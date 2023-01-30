Where is Countdown filmed? All you need to know about the hit Channel 4 show

Fans of the Channel 4 game show where contestants go head-to-head with a series of word-based and number crunching tasks are wondering where is Countdown filmed?

The long-standing game show recently announced it's permanent host Colin Murray (opens in new tab) as replacement for Anne Robinson (opens in new tab), and with fans tuning in daily to see who is victorious, they're keen to find out all about it's filming location.

As we look at all you need to know about the gameshow...

Where is Countdown filmed?

Countdown is currently filmed at a purpose-built studios at Dock 10, Greater Manchester in MediaCityUK. The show has been filmed here since 2013 and prior to this, the show was filmed at Manchester-based Granada studios from 2009-2013. When the show first started out the show was produced by Yorkshire Television and was recorded at The Leeds Studios for 27 years.

Who is the new Countdown host?

Colin Murray is the new Countdown host, he took over permanently from Anne Robinson in January 2023. Colin had been holding the fort temporarily for six months until bosses decided on who to appoint as the permanent host. he recently shared news that the show had received its highest audience in a decade. He tweeted, "A quick thank you for the nice comments and to everyone who has tuned into over past 6 months. December was highest audience in over a decade. That’s why I get to do this iconic show I love full time now. And to be a part of an amazing team. That simple! Thanks!"

How many Countdown episodes are filmed in a day?

There are five Countdown episodes filmed in a day, according to Susie Dent. The Countdown star revealed Rachel's dad Christopher still records every episode of the show so he has all of the ones his daughter has appeared on. Susie also revealed that they film multiple shows a day, she said, “We film five shows a day, so it’s a hectic schedule. Rachel has to change her whole outfit for every show, whereas I only have to change my top half as people don’t ever really see my legs, but I do have them! It’s a cliché to say, as people talk about TV families, but I do think ‘Countdown’ is one of the best. It’s something I’d really miss.”

How far in advance do they film Countdown?

They film Countdown three months in advance, according to Luke Johnson-Davies champion of Series 82 of Countdown. In an interview with Palatinate (opens in new tab), he said, "It makes you realise that not all is as it seems when you watch the show. They film five episodes a day but you have to change outfits and they are all filmed three months in advance."

He also revealed the former host Nick Hewer gave an anecdote about a day which is three months later at the start of every episode. He added, "When we filmed the finals it was October but we were pretending it was Christmas, I accidentally wore a Halloween t-shirt, forgetting that it was Christmas momentarily.”

How do you become a contestant on Countdown?

You can become a contestant on Countdown by applying online (opens in new tab), filling in the contestant application form (PDF) (opens in new tab) and emailing it to them at countdown@channel4.com with a recent picture of yourself.

