Why are GMB and Lorraine not on today and when will they be back? Everything we know about the schedule change

ITV viewers want to know the reasons why GMB and Lorraine are not on today, and when they will return to screens.

The ITV schedule has seen changes made in recent days, as the broadcaster cancels and reschedules some of its flagship shows to make way for coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup. With the tournament kicking off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20, the time difference means that matches are being broadcast in the UK overnight and in the early morning, affecting the usual daytime TV schedule.

It's not the first time viewers have been asking questions about TV absences. Earlier in July, BBC viewers wanted to know why Jon Kay wasn't on BBC Breakfast, while Holly Willoughby has been absent from This Morning for the last couple of weeks. It's likely that schedules will be up in the air for some time yet, so here's everything we know about why GMB and Lorraine have been cancelled, and when they'll next be on TV.

Why are GMB and Lorraine not on today?

Good Morning Britain and Lorraine are not on at their usual times to make way for FIFA Women's World Cup coverage, which both ITV and BBC are broadcasting. The schedule shake-up means Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women were all cancelled on Monday 24 July.

ITV is showing live coverage of the women's football matches over the next few weeks as the tournament gets underway in Australia and New Zealand, and instead of Good Morning Britain airing at 6am on Monday, viewers were instead shown a repeat episode of Gino's Italian Family Adventure in its place, followed by live coverage of Italy v Argentina airing from 6.30am until 9:05am. The Germany V Morocco match kicked off from 9:05am until 11:35am, and was broadcast instead of Lorraine.

📺 @GMB is not on tomorrow⚽️ The Women’s World Cup will be live on @ITV Monday-Wednesday We are back on air on Thursday pic.twitter.com/kROyKyrta1July 23, 2023 See more

BBC morning viewing has also been affected as the matches take priority, with Morning Live, which is filmed in Salford, Manchester, missing from the TV schedule on Thursday 20 July - the first day of the tournament.

Some TV viewers were upset by the scheduling changes, with one user taking to Twitter to write, "I love football, I hope the Lionesses win it all, but taking off GMB while it's on is a strange decision. Move the footy to ITV 2,3 or 4 seems a better compromise."

Another said, "Not right! Football could have been on ITV2 and we could have had our GMB. Viewers will tune away."

When will GMB and Lorraine be back on TV?

Good Morning Britain will not return to its usual spot until Thursday 27 July, and will also be back in its usual 6am slot on Friday 28 July. However, the show will un for a shorter amount of time than its usual three hours on Thursday, wrapping up at 8am instead.

Meanwhile, Lorraine will be taken off-air again on Monday 24, Tuesday 25 and Thursday 27 July, but will return as normal from 9am to 10am on Wednesday 26 and Friday 28 July.

However, the following week’s schedule has not yet been published, and it’s likely that GMB, Lorraine and other daytime shows will be disrupted until the football tournament is over.

How to watch GMB and Lorraine

GMB and Lorraine both air on ITV1. GMB is normally broadcast from 6am to 9am every Monday to Friday, with talk show Lorraine following on from 9am to 10am. You can also catch up on episodes of both shows on ITVX.

GMB is regularly hosted by Susanna Reid, Richard Madeley, Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, while Lorraine is hosted by Lorraine Kelly - or Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh in her absence.

If you want to know more about the Women's World Cup, we've answered your questions about who the Lionesses are and why they aren't wearing white shorts. Plus, here's the real reason why Sweet Caroline is sung at football matches.