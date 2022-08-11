Who left Celebrity MasterChef last night?

One celebrity left the cookery contest last night, but who? Find out if your favourite is still in...

Celebrity MasterChef, who left Celebrity MasterChef last night?
(Image credit: BBC Pictures)
Selina Maycock
By
published

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 (opens in new tab) is underway but for those who missed seeing the contestants get put through their paces fans are asking who left Celebrity MasterChef last night?

Twenty celebrities are taking part in this years' contest and they've all got a mix bag of skills when it comes to creating restaurant quality food in the kitchen, under pressure and the eagle eyes of Gregg Wallace (opens in new tab) and John Torode.

You can try your hand at trying MasterChef recipes (opens in new tab) at home and as one celebrity gets sent home each week, following this week's cookery challenge we look at who has been eliminated from the show...

Who left Celebrity MasterChef last night?

Nancy Dell'Olio left Celebrity MasterChef last night. She became the first contestant to be sent home for failing to impress judges with her food. The media personality who famously dated former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, was criticised by viewers when she and Paul Chuckle made an error of judgement by deciding to fry coleslaw. 

The contestants were tasked with re-creating tasty dishes in the Street Food Challenge. But fans were certainly kept entertained when Nancy made the culinary error. 

One fan wrote: "Literally spat my tea when they said "Nancy is cooking her coleslaw" #CelebrityMasterChef"

Another fan put, "HAHAHAHAHA why they all cooking coleslaw?!?!?! #CelebrityMasterChef"

And a third fan added, ""#CelebrityMasterChef Nancy cooks like she dances, terrible who cooks coleslaw".

But it was Danny Jones who seriously impressed judges with all THREE of his dishes.

Nancy Dell'Olio

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

How to watch Celebrity MasterChef

You can watch Celebrity MasterChef every Wednesday 8pm, Thursday 8pm and Friday 9pm on BBC One or stream live on BBC iPlayer. The first four heat weeks will see celebrities eliminated after each show so that only the best advance to the final rounds.

They will take part in a variety of cooking challenges including the return of Under The Cloche, The Street Food Challenge, and Dinner Party Dish, will once again be featured in the series in a bid to push the celebs’ culinary skills to the limit.

Once the celebrities have been streamlined, the remaining contestants will compete in tense and thrilling semi-final week - where semi finalists and finalists must prepare meals for big crowds of people, including a special challenge to celebrate the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

A post shared by MasterChef UK (@masterchefuk) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Who is still in Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

The following celebrities are still in Celebrity MasterChef 2022:

  • Ryan Thomas
  • Lisa Snowdon
  • Danny Jones
  • Richard Blackwood
  • Chris Eubank
  • Cliff Parisi
  • Gareth Malone OBE
  • Jimmy Bullard
  • Kae Kurd
  • Katya Jones
  • Kirsty Gallacher
  • Kitty Scott-Claus
  • Lesley Joseph
  • Adam Pearson
  • Melanie Blatt
  • Paul Chuckle
  • MoJo
  • Faye Winter
  • Clarke Peters

Who has left Celebrity MasterChef 2022 so far?

The following people have left Celebrity MasterChef so far...

  • Nancy Dell'Olio - Eliminated in Week 1

Related video...

Explore More
TV news
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.