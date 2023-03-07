UK Eurovision entry 2023: Here are the possible contenders

Fans of the song contest are starting to ask who the UK Eurovision entry is for 2023 - here are some of the top contenders.

It's getting to that time of the year again when the iconic song contest is approaching. With the Eurovision 2023 presenters (opens in new tab) announced and tickets on sale, people all over the UK want to know how much Eurovision tickets are (opens in new tab) as preparations get underway for the competition to be held in Liverpool, after the host city was changed due to the war in Ukraine (opens in new tab).

Of course, the question we all want to know the answer to is who will be representing the UK at Eurovision 2023 - especially after Sam Ryder's success during last year's contest. And while this year's entry is yet to be announced, there's plenty of speculation. We've taken a look at who the UK's Eurovision 2023 entry could be, and when we'll know for sure.

Who is the UK Eurovision entry for 2023?

The UK's 2023 Eurovision entry hasn't yet been announced. But that hasn't stopped fans and commentators from speculating as to who this year's Eurovision entry could be.

Last year's entry Sam Ryder, who came second in the contest, has called for a more "diverse" act to represent the UK in 2023. He told The Sun (opens in new tab) back in December 2022, "The UK has such a diverse plethora of talent and all I can hope is that what happened this year has encouraged more people from those diverse genres of and backgrounds to think 'Eurovision isn’t a career killer'."

A post shared by SAM RYDER (@samhairwolfryder) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The BBC is teaming up with TaP music to select this year's entry. TaP is a global management and music publishing company that has worked with some of the world’s most successful pop artists, including Lana del Rey, Ellie Goulding, London Grammar, Dermot Kennedy and Mabel.

Rachel Ashdown, Commissioning Editor for the BBC said: "We are thrilled that Ben Mawson and Ed Millett plus the team at TaP will once again bring their unrivalled expertise to work with the BBC and BBC Studios to find an act and song to represent the UK at Eurovision. I hope we can find another artist who will not only be a brilliant ambassador for Eurovision but like Sam will sing their head off with a stand out song."

UK Eurovision entry 2023: Possible contenders

Birdy

Rina Sawayama

Mimi Webb

Mae Muller

Molly Rainford

Freya Ridings was also heavily rumoured to be the UK's Eurovision entry, but she has since ruled this out. The rumours started after she recently performed on The Graham Norton Show - a slot that's usually reserved for the Eurovision entry.

In an interview with Official Charts (opens in new tab), she said: "Graham Norton was really kind to me, but he gave me [that slot] because he knows I'm an indie artist and he's really championed me. But then it looked like I was [doing Eurovision]. But I'm not!"

When will the UK Eurovision entry be announced?

We don't know when the UK Eurovision entry for 2023 will be announced, but last year Sam Ryder's SPACE MAN was revealed as the 2022 entry on March 10, meaning we could find out who will be representing the UK in 2023 any day now.

Eurovision commentator Graham Norton recently revealed that this year's entry may have already been selected when appearing on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show in February. Zoe said, "I haven’t heard the song. I don’t even know who the person is, but I think I was accidentally told who the person is."

To which Graham added: "Yes, I think I know who the person is."

Video of the Week