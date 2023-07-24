Why is This Morning not on today and when will it be back? Everything we know about the schedule change

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

ITV viewers want to know why This Morning isn't on at its normal time this week and when it will be back.

This Morning has seen its schedule shake-up recently, as the flagship ITV show is replaced by the FIFA Women's World Cup. Taking place in Australia and New Zealand, the fixtures of the tournament mean that matches are broadcast over night and in the morning here in the UK, causing changes to the usual daytime TV schedule.

Much like viewers have been wondering why GMB and Lorraine are not on as normal at the moment, This Morning is another TV show that has been affected by the changes. And it's not the first time viewers have been asking questions about TV absences, as Holly Willoughby has been missing from This Morning for the last couple of weeks, while elsewhere people have been asking why Jon Kay isn't on BBC Breakfast. Here's everything we know about the schedule changes and how you can watch This Morning this week...

Why is This Morning not on today?

This Morning has been taken off air to make way for coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup, which kicked off on Thursday 20 July. The tournament is being broadcast by ITV after the channel secured a joint deal with BBC, meaning all 64 matches will be broadcast live in the UK.

On Monday 24 July, This Morning was taken off-air completely as the Germany vs Morocco match kicked off from 9.05am to 11.35am, with Brazil vs Panama then airing straight after from 11.35am until 2.15pm. The show was also missing from the TV schedule on Thursday 20 July, due to a clash with the New Zealand vs Norway match.

Today we'll be tuning in to the @FIFAWWC on @ITV, so we'll be back on Friday with:🎵 @42ndsttouruk performing live 🍔 @JohnTorode1 cooking up a classic Aussie burger🦺 @BGT's @ViggoVenn will be in the studio Join @AlisonHammond and @radioleary, this Friday, from 10am! 👋 pic.twitter.com/fScQ7AmOF1July 20, 2023 See more

It means that for the next few weeks, ITV's normal daytime schedule will be switched up and popular programmes such as This Morning, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and Loose Women are all set to be affected.

And it's not just ITV who have seen schedules changed in the wake of the tournament, as BBC Morning Live was also missing from the TV guide last week. On Wednesday 19 July - the day before the tournament started - presenter Gethin Jones told viewers at home: "Just so you know, we did a bit extra today because we are off-air tomorrow, of course."

When will This Morning be back on TV?

This Morning will be back on ITV on Tuesday 25 July, but at a later time of 11.15am, with a much shorter programme running until 12.30pm. The programme will return to its usual slot from 10am to 12.30pm as normal on Wednesday 26 July.

Then, on Thursday 27 July, This Morning will air at a later time of 10.45am until 12.30pm, and on Friday 28 July Alison and Dermot will be back to present the show at 10am, but it will run for just an hour and a half until 11.30am.

Monday 24 July - cancelled

Tuesday 25 July - 11.15am - 12.30pm

Wednesday 26 July - 10am - 12.30pm

Thursday 27 July - 10.45am - 12.30pm

Friday 28 July - 10am - 11.30pm

This Morning is usually followed by Loose Women at 12.30pm, which will air as normal on Tuesday 25 and Thursday 27 of July, but will be missing from the TV schedule completely for the rest of the week.

The following week’s schedule has not yet been published, but it’s likely that This Morning, Loose Women and other daytime shows will be disrupted until the football tournament is over.

How to watch This Morning

This Morning is broadcast on ITV1, and normally airs every Monday to Friday from 10am until 12.30pm. You can also catch up on previous episodes or watch the show live on ITVX.

Holly Willoughby usually presents the show from Mondays to Thursdays, with Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond hosting on Fridays. However, with Holly currently on holiday, Dermot and Alison have been standing in all week.

If you want to know more about the Women's World Cup, we've answered your questions about who the Lionesses are and why they aren't wearing white shorts. Plus, here's the real reason why Sweet Caroline is sung at football matches.