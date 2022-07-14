How many end credit scenes in Thor Love and Thunder? Plus their meanings explained

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's sometimes the funniest and most anticipated moments of Marvel films - which is why we've explored and explained the end credit scenes in Thor Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrived in UK cinemas on July 7, 2022 - marking the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok fans waited nearly 5 years to land. Written by Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the fourth film of the franchise follows Chris Hemsworth’s Thor as he enters a journey like no other - a quest to find inner peace. His search is cut short when galactic killer Gorr the God Butcher seeks to eliminate all gods. Returning to the action, Thor recruits King Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster, to uncover the mystery surrounding Gorr the God Butcher's vengeance, and prevent the extinction of gods. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed end credit scenes when the action had finished. Here’s how many can be found, and their meanings explained.

How many end credit scenes in Thor Love and Thunder?

There are 2 end credit scenes in Thor: Love and Thunder. The first end credit scene gives audiences a surprise glimpse at a new Marvel character, whilst the second suggests a potential plot-line for a fifth Thor film.

Post-credit scenes are a recurring feature at the end of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. When the credits have finished rolling, 1 or 2 clips are shown, usually teasing future films or television shows. These Easter eggs connect Marvel's multitude of characters across dimensions, and are something Marvel fans have come to expect.

Mental Floss (opens in new tab) reported that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has spoken at length about the importance of Marvel's post-credits scene tradition. He said “Movies bring people together, but they also bring people together behind the scenes and in Marvel Studios, we've been putting a scene after the end credits in all of our films since the very beginning. The fans love it, it's a tease of something to come”.

Post credit scene 1

When does it appear? Halfway through the closing credits.

According to Games Radar (opens in new tab), the scene depicts Russell Crowe’s character of Zeus in Omnipotence City - he survived Thor’s earlier attempt to kill him and is looking for revenge. While his wounds from the attack are treated, Zeus laments about gods no longer being feared, with superheroes worshipped instead.

He is seen saying “They don’t ask us for rain. They just want to see one of their so-called superheroes. When did we become the joke? No. No, they will fear us again, when Thor Odinson falls from the sky. Do you understand me, Hercules?”

Until Hercules is mentioned, audiences are unsure whom Zeus is talking to. The camera pans around to bring the first glimpse of Hercules into view, who until this point had only been mentioned by name in the film, but had not appeared. This first look shows audiences this new character will be played by Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein. No casting announcement had been made prior to Thor: Love and Thunder airing, and this announcement would have been a delight for fans, with the portrayal shrouded in mystery until the big reveal.

This quick glimpse of Hercules indicates he’s out for vengeance against Thor, initiated by Zeus, and could play a big role in Thor’s future.

However, speaking to Uproxx (opens in new tab), Tailka Waititi asserted he remains unsure of Hercules’ direction in the future. He said “Because, obviously, Hercules, there's a character from the books as well. And so, yeah, this will be interesting to see because Kevin [Feige], he's obviously the mastermind of all of these threads and how they'll tie up and how they meet, mix and match. So I'm curious to find out myself”.

Post credit scene 2

When does it appear? 4 minutes after the first, when the full credits finish rolling.

Games Radar describe the scene as clarification of Jane’s whereabouts (played by Natalie Portman) following her death from cancer. After dying in Thor's arms, Jane is in Valhalla - the Norse mythology version of heaven where the dead go to be with God Odin. Arriving through gates into the afterlife, she is greeted by Idris Elba’s Heimdall, who was killed by Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War. Jane has looked after Heimdall’s son Astrid/Axl, and he thanks her for doing so.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios 2022)

One final end credits slide then appears, simply stating "Thor will return", indicating that Thor will be back for a 5th instalment of the film franchise.

Speaking to Insider (opens in new tab), Waititi expressed his bemusement at the placing of this slide. He said “That was a surprise to me, too. I’m not joking.” He added “even Chris [Hemsworth] was like, ‘What?’ But, of course, he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch”.

Fan reaction to end credit scenes in Thor Love and Thunder

Fans were quick to share their excitement about the end credit scenes. Posting to Twitter, one fan wrote “Thor Love and Thunder was fun as hell and the end credits scene got me hyped”.

There was a lot of love for the casting of Brett Goldstein, with many social media users expressing their excitement at his appearance in the post credit scenes. One Twitter user (opens in new tab) expressed their emotion at being a fan of both the character of Hercules, and the actor Brett Goldstein. Seeing Goldstein announced in the role in the exciting end credit snippet had been monumental for this particular Marvel fanatic.

Take aways from the end credit scenes in Thor Love and Thunder:

1. Zeus is really quite upset, and the MCU has revealed its Hercules. There’s an assumption Goldstein’s cameo is meaningful, and when he appears in the next Thor instalment, it’ll be to fight against the hammer wielding hero.

2. With Jane and Heimdall in Valhalla, questions are raised about whether their characters have reached the end of their MCU journey. Other deceased characters have the potential to rekindle their roles and make on screen appearances from Valhalla.

3. There is also the fact that the MCU has a history of bringing characters back from the dead. Some have not stayed dead, and mourning should be put on hold because a resurrection could be possible.

