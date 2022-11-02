Why did Boy George go to prison? His arrest and crime explained

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Why did Boy George go to prison is a question many TV fans are asking as the singer is set to appear on this years I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up (opens in new tab) has been announced, and while there's the usual reality TV and soap stars, there are a few surprising contestants too - perhaps most notably MP and ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock. But as the show returns to Australia (opens in new tab) for another season full of bushtucker trials (opens in new tab), another name causing shock among the public is pop icon Boy George.

Many remember the singer's stint in prison over 20 years ago, and ITV have faced backlash for casting him in the show due to his previous conviction. So, as the 80s pop star prepares to head into the jungle, people are asking why did Boy George go to prison?

Why did Boy George go to prison?

Boy George was convicted of the assault and false imprisonment of Norwegian model and male escort Audun Carlsen, after Carlsen visited the singer's flat.

George, whose real name is George O'Dowd, imprisoned him by handcuffing him to a wall and beating him with a metal chain. Carlsen told the jury he only escaped after wrenching the fixture free, but was beaten with a chain by the singer as he fled into the street in Shoreditch, east London. In 2016, Audun Carlsen said the singer had "ruined his life".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

George denied the charge and claimed that Auden had hacked his laptop and that he had handcuffed him while he tried to find the stolen property.

At the time of his conviction, Judge David Radford said: "Whilst I accept that Mr Carlsen's physical injuries were not serious or permanent, in my view there can be no doubt that your premeditated callous and humiliating handcuffing and detention of Mr Carlsen shocked, degraded and traumatised him.

"He was deprived of his liberty and human dignity without warning or proper explanation to him of its purpose, length or purported justification."

When was Boy George sent to prison?

Boy George was sentenced to jail in January 2009, after he was convicted of false imprisonment in 2008. The assault had occurred in April 2007.

The incident was not the first time the singer has been arrested. In 2005, Boy George was arrested in New York on suspicion of possessing cocaine, though the charge was dropped. A year later, he was given community service after pleading guilty to falsely reporting a burglary at his New York apartment.

How long was Boy George in prison for?

Boy George was sentenced to 15 months in jail, but was granted early release after four months for good behaviour. He wore an ankle monitor for the remainder of his sentence.

While on licensed release from prison, Boy George requested to appear on the final series of Celebrity Big Brother. But a judge refused the him permission to appear on the show, saying: "An offender serving the non-custodial part of a sentence of imprisonment should not be allowed to take part in a high profile, controversial television production, promoting his status as a celebrity and with considerable financial gain."

What has Boy George said about his time in prison?

In an interview for Reader's Digest (opens in new tab), Boy George said his time in prison was "life changing", adding "I always maintained that jail would finish me off, but it didn’t. You somehow find the strength."

He also said: "I feel I came out of that situation with some wisdom and knowledge. I really don’t view that period in my life as negative… but I wouldn’t want to go back."

Boy George has been open in the past about his struggles with addiction, and said he sees his mistakes as "life lessons" and that getting sober has transformed his life.

In years since, the singer has appeared as a celebrity coach on both The Voice UK, and The Voice Australia, but his upcoming appearance on I'm a Celebrity has caused some controversy.

One twitter user (opens in new tab) responded to the announcement saying "BOY GEORGE TIED UP SOMEONE TO A RADIATOR FOR 2 DAYS AND BEAT THEM WITH A METAL CHAIN. Please stop giving him any screen time. That man is disgusting and doesn’t deserve a career in television." Another said (opens in new tab): "It blows my mind that NO ONE who does major TV bookings seems to give a s*** that Boy George is a convicted sex offender."

Ahead of the launch, Boy George said: "I watch I’m A Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life. I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture.

"I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that. This is the biggest show on TV and that is why I am doing it. And now I have made the decision, I don’t want to focus too much on what the experience might be like, but my intention is it is going to be amazing"

Boy George net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Boy George is worth $50 million - that's around £43 million. The singer fronted pop band Culture Club in the 80s, which had successes with tracks including 'Karma Chameleon'.

It's been reported that Boy George has been offered around £500,000 to appear on this year's I'm a Celebrity, making him the highest-paid campmate ever alongside Caitlyn Jenner, who received a similar sum to appear on the 2017 series.

Video of the Week