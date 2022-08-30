Who is playing Mike Tyson in Mike Hulu mini-series?
We look at all you need to know about the Mike Tyson Hulu mini-series Mike.
We all love a biopic and after Elvis (opens in new tab), there's a new star at the centre of the screen as boxing (opens in new tab) fans ask who is playing Mike Tyson in Mike Hulu mini-series?
The American former professional boxer, who competed from 1985 to 2005, was nicknamed 'Iron Mike', 'Kid Dynamite' and 'The Baddest Man on the Planet', following his performance in the ring after winning two gold medals in 1981 and 1982 at Junior Olympic Games.
He went on to be inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008 - with a record 50 wins out of 58 matches, with 44 by knockout, early age, making him one of the youngest heavyweight champions in history.
But when it comes to the big screen, Mike isn't playing himself so we look at who is blessed with playing the leading role in the upcoming series...
Who is playing Mike Tyson in Mike Hulu mini-series?
Actor Trevante Rhodes - star of Moonlight and Bird Box - is playing Mike Tyson in the Mike Hulu mini-series, while for two episodes B.J Minor is playing teen Mike and Zaiden James stars as young Mike.
Speaking about his toughest scene to film, Trevante said, "I don't know how to fight to lose..."
"Only to win," he told USA Today (opens in new tab).
The star portrays Mike - real name - Michael Gerard Tyson - his wins, losses and everything in between during the eight-episode limited series currently airing on Hulu each Thursday, starting September 8th in the UK.
During the mini-series, Trevante narrates from the 2017 Indiana stage show, as he details his childhood and his fights both in and out of the ring - including the gritty championship belt, rape conviction and ear-biting fight against Evander Holyfield.
But in order to play Mike well, Trevante admitted he had to physically transform into the professional boxer, lifting more weights and cutting some of his usual cardio.
To get into shape for his lead role, Trevante revealed he worked closely with coach and retired boxer Ann Wolfe, he added, "Boxing is very much a mental thing. We did a lot of mental spirit-strengthening drills."
You can see Trevante take on his debut lead role in the official trailer below as he faces the many challenges his life has brought including being married three times with seven children.
But in order to look the part, it took make up department three hours a day during filming to recreate his signature look using prosthetics, and not forgetting his face tattoo and gap-toothed smile.
Taking off the Mike look also took Trevante an hour each day after cameras had stopped rolling.
And if you're wondering what the real Mike Tyson, 56, thinks of it all, he has previously slated the streaming service for its unauthorized telling of his story and calling it a "slave master take over story about my life."
What is Mike Tyson's net worth?
Mike Tyson's net worth is estimated to be $10m, according to Celebrity Net Worth (opens in new tab) and he's spent a huge chunk of that on some lavish purchases including a former home once owned by Elvis Presley, and a collection of sports cars. But while he might have been quick to flash the cash, he also filed for bankruptcy in 2003 and was reportedly $23m in debt. However since then he's managed to get his finances back on track.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines.
