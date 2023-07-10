I'm a mum of three and these are the Amazon Prime Day gifts I recommend treating yourself to

Amazon Prime Day is traditionally a good time to pick up some early Christmas pressies but why should it be all about other people? This year I'm seeing it as a chance to spoil myself with a few well-earned mum treats. Here's what I've got my eye on.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off on Tuesday 11th July and will run for 48 hours until midnight on Wednesday 12th July, with savings on everything from parenting gear - keep an eye on our Prime Day baby deals page for those - to gadgets, tech, and toys. As usual, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deals but lots of early Prime Day deals are already live so you don't need to wait till midnight to start bagging some bargains.

Amazon Prime Day has - for me as a working mum of three - traditionally always been about my kids. From snapping up must-have items of baby gear like prams, pushchairs, and car seats to splashing out on toys to pop away for Christmas, Prime Day is an opportunity to tick some things off my mental load - even if it means lightening my wallet in the process. This year, however, with teens who have decent summer jobs and a tween who is a savvy saver of her own pocket money, I find myself - for once - thinking about the little things I could treat myself or my mum friends to this Prime Day. Here's what's in my basket...

13 Amazon Prime Day treats for mums

As a mum, I don't spend much on myself so this Prime Day I'm taking the chance to treat myself to one or two well-earned me-time gifts. Here's what I'll be price-checking once the Prime Day deals officially go live.

1. Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser £99.95 It's something of an Amazon Prime Day tradition that Hotel Chocolat slashes the price of its dreamy hot chocolate maker - and then Amazon and lots of other big retailers usually follow suit. It hasn't happened yet but this year I'll be ready when the price drops. And btw did you know that you make iced chocolate drinks in it too?

2. The Happy Planner £44.99 I'm a sucker for a fancy planner at the best of times but there is something irresistible about an 18-month planner ahead of that back-to-school vibe that September brings. This large daily planner diary comes with stickers - hurrah - plus you can add, remove, and rearrange pages. It's full price at the moment but Prime Day is big among planner lovers - take note.

3. Maycreate Eyelash Growth Serum £16.99 £9.99 I'm a 40-something mum of three. I don't have the time (or the budget) for fancy makeup routines but I'm a massive fan of quick wins and hero products that work miracles, or as close to that as possible. With some options costing a painful £100, this eyelash serum seems like a bargain. And with eyes that always feel tired, it's just the kind of pick-me-up that I and my fellow mums will appreciate.

4. Lily England Crossbody Bag £24.99 When there are kids in your life, your bag is never your own. First, you have to sacrifice it for a changing bag full of wipes and nappies and then for years, your toddlers tend to think of it as their own personal portable entertainment portal. But now that my three are old enough to carry their chattels with them wherever we go, I'm reclaiming the handbag as my own. And it's time to mark this milestone with a cute little version that's just big enough for my stuff - and no-one else's. This one is still full price but I'll add the best Prime Day bag deals as they drop.

5. Manifest £16.99 £9.99 I am a bit 'woo' and I cannot lie. Manifesting fascinates me and I'm itching to read this book - written by self-development coach and 'Queen of Manifesting' Roxie Nafousi and billed as the essential guide for anyone who wants to feel more empowered in their lives. Apparently there are just seven steps between you and your soulmate / dream home / career happy-ever-after. A serious Prime Day book bargain for under £10!

6. Mushroom Coffee Box £15 From manifesting to mushroom coffee, I love a bit of an adaptogenic boost in the morning! And this brand of alternative coffee - featuring dual-extracted organic lion's mane cordyceps mushroom extracts - is genuinely delish, as I discovered when they sent me a box to try out a few years ago. I'm not likely to splash out on a box of it just for myself but Prime Day is the perfect moment to send some to one of two of the knackered new mums I know.

7. NEOM Happiness Scented Candle £50 £35 I'm not sure what else there is to say about this except even if I had £50 burning a hole in my pocket I am pretty sure I wouldn't spend it on a candle, much as I adore them. If, on the other hand, it happened to be a Prime Day deal and someone saw fit to treat me to it, I would feel thoroughly loved and spoiled indeed. And this one smells divine.

8. Portable Coffee Maker £13.10 £15.50 Like most tired parents, I rely heavily on coffee to get me through the day. But all too often I approach the coffee pot only to find that my husband has beaten me to the last cup. So this coffee maker and travel mug in one isn't even a treat - it's clearly a household essential that I must invest in immediately. That way I can always eke out one more cup of caffeine without the associated guilt that goes along with making yet another pot of coffee.

9. Whitley Neill Rhubarb & Ginger Gin £28 £22 Look, don't judge, it's my favourite gin, ok? I'm practically saving us money as a household by buying it during Amazon Prime Day. Come to think of it, maybe I should bulk buy...

10. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical Brightening Serum £29.99 £19.99 Some mums, especially the celeb ones, seem to swear by fancy face creams. I, on the other hand, see skincare as a bit of a luxury that I can't really justify. I'm more likely to spend big on sensitive skincare for my kids and then lather on a bit of that between gym sessions and showers. This year, though, I'm totally taking advantage of Prime Day to level up my skincare game.

11. Washable Picnic Blanket £18.99 £16.44 All of a sudden my family seems to have discovered picnics. I'm not sure whether it's the spell of unseasonably warm weather that we've been having or that the kids are growing up - and becoming more civilised in the process - but I've found myself wishing we had a proper picnic blanket so this Prime Day deal is definitely my cue to sort that out. I love that this one is machine washable!

12. Cath Kidston Beauty Cottage Patchwork Picnic Tin Set £16.87 £25 In my book, this is one of those perfect gifts that make the recipient feel thoroughly spoiled precisely because they'd never buy it for themselves. As well as the adorable tin, you get an exfoliating body scrub, a fragrant body wash, body lotion enriched with shea butter plus bath fizzer for a colourful scented bath.

13. HUGO Deep Red Eau de Parfum £49 £29.99 Perfume is a luxury that I don't think I've ever bought for myself - it's something I drop hints about at Christmas or happily receive when my husband's had time to browse Duty-Free on the way home from a work trip. But Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to replenish your perfume stash guilt-free.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a chance for Prime members to shop 48 hours of deals on Tuesday 11th July and Wednesday 12th July. Early Prime Day deals have already started and there are plenty of offers already live.

How do you sign up for Amazon Prime Day?

If you want to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals this year, make sure you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.

Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial

A membership to Prime is free for the first month and then £7.99 a month once the initial 30-day free trial period is up. You can cancel your Amazon Prime membership at any time.

New members can try Prime, for free, for up to 30 days. Don't forget to cancel your membership before the 30 days are up if you don't want to pay for it beyond the free trial.

To keep track of lightning deals throughout the two-day shopping event - these are short-lived flash sales that end quickly after a limited period of time - it's also worth installing the Amazon app on your phone.

Amazon Prime Day deals: can you return items?

Yes, you can return unused items purchased during Amazon Prime Day - within 30 days of receipt of delivery - for a full refund. Amazon's returns policy is a standard 30-days and applies to Prime Day purchases.

Once you've chosen a few Prime Day deals to treat yourself to, you might like to take a look at our guide to the best gifts for new mums or browse our pick of the best baby shower gifts.