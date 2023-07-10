Why is Jon Kay not on BBC Breakfast this morning? Here's everything we know about the presenter's absence

Morning TV viewers have been left wondering why Jon Kay isn't on BBC Breakfast this week after Ben Thompson stood in.

Jon Kay has been a fixture of the red sofa since Dan Walker quit as BBC Breakfast presenter last year, but fans of the show were left asking questions after his co-host Sally Nugent appeared alongside Ben Thompson instead on Monday 10 July. It's not the first time a BBC Breakfast presenter has been missing from the show, with viewers wondering where Naga Munchetty was after she was absent back in April.

Jon usually fronts BBC Breakfast alongside Sally on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and has been a member of the BBC Breakfast team since 2010. As with the show's other presenters, fans want to know who Jon Kay's wife is and other details of his personal life, so it's no surprise that many have been asking why he's not on BBC Breakfast this week.

Why is Jon Kay not on BBC Breakfast this morning?

Jon Kay is not on BBC Breakfast this week because he is on holiday. The presenter took to Twitter to explain his absence, writing, "Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning."

He added that he'd be back in the Salford-based studio in two weeks' time, so viewers will have to wait a little longer before they see him back on the red sofa, as he's earmarked to return on Monday 24 July.

Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning. Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks’ time ⏰July 9, 2023 See more

Fans shared their reaction to his absence in the Twitter thread, with one well-wisher writing, "Have a lovely holiday!" and another saying, "Have a great holiday Jon, see you after a well earned rest!"

Others shared that they would miss him from their TV screens, with one viewer commenting, "Looking forward to see you back in two weeks time..." while another added, "Have a great holiday with your family. The red sofa won’t be the same without you."

Has Jon Kay left BBC Breakfast?

No, Jon Kay has not left BBC Breakfast. He will be returning to host BBC Breakfast alongside Sally Nugent once he returns from his pre-planned annual leave.

Sally Nugent and stand-in host Ben Thompson addressed Jon's absence on Monday morning's show. As they introduced weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, Ben joked, "The most important thing, Jon will want to know what the weather is going to be like for his bit of time off. Carol has got all the details, Carol good morning, is it going to rain for Jon’s little break?"

Unfortunately, Carol confessed the weather wasn't looking too good, adding "Poor Jon."

It seems unlikely that Jon will be leaving the BBC's flagship morning show anytime soon, as the host replaced his predecessor Dan Walker just one year ago, in July 2022. Though, Jon has worked at the BBC for 30 years and has been with the Breakfast team since 2010.

And Jon isn't the only BBC Breakfast staff member taking a break from the show at the moment, as business presenter Nina Warhurst has just had a baby and is currently away on maternity leave.

