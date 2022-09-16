When is Hocus Pocus 2 coming out? Release date, trailer and cast

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Don’t get your knickers in a twist! The three kindly old spinster ladies are back - and the countdown is on for their magical return.

After years of speculation and rumour, fans of the 1993 supernatural comedy classic Hocus Pocus had their dreams answered - a sequel was finally announced in 2019. Filming for Hocus Pocus 2 officially finished in January 2022. A few re-shoots were needed, and by June 2022 the new film was ready to go. Now, in time to get in the mood for a spooktacular Halloween, the release date is nearly here. Get the toffee apples ready, dig out the witches hats, and prepare child on toast - the Sanderson Sisters are back. Here is exactly when Hocus Pocus 2 is coming out, and all the exciting news you need about Halloween's hottest must-see.

The new story Hocus Pocus 2 (opens in new tab) tells, revolves around an aspiring witch, and the consequences of a huge magical mistake she makes. Definitely not family friendly and raising the horror states exponentially, the Devil in Ohio ending explained (opens in new tab) some plot threads, and left a lot unanswered. Similarly gripping, Netflix’s I Came By ending (opens in new tab) was a similarly ambiguous finish to an edge-of-your-seat ride.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on September 30, 2022. To tease the upcoming release date, the official Hocus Pocus 2 Twitter account shared a first-look clip from the film.

In the clip, the Sanderson Sisters can be seen in a modern-day shop, looking for something for an appropriately witch-like mode of transport. Bette Midler’s Winifred can be seen managing to grab something that best resembles a broomstick. Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) choose entirely different items to animate as their new rides - with hilarious results.

Hocus Pocus 2: Trailer

Where can I watch Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 can be streamed on Disney Plus, when it arrives on September 30, 2022. A subscription to the streamer will be required.

A Disney Plus subscription (opens in new tab) costs £7.99 per month in the UK, or £79.90 for a year’s access. The majority of Disney Plus content is available with the subscription, although Disney occasionally releases Disney Plus Premier Access titles, requiring additional payment. However, such titles are usually added to the catalogue a short time later, where they are free to watch. UK subscribers can stream on four screens simultaneously, and register up to 10 devices - the service will support 7 profiles.

There is no free trial offered with Disney Plus. When the streaming service launched in 2020, an initial 1 week free trial was offered at the time to celebrate. However, this was discontinued after the first month, and has not been reinstated.

Will Hocus Pocus 2 be in cinemas?

No, Hocus Pocus 2 will not be in cinemas. It will only be available exclusively to stream on Disney Plus.

The lack of cinematic release hasn’t gone down too well with some fans, who feel taking a trip to theatres to watch it is a big part of the fun. One fan tweeted Bette Midler directly, to say “Hi Bette, little question wanted to ask you, how come Hocus Pocus 2 won’t be having a cinema release? I sadly don't have Disney plus and I’m dying to see the film. Do you think there will be a dvd release in the future?

Another added (opens in new tab) that the lack of theatrical release was “annoying”. They’d been hoping to make an entire event of a day to see it, including “lunch and post-film cocktails” and wondered what the cast thought of the lack of big screen involvement.

Who is returning for Hocus Pocus 2?

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

as Winifred Sanderson Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

as Sarah Sanderson Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

as Mary Sanderson Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson

Billy Butcherson actor Doug Jones shared a picture to his Instagram account, of himself back in makeup for the role. He captioned the post "As if no time has passed at all. Back in my “Billy Butcherson” makeup 27 years later for @bettemidler's charity @nyrp online Hocus Pocus “Hulaween” special ... “In Search Of The Sanderson Sisters".

New Hocus Pocus 2 cast members

Whitney Peak as Becca

Lilia Buckingham as Cassie

Belissa Escobedo as Izzy

Hannah Waddingham as The Witch

Tony Hale as Jefry

Sam Richardson as Gilbert

Froy Gutierrez portrays Mike

Ginger Minj as Winifred impersonator

Kornbread Jeté as Mary impersoantor

Kahmora Hall as Sarah impersonator

Will Binx be in Hocus Pocus 2?

Binx's return to Hocus Pocus 2 has been teased but not confirmed, and original voice actor Jason Marsden will not be reprising the role.

Speaking to EW (opens in new tab), director Anne Fletcher hinted that Binx could return in more creative ways, and possibly not in the form of a cat. She referred to Binx in the original film as "the heart, for sure". She added that she really wanted to bring Binx back, teasing by concluding "We're having some fun with him, so, we'll see".

However those missing the presence of Binx in feline form, needn't be too concerned - a black cat is set to appear in the film - going by the name of Cobweb. Although similar in appearance, Cobweb will not share Binx's gift of speech as director Fletcher called for "no talking cats" in Hocus Pocus 2. Those hoping to glimpse Binx in his possible new form, will have to keep their eyes peeled.

