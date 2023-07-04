Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are expecting their second child as they share sweet gender reveal

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are expecting their second child, sharing the news in an adorable video.

The YouTube star, known as Zoella online, is pregnant with her second child after announcing she is almost 17-weeks pregnant - two years after giving birth to her and boyfriend Alfie's daughter, who they gave the unique name, Ottilie Rue.

Confirming the wonderful baby news, Zoe uploaded an Instagram reel and captioned it, "Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December."

In the clip, Zoe can be seen showing the baby's ultrasound scan photos while Ottie plants a sweet kiss on her growing baby bump.

Fans rushes to congratulate Zoe and Alfie on their upcoming arrival, with one commenting, "Awwwww great news all the best for you lovely people."

Another follower penned, "Ahhhh congratulations!!!! So exciting, another girl," while one more added, "Yay congratulations, girls girls girls."

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell, the girlfriend of Zoe's younger brother Joe Sugg, added, "So exciting."

Zoe and Alfie welcomed their first child back in 2021, and had documented that pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel.

The vloggers live in a £1.7m four-storey mansion in Brighton and started dating in 2012.

Zoe previously revealed plans to start a family, teasing, "We talk about children and our future with children because we're both very excited about that.'

Zoe and Alfie recorded a video too to let fans know about their second baby and she admitted, "I haven't filmed a video in so long that I actually don't even know like..."

"...what to say" Alfie finished her sentence.

Zoe composed herself and explained why she's been absent from YouTube and answered some questions.

She told fans her second pregnancy was the same and also "different" to the first, she explained, "I'm starting to feel a bit more like myself pre-pregnancy. Also aware I'm not going to feel fully myself, I am pregnant...and i'm probably only going to start feeling like fully myself in like a year from now, because there is also postpartum."

Zoe went on to briefly reveal that she's found the pregnancy "hard".

Alfie admitted, "Zoe's downplaying it. Zoe's had a tough time, she's been light on herself. She'll explain more another time but she's had a tough time."

Zoe added, "It's not necessarily the pregnancy symptoms that have been worse this time, I'd say they've been similar, but it's actually been my anxiety and my mental health that took a complete, out of nowhere, no one expected it, nose dive."