come to the conclusion that earth is their perfect planet. Receiving the same acceptance as the zombies and werewolves before them, they decide to settle in Seabrook. Addison doesn’t have to leave her loved ones, and she and Zed can have the future together they have yearned for.

The ending weighs in on love being central to happiness, rather than material possessions. Addison’s grandmother had chosen her as her most treasured possession, and the Seabrook students realise that although moonstones and precious trophies exist and might be coveted, nothing is more important than love - especially when it breaks boundaries. This encompasses the narratives running through the franchise, that love and inclusion can triumph over adversity. Twitter users (opens in new tab) were quick to post their responses to the ending to their accounts. Words including “emotional”, “crying”, and “perfect” were used to describe how the film was wrapped up.

Will there be a Zombies 4?

There has been no confirmation of a Zombies 4, and it doesn’t look likely they'll be one. Lauren Kisilevsky, Vice President of Original Movies for Disney Branded Television shared: “After the enormous success of Zombies 2, we wanted to raise the stakes in this third and final instalment”.

She told HITC: “So when the ultimate outsiders descend on Seabrook, our team of cheerleaders, zombies and werewolves must band together to face a threat of galactic proportions that may change the face of Seabrook forever”.

However, speaking to Hollywood Life (opens in new tab), Zed actor Milo Manheim hinted at a possible fourth film. He told reporters Zombies 3 had been left in an open place, where it could continue into the Seabrook students’ college years, or be left where it is. He expressed hope for a further instalment, saying that if the “stars align”, he would definitely be back for more monster action.

