Dog Advent Calendars: 15 of the best dog advent calendars for 2022

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dog advent calendars are the best way to include your furry friends in this much-loved tradition; counting down the days to Christmas.

Our dogs show unconditional love all year round so why not shower them with treats in the run up to Christmas? There really is an advent calendar to cater to everyone these days, from the usual chocolate calendars (opens in new tab) to cheese advent calendars (opens in new tab), gin advent calendars (opens in new tab) and even non-chocolate advent calendars (opens in new tab).

And this year, why not get your pooh involved and choose from our list of best dog advent calendars for 2022. We've found personalised ones, raw-hide, and even customisable ones that you can tailor to your dog's preferences.

Where to buy Dog advent calendars for 2022

Dog advent calendars 2022

(opens in new tab) 1. Dog Advent calendar - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £5 | Delivery: FREE | Available: Now 24 delicious and all-natural treats, including dental dog treats, calming treats as well as mouth-watering meaty bites. Suitable for dogs and puppies from 3 months. Dionne tells us that Bonnie, her French bull dog loved this last year; "The kids thought it was the best thing that we bought the dog an advent calendar too. They all opened them together before school each day. Bonnie's favourites were the meaty bites."

(opens in new tab) 2. Personalised Pet Advent Gifts For Dogs - View at Etsy (opens in new tab) RRP: £33 | Delivery: FREE | Available: Now As dog advent calendars go this beautiful handmade wooden one is one you can bring out year after year, and you can switch up the treats with ease. There are twines for 23 little treats an one large one - like a Dentastix or similar in the middle. Note: it doesn't come with the treats shown in the pictures.

(opens in new tab) 3. Christmas Countdown - view at Tails.com (opens in new tab) RRP: £10 | Delivery: FREE | Available: 10th October Be one of the first to get your hands on Tails' first ever dog advent calendar. Filled with a treat every day throughout December.

(opens in new tab) 4. Grey pet advent calendar - view at Matalan (opens in new tab) RRP: £8.50 | Delivery: FREE | Available: Now With 24 slots for you to add your own doggy treats, this easy-to-hang advent calendar has a fun '24 pawsome treats until Christmas' message written on it in red.

(opens in new tab) 5. Fortnum's Dog Advent Calendar - view at Fortnum and Mason (opens in new tab) RRP: £110 | Delivery: 3-5 days, £5.95 | Available: Now For the wow factor this prestige brand have created a dog advent calendar for the first time. Made from wood with a beautiful image on the front of a huge Varity of dog breeds. Note: This advent calendar comes unfilled.

(opens in new tab) 6. Woof Club Naturals GIANT advent calendar - view at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £27.99 | Delivery: FREE | Available: Now This advent calendar prides itself on being entirely meat, no biscuits here. 100% naturally meaty treats including Meat Bars, Lamb Tripe, Chicken Necks, 100% Meat Sausage, Porky Crunch, Beef Liver and even a whole Pig Snout.

(opens in new tab) 7. Meaty Advent Calendar - view at Pets at Home (opens in new tab) RRP: £6.50 | Delivery: £3.95 (Collect available) | Available: Now 25 delicious meaty treats for your furry bestie. With no added artificial flavour or colours and a large chicken meaty bone treat for Christmas Day. Note: not suitable for puppies under 4 months old. Also this is on a 3 for 2 offer.

(opens in new tab) 8. Lily's Kitchen Dog Christmas Advent Calendar - view at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £16 | Delivery: FREE | Available: Now A selectin of three biscuit mad with natural ingredients and no added sugar. Including cheese & apple training treats, Rise and Shine treats with beef liver and carrots, and Bedtime Biscuits made with honey yoghurt and chamomile to help soothe your dog at such an exciting time. "This is my go to every year, I love the design and my lil Coco loves the treats she gets, we open our calendar together each morning." Jackie, owner of cockapoo Coco, tells us.

(opens in new tab) 9. Skipper's Advent calendar for dogs - view at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £13.99| Delivery: FREE | Available: Now As dog advent calendars for 2022 go, this is a great buy. Contains 100% fish and has nutrients like proteins, fat, fibre, ash, and omega 3. It is a treat-filled dog Christmas present, that makes the countdown till Christmas fun.

(opens in new tab) 10. Cupid & Comet Luxury Deli Dog Advent - view at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £8.98 | Delivery: FREE | Available: Now A tasty way for your dog to count down to Christmas with you, this festive striped calendar includes Lamb & Rosemary strips, Duck & Orange glazed bites, Turkey & Stuffing Style Meatballs, Chicken & Carrot Fingers. Made from real Chicken, Turkey, Duck and Lamb. Any posh pooch will love it all.

(opens in new tab) 11. Christmas Goodies box - view at Tails.com (opens in new tab) RRP: £30 | Delivery: FREE | Available: Now Not your ordinary advent calendar, this one comes with 25 days of wet food, a cute bow tie, and an extra special festive toy, called Jack Brussel; green, grown and sewn.

(opens in new tab) 12. Forthglade 12 meals of Christmas - view at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £26.74 | Delivery: FREE | Available: Now As dog advent calendars for 2022 go this award-winning brand has grain-free recipes making it easier to digest, which is great for sensitive tummies. All natural ingredients bursting with goodness and made using natural ingredients, with added vitamins. "My dog Wafer loves this as her Christmas treat, the lamb is her favourite." Says, Lisa doggy parent- to-two dachsunds.

(opens in new tab) 13. Good Boy Dog Advent Calendar 2022 with Treats- view at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £15.99 | Delivery: FREE | Available: Now All 100% natural ingredients, includes beef, chicken, duck in a variety of treat sizes.

(opens in new tab) 14. Wainwright's Christmas Dog Advent Calendar - view at Pets at home (opens in new tab) RRP: £7.50 | Delivery: £3.95 (Collection available) | Available: Now Part of the Christmas 3 for 2 promotion at Pets at Home, Wainwright's is recipes are made with protein from a single source like duck or turkey.

(opens in new tab) 15. Christmas Dog Treat calendar - view at Etsy (opens in new tab) RRP: £23.99 | Delivery: £3.95 | Available: now, shipped in 6-8 weeks As dog advent calendars for 2022 go, these are delicious nutritional treats are made with human grade ingredients and contain no added preservatives, additives, or sugars. And they're handmade in the UK.

Related features:

Video of the Week: