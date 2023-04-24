Why did Carol Vorderman leave Countdown and what was her salary?
She departed in 2008...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
She rose to prominance as a numbers genius on the hit Channel 4 show, but why did Carol Vorderman leave Countdown?
Carol Vorderman is back on our screens this April, showing off her best survival skills as a member of the I'm a Celeb All Star line-up (opens in new tab), alongside a few other famous faces. But whilst she made a splash in the jungle back in 2016, she's better known to audiences for the popular teatime show Countdown (opens in new tab), where she flawlessly solved a number of mathematical head scratchers, alongside original host Richard Whiteley.
Carol spent over two decades on the show, and when news of her departure broke in July 2008, long-time fans of the show were devastated. Here's a refresher on why Carol Vorderman quit Countdown, plus details of her generous Countdown salary.
Why did Carol Vorderman leave Countdown?
It's claimed that Carol Vorderman left Countdown over a pay row. The now 62-year-old had a bitter dispute with the programme's producers who told her to take a 90 per cent pay cut or stand down.
According to reports by the Daily Mail (opens in new tab).
Carol had worked on the show for 26 years where she selected letters and solved complicated mathematical problems but was allegedly just given 48 hours to make a decision but before she could consider the offer she was dispensed with.
Her manager at the time Mr Miles said, "On July 16 my office received the first offer of a new contract from ITV Productions. It was a harsh fait accompli – take a 90 per cent cut, you have 48 hours until noon on July 18 to make up your mind. It was a non-negotiable take-it-or-leave-it offer. I discussed the options with Carol but she expressed a desire to stay.
"On July 18 we were still considering the ITV Productions offer when they said,
'Countdown easily survived without Richard Whiteley. It can easily survive without you.' It was that callous."
Mr Miles said, his client was prepared to accept a one-third pay cut, in line with a 33 per cent budget cut imposed on the show.
Carol later revealed that she was absolutely distraught about the ultimatum. "After putting my heart and soul into the show for 26 years I was given just 48 hours to decide. Take it or leave it.
"I loved Countdown so much I was thinking of taking the cut. In fact in the right circumstances I'd have done it for free - but it is obvious they wanted me out."
Carol added that she doesn't regret her decision to leave when she did. Talking on Today FM back in 2018, she revealed: "I think, sometimes, to hang on to what was is not a good thing.
"I’m a great believer in new chapters. It was a good chapter, it was like a marriage. It was a massive part of my life. I don’t sort of want to be hanging around."
How much did Carol Vorderman get paid for Countdown?
Carol Vorderman confirmed that, at the peak of her Countdown career, her salary around £900,000 a year. According to Evoke (opens in new tab), Carol was reportedly paid "£17,000 a day for 40 days filming a year for the Channel 4 programme, working out at £3,750 per show".
In 2013, Vordemann defended her wage (opens in new tab), explaining that at the time Countdown was one of Channel 4's golden shows.
"Yes, I was earning £900,000 a year," she said. "But Countdown was the biggest show on the channel for 15 years and we were making 250 shows a year.
"It was by no means out of kilter with what other people were being paid; I don’t worry about being seen as greedy. It’s a commercial world out there and Channel 4 is not a charity. I had a great contract."
Video of the Week
Emily Stedman is the Features Editor for GoodTo covering all things TV, entertainment, royal, lifestyle, health and wellbeing. Boasting an encyclopaedic knowledge on all things TV, celebrity and royals, career highlights include working at HELLO! Magazine and as a royal researcher to Diana biographer Andrew Morton on his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. In her spare time, Emily can be found eating her way around London, swimming at her local Lido or curled up on the sofa binging the next best Netflix show.
-
-
Will there be a season 2 of The Diplomat?
Will there be a season 2 of The Diplomat? After a successful debut season and a cliff hanger ending, fans are desperate for more.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who got cut from American Idol?
Check out if your favorite star is still on the show - here's who left and which singers remain as we head to the lives...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Will there be a season 2 of The Diplomat?
Will there be a season 2 of The Diplomat? After a successful debut season and a cliff hanger ending, fans are desperate for more.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who got cut from American Idol?
Check out if your favorite star is still on the show - here's who left and which singers remain as we head to the lives...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Diplomat ending explained: Everything that happened in the finale of the Netflix thriller
The Diplomat ending explained: Unravelling the action that took place in the finale, and what that could mean for a possible season 2.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where was Malpractice filmed? Locations featured in the ITV medical drama
Where was Malpractice filmed? We reveal shooting locations of the latest medical drama on the block - the show has been an instant hit with viewers.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is doing Strictly Come Dancing 2023? Line-up and judges confirmed
The hit BBC dance show is back for its 21st season and it's a glitzy one....
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Obsession ending explained: What happens to Anna and William?
We explain the Obsession ending, as Anna and William's affair unravels and the show comes to a dramatic conclusion.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where is Naga Munchetty this morning and why is she not on BBC Breakfast?
Those tuning into BBC Breakfast are wondering where Naga Munchetty is - the usual TV presenter who appears alongside Charlie Stayt Thursday to Saturday.
By Selina Maycock • Published