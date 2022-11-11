Why is Sue Cleaver exempt from eating trials? I’m A Celebrity 2022

Those who've been keeping up with I'm A Celeb 2022 are wondering why is Sue Cleaver exempt from eating trials?

I'm A Celeb has returned to the Australian jungle this year, and viewers are keen to know everything about the celebs taking part. Sue Cleaver has been just one of the contestants drawing interest from the public, with many wanting to know if she is married (opens in new tab) - much like others are asking is Matt Hancock divorced (opens in new tab)?

Now, another question has surfaced around those who have headed into the jungle (opens in new tab), as several celebrities have been revealed as exempt from the dreaded Bushtucker Trials. Sue Cleaver is one of them, and her exclusion from the most recent trial has left many asking why is Sue exempt from eating trials?

Why is Sue Cleaver exempt from eating trials?

It hasn't been officially confirmed why Sue Cleaver is exempt from the eating trial, but many viewers believe that the exemption is related to the Corrie star's health, with some speculating that she may have diabetes.

The first eating trial of I'm A Celebrity 2022 was announced on the show on 12 November, with fans given half an hour to vote for who they wanted to see take part. At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Matt Hancock (opens in new tab) and Boy George (opens in new tab) would be taking on the trial together - aptly named 'La Cucaracha Cafe' ('cucaracha' is Spanish for cockroach).

We've got a table for two ready at the elusive 'La Cucaracha Cafe'! Head to the #ImACeleb App now to vote for the Celebs you'd like to see dining out in tomorrow night's show. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/D3Tjqr7vXlNovember 10, 2022 See more

However, when viewers were told about the trial, presenters Ant and Dec revealed that Sue Cleaver was exempt from this particular challenge and therefore could not be voted for. The news caused much speculation among the show's viewers.

One Twitter user said: "How the hell can Sue be exempt from an EATING TRIAL? #ImACeleb", while another wrote, "#ImACeleb How come Sue is exempt? Not a level playing field."

However, many others came to the Corrie star's defence, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "Does Sue Cleaver have diabetes? I thought I spotted an insulin arm patch on her and now she’s exempt from the eating trial", and another saying, "Sue has type 2 diabetes so I’d say it wouldn’t be safe for her to take part".

Does Sue Cleaver have diabetes?

Yes, Sue Cleaver has type 2 diabetes. Her diagnosis became public knowledge in 2011 after she collapsed on the set of Coronation Street and had to receive hospital treatment.

The NHS (opens in new tab) explains: "Type 2 diabetes is a common condition that causes the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood to become too high," causing symptoms such as excessive thirst, tiredness, weight loss, and needing to urinate more than usual.

The main difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes is that type 1 is where the body's immune system attacks the cells that produce insulin, while type 2 diabetes is where the body does not produce enough insulin, or the body's cells do not react to insulin. The NHS says around 90% of all adults in the UK with diabetes have type 2.

We agree!! ❤️ https://t.co/HkDPCXd4BvNovember 10, 2022 See more

Eagle-eyed I'm A Celeb viewers have been quick to notice that Sue is using a glucose monitor, and many have praised her and the show for it. One fan wrote on Twitter: "Daughter was very excited to see someone on TV with a ‘patch’ on their arm. She had so many questions about how @Sue_Cleaver will cope with it in the jungle! Never underestimate the power of media/celebs making the unusual normal. #diabetes".

Another Twitter user said: "If Sue is diabetic glad that she’s actively showing the glucose monitor & not hiding it away like it’s something to be ashamed of #ImACeleb #diabetes".

Why are some celebrities exempt from Bushtucker Trials?

The exact reason why some celebrities are exempt from certain trials is rarely revealed to viewers, but it is often related to the celebrities' health.

For example, Mike Tindall's rugby injuries (opens in new tab) may be a factor in his exemption from the 'Horrifying Heights' trial, while a source recently told the Sun (opens in new tab) that Matt Hancock may be exempt from some challenges due to contracting trench foot when he was taking part in Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins.

The real reasons for exemption are only confirmed to viewers if the celebs open up about them, however. For example, The Chase's Anne Hegerty, who took part in the 2018 series, was often exempt from Bushtucker Trials. She told Metro (opens in new tab) after she left the jungle: "I was quite freaked out by the first bushtucker trial and only getting two stars. I could have got four, but either I couldn’t line up the numbers on the padlocks or I wasn’t pushing the spring down properly.

"I don’t want to go into more details as I’d be giving away production secrets, but the 'exemption on medical grounds' thing thereafter was really more on the basis of how I’d reacted psychologically to that one, rather than because I’m a fat lump or anything."

Video of the Week