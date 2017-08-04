14 of Prince William and Prince Harry’s most heartfelt quotes about Princess Diana

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s been 20 years since Princess Diana – the ‘people’s princess’ – tragically lost her life in a car accident in Paris.

Not only a devastating loss to an entire nation but Prince William, then 15-years old and Prince Harry, 12, were heartbroken at losing their mother.

It’s only in recent years – and following the birth of Prince George and Princess Charlotte – that William, 35 and his younger brother, Harry, 32, have begun talking openly about dealing with such a heartbreaking loss.

Not only are they both openly able to speak about their mother in interviews, William and Harry have taken on a number of her charities and both consider her legacy as one of the driving forces behind their philanthropic efforts.

Recently, William bonded with young children who have lost their own parents, even telling a little girl: ‘I lost my mummy when I was young, too. It’s very important to talk about it.’

Here are 14 times that the two princes have talked candidly and honestly about their beloved mother, Princess Diana…

‘I still miss my mother every day, and it’s been 20 years since she died’

Prince William with his firstborn, Prince George

‘Time makes it easier. I know how you feel. I still miss my mother every day, and it’s 20 years after she died.’ – Prince William during a visit to the Keech Hospice in Luton, England, in August 2016

‘When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there’

The day Prince William wed Kate Middleton in front of an audience of millions

‘When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there. You know, there was times when you look to someone or something for strength and I very much felt she was there for me.’ – Prince William, in an interview aired during the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

‘If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother…’

Princess Diana on a sleigh ride with young Harry while on a ski holiday in Austria

‘If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things the things I would have said to her. All I do remember is regretting for the rest of my life how short that phone call is. Looking back now, I have to live with that for the rest of my life.’ – Prince Harry, in an interview aired during the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

‘I really regret not ever talking about it for the first 28 years of my life’

A smiling Princess Diana in the sunshine with youngest son, Prince Harry

‘Everything can be okay, but I really regret not ever talking about it for the first 28 years of my life. I never talked about it.’ – Prince Harry, Heads Together, in July 2016

‘All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud’

Prince Harry, all grown up, is finally talking openly about his mother, Princess Diana

‘All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud, that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.’ – Prince Harry in his PEOPLE May 2016 cover story ahead of the Invictus Games

‘Never being able to say the word ‘Mummy’ again in your life sounds like a small thing…’

A family outing on bikes, before anyone knew the true horror due to unfold

‘Never being able to say the word ‘Mummy’ again in your life sounds like a small thing. However, for many, including me, it’s now really just a word – hollow and evoking only memories.’ – Prince William, Child Bereavement Charity’s Mother’s Day campaign in 2009.

‘… To us, two children, she was quite simply the best mother in the world’

Princess Diana with ‘her world’ her boys

‘She was our guardian, friend and protector. She never once allowed her unfaltering love for us to go unspoken or undemonstrated. Behind the media glare, to us, two children, she was quite simply the best mother in the world.’ – Prince Harry, in a speech given to mark the 10 year anniversary of his mother’s death

‘Our mother was a total kid through and through’

The day Princess Diana broke with Royal protocol and took the two Princes to Thorpe Park

‘Our mother was a total kid through and through. She possessed a ‘crazy laugh [which] was just pure happiness.’ – Prince Harry, in an interview aired during the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

‘She loved the rudest cards…’

Princess Diana taking the boys out for dinner

‘She was a massive card writer, she loved the rudest cards you could imagine. Usually she found something very embarrassing, a very funny card and then wrote very nice stuff inside.’ – Prince William, in an interview aired during the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

‘I don’t have that many memories of my childhood with my Mum’

A family photo, in the days where Princess Diana liked to dress the boys the same

‘I don’t have that many memories of my childhood with my Mum. I don’t say “Right, I’m going to get involved in that because that’s what my Mum would want me to do,” though inevitably once I’m doing it I think, “Do you know what? She’d probably love this.” – Prince Harry, PEOPLE May 2016 cover story ahead of the Invictus Games.

‘My mother lives with me every day’

Prince William and Prince Harry sit either side of their mother on a ski trip to Austria

‘So they always live with you, people you lose, like that. And my mother lives with me every day. I give thanks that I was lucky enough to be her son and I got to know her for the 15 years that I did. Prince William, in an interview aired during the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

‘…This is my way of keeping her close to it all’

The day the royal engagement of Prince William to Kate Middleton was announced

‘Obviously, she’s not going be around to share in all the fun and excitement, so this is my way of keeping her close to it all.’- Prince William, ITV News on why he chose his mother’s engagement ring for Kate Middleton

‘She’d be an absolute nightmare grandmother’

Video of the Week

Prince Charlotte and Prince George hear about Granny Diana from Prince William, every night before bed

‘She’d be an absolute nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare. She’d love the children to bits, but she’d come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing scene with bubbles absolutely everywhere and bath water all over the place, then just leave!’ Prince William, in an interview aired during the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy