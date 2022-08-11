GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 (opens in new tab) is underway but for those who missed seeing the contestants get put through their paces fans are asking who left Celebrity MasterChef last night?

Twenty celebrities are taking part in this years' contest and they've all got a mix bag of skills when it comes to creating restaurant quality food in the kitchen, under pressure and the eagle eyes of Gregg Wallace (opens in new tab) and John Torode.

You can try your hand at trying MasterChef recipes (opens in new tab) at home and as one celebrity gets sent home each week, following this week's cookery challenge we look at who has been eliminated from the show...

Who left Celebrity MasterChef last night?

Nancy Dell'Olio left Celebrity MasterChef last night. She became the first contestant to be sent home for failing to impress judges with her food. The media personality who famously dated former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, was criticised by viewers when she and Paul Chuckle made an error of judgement by deciding to fry coleslaw.

The contestants were tasked with re-creating tasty dishes in the Street Food Challenge. But fans were certainly kept entertained when Nancy made the culinary error.

One fan wrote: "Literally spat my tea when they said "Nancy is cooking her coleslaw" #CelebrityMasterChef"

Another fan put, "HAHAHAHAHA why they all cooking coleslaw?!?!?! #CelebrityMasterChef"

And a third fan added, ""#CelebrityMasterChef Nancy cooks like she dances, terrible who cooks coleslaw".

But it was Danny Jones who seriously impressed judges with all THREE of his dishes.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

How to watch Celebrity MasterChef

You can watch Celebrity MasterChef every Wednesday 8pm, Thursday 8pm and Friday 9pm on BBC One or stream live on BBC iPlayer. The first four heat weeks will see celebrities eliminated after each show so that only the best advance to the final rounds.

They will take part in a variety of cooking challenges including the return of Under The Cloche, The Street Food Challenge, and Dinner Party Dish, will once again be featured in the series in a bid to push the celebs’ culinary skills to the limit.

Once the celebrities have been streamlined, the remaining contestants will compete in tense and thrilling semi-final week - where semi finalists and finalists must prepare meals for big crowds of people, including a special challenge to celebrate the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

A post shared by MasterChef UK (@masterchefuk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who is still in Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

The following celebrities are still in Celebrity MasterChef 2022:

Ryan Thomas

Lisa Snowdon

Danny Jones

Richard Blackwood

Chris Eubank

Cliff Parisi

Gareth Malone OBE

Jimmy Bullard

Kae Kurd

Katya Jones

Kirsty Gallacher

Kitty Scott-Claus

Lesley Joseph

Adam Pearson

Melanie Blatt

Paul Chuckle

MoJo

Faye Winter

Clarke Peters

Who has left Celebrity MasterChef 2022 so far?

The following people have left Celebrity MasterChef so far...

Nancy Dell'Olio - Eliminated in Week 1

Related video...