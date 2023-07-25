Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Much-loved BBC newsreader George Alagiah OBE has lost his cancer battle and as his colleagues pay tribute, fans are wondering who is George Alagiah's wife and does he have kids?

As news of his death broke this week, 10 months after the passing of BBC Breakfast's Bill Turnbull, a statement from his agent Mary Greenham said he "died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones".

She said, “George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today. George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public. He simply was a wonderful human being. My thoughts are with [his wife] Fran, the boys and his wider family.”

George has been a regular fixture on British TV news for more than three decades and he has presented the BBC News at Six for the past 20 years.

So it comes as no surprise that fans want to know more about the life he lived, as we look at all you need to know...

Who is George Alagiah's wife?

George Alagiah's wife is Frances Robathan, whom he met at Durham University in the 70s where they were both studying. They went on to marry in 1984 and have two children.

Their nearly-40 year marriage proves their strong bond and last year George even opened up on the heartbreaking reality amid his cancer battle, telling The Telegraph that the 'one thing that haunts him' is 'whether or not he'll be able to hold his wife's hand at the end'.

The couple lived in Stoke Newington, North London, and he explained, "I'm not too scared for myself, but I'm here on the third floor of our house. And I am looking out of the window at Frances setting out the tablecloth on our garden table, and it occurs to me, is she going to have to do that for herself one day, and eat on her own?'.

(Image credit: Getty)

Does George Alagiah have kids?

Yes, George Alagiah has two children, Adam, 36, and Matthew, 32, whom he now leaves behind following his death. Matthew is understood to have followed in his father's footsteps as a writer, and he works as an editor-in-chief for creative agency It's Nice That. George previously revealed son Adam studied "international development".

And a proud father, George previously admitted in 2010 that his son's were "amazing guys". He said, "If I were their age, I'd like to be their friend." And joked, "I cannot wait until they're the ones driving the car and I'm the one snoozing in the back.

"There is a Tamil proverb where a father waits for the day when he walks into a room and people say: this is So-and-So's father. The minute your children are the reference point, you know you've done your job."

How did George Alagiah die?

George Alagiah died from bowel cancer aged 67 following a nine year battle with the disease. George first announced he was being treated for colorectal cancer back in 2014 - a statement from the BBC at the time said, "He is grateful for all the good wishes he has received thus far and is optimistic for a positive outcome."

In June, George shared an update with his fans on Twitter, telling them that he was making "encouraging progress" and by late October 2015 he announced that the treatment was officially over, and he returned to work at the BBC on 10 November that year.

However, it sadly wasn't the end of his health battle as, in January 2018, his cancer had returned and he had further treatment.

In March 2018, George revealed to the The Sunday Times that his cancer was terminal and could have been caught earlier if the screening programme in England, which is automatically offered from the age of 60, was the same as that in Scotland, where it is automatically offered from the age of 50.

I wish I’d had access to one of these kits when I was diagnosed nine years ago. pic.twitter.com/xSg5qKgks4May 1, 2023 See more

In June 2020 he shared that his cancer had spread to his lungs, liver and lymph nodes, but was not at a "chronic" or "terminal" stage. Two years later, in October 2022, he announced that his cancer had spread further and he took a break from television to have a new series of treatment.

Following news of his death, BBC director general Tim Davie said, "Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.

"He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously."

Sophie Raworth also paid tribute to him during the six o'clock news.

When was George Alagiah last on TV?

George Alagiah was a highly respected newsreader, foreign correspondent and author who was last on TV in October 2022. Before stepping back from screens again he shared, “A recent scan showed that my cancer has spread further so it’s back to some tough stuff.

“I’m missing my colleagues. Working in the newsroom has been such an important part of keeping energised and motivated.”

Sri-Lanka born George's prestigious journalist career started in 1982 when he worked on South Magazine and he joined the BBC seven years later in 1989 and never looked back. His career went from strength to strength, having joined the BBC's Six O'Clock News studio team in January 2003 after earning a name as one of the BBC's leading foreign correspondents.

Some of the key specialisms George had been involved with include Africa and the developing world, and it saw him cover topics from genocide in Rwanda to civil wars in Afghanistan, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

He has interviewed many famous figures including Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his work landed him several journalism awards - with the ultimate honour of an OBE in 2008.

Off-screen George was a published author and his debut novel The Burning Land was shortlisted for a Society Of Authors award and it was also in the running for the Paul Torday memorial prize, which is awarded to a first novel by a writer over 60.

Thank you for so much support. Sooner or later my cancer was going to find a way through the drugs. That it’s taken eight years is tribute to brilliant medics - and some luck. Now they’re re-jigging the treatment and remain hopeful. So am I. https://t.co/08JoeQzgILOctober 13, 2022 See more

For more news and features check out the reality of telling your children you have stage four cancer or how about these 37 Inspiring book quotes for people of all ages to share some positivity with those you love.