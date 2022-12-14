Who is Stephen Bear? The reality TV star's trial explained

The reality TV star has been found guilty of sharing a sex tape of himself and his ex-girlfriend without consent - leading many to ask who is Stephen Bear?

The jury has returned a guilty verdict in the Stephen Bear trial, reaching unanimous verdicts on both counts of disclosing private sexual photos and films with intent to cause distress, and a majority verdict of 10 to two on the count of voyeurism. Georgia Harrison, who was pictured in the footage and has waived her right to anonymity, said the past two years since the video surfaced have been "absolute hell."

Celebrity trials often have the public wanting to know more about those involved, and much like the 'Wagatha Christie' trial (opens in new tab), Depp v Heard (opens in new tab) and the Ryan Giggs trial (opens in new tab), this most recent case has many asking who is Stephen Bear?

Who is Stephen Bear?

Stephen Bear is a 32-year-old reality TV star from Walthamstow in London. His first TV appearance was in 2011 on Shipwrecked: The Island, before which he worked as a roofer.

In years since, Bear has appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach in 2015 and 2016, and won the 2016 series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Bear then went on to present MTV's Just Tattoo of Us, with his then-girlfriend Charlotte Crosby, who is best known for her time on Geordie Shore (opens in new tab).

He has also appeared on Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live, Celebs Go Dating, Loose Women and The Challenge.

What did Stephen Bear do? The trial explained

Stephen Bear has been found guilty of sharing a sex tape that featured his ex-girlfriend and fellow reality TV star Georgia Harrison, after the video was published on OnlyFans.

The pair were recorded on CCTV in Bear's garden in August 2020, but Harrison said she did not know they were being filmed. She said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him "never to send" it to anyone, but later became aware of the footage circulation online, after seeing him send the footage via WhatsApp.

Bear told jurors he deleted the video in August 2020 and had not sent it to others.

The jury found Bear guilty of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress by unanimous verdict, and he was also found guilty of voyeurism, by a majority verdict of 10 jurors to two.

Georgia Harrison, who has previously appeared on Love Island, The Only Way Is Essex and Olivia Meets Her Match appeared outside court with Essex Police's assistant chief constable to give a statement, which said: "The last two years have been absolute hell and this verdict will allow me to start to put the pain I have suffered in the past and start embracing the future,

"Bear’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and those who choose to commit such crimes should and will be prosecuted."

She added: "I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of."

Meanwhile, Bear has been bailed until 31 January to return to the same court for sentencing after a report has been prepared about him. He said after the verdict was returned: "In my opinion from the very beginning it was never a fair trial, what the press said against me.

"I was fighting a losing battle and it is what it is."

Stephen Bear: Relationship History

Vicky Pattison - Bear met the Geordie Shore star while filming Ex on the Beach in 2015. After they broke up, she accused Bear of using her for fame.

Bear met the Geordie Shore star while filming Ex on the Beach in 2015. After they broke up, she accused Bear of using her for fame. Lillie Lexi Gregg - Bear also met Lillie Lexi Gregg on Ex on the Beach, during his second appearance on the show in 2016. The relationship ended when Bear appeared to strike up a romance with Chloe Khan during his time on Celebrity Big Brother.

Bear also met Lillie Lexi Gregg on Ex on the Beach, during his second appearance on the show in 2016. The relationship ended when Bear appeared to strike up a romance with Chloe Khan during his time on Celebrity Big Brother. Chloe Khan - The pair seemed to be keen on each other during their appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, but the relationship didn't continue outside the Big Brother House.

The pair seemed to be keen on each other during their appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, but the relationship didn't continue outside the Big Brother House. Jemma Lucy - Jemma Lucy was also an Ex on the Beach star, and the pair were together for a few months before she claimed Bear had cheated via a Twitter rant.

Jemma Lucy was also an Ex on the Beach star, and the pair were together for a few months before she claimed Bear had cheated via a Twitter rant. Charlotte Crosby - The pair dated in 2017 and presented Just Tattoo of Us together. The relationship was kept under wraps for a while, but became public when Bear was axed from Celebs Go Dating, after producers realised he wasn't single.

The pair dated in 2017 and presented Just Tattoo of Us together. The relationship was kept under wraps for a while, but became public when Bear was axed from Celebs Go Dating, after producers realised he wasn't single. Georgia Harrison - Bear and Harrison first met while filming The Challenge in 2018, but split in 2019 after a holiday in Thailand.

Bear and Harrison first met while filming The Challenge in 2018, but split in 2019 after a holiday in Thailand. Jessica Smith - Jessica is Bear's current girlfriend. They have been together since 2020 and she has been pictured arriving at court with Bear.

