Is Frozen 3 coming out? All we know so far about the Disney franchise's future

Let It Go is a classic theme tune that won't go away any time soon as fans of Disney's sister duo Elsa and Anna will be wondering is Frozen 3 coming out?

Frozen tells the story of Princess Anna as she teams up with an iceman Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and a snowman called Olaf to find her estranged sister Elsa, who has the power to convert any object or person into ice.

It's a tale that families around the world have enjoyed watching over and over again - with the catchy chorus to the hit songs are stuck in their heads.

And with talk of a third film, we look at all you need to know...

Is Frozen 3 coming out?

Yes, Frozen 3 is coming out. Disney boss Bob Iger confirmed that a sequel to Frozen I and Frozen II was in the pipeline as he confirmed that Toy Story 5 (opens in new tab) was also in early development at Disney Pixar.

"Today I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia," he said.

But not much else is known about the sequel.

Bob added, "We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises."

Actor Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in Frozen, tweeted, "Excited to head back… into the Unknown. Frozen3."

He added, "I mean I guess it could also just as easily be a crossover event. ToyFroTopia?"

And one fan joked, "Lol is this how you found out you’re doing Olaf again? Lol Tom Holland found out he was doing Spiderman when it was announced on Instagram first."

Meanwhile, it's thought that Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Jonathan Groff will all be returning to voice Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff, respectively.

Who voices Anna in Frozen?

Anna of Arendelle is a fictional character who is voiced by Livvy Stubenrauch and Katie Lopez provide her speaking and singing voice as a young child, respectively. Agatha Lee Monn portrayed her as a nine-year-old (singing). In Frozen II, Hadley Gannaway provided her voice as a young child while Stubenrauch is the archive audio. As an adult she is voiced by Kristen Bell.

Kristen Bell previously teased a possible return to the franchise last year when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"Please bear in mind I did say zero authority because I can't do that. No, I'm not in charge," Kirsten elaborated keeping in mind that her words are not taken, official.

"I will keep it mysterious...but I know Idina (Idina Menzel who voiced for the famous character Elsa in the previous movies) recently said she would do it and I feel like if we're all in...What are we waiting for? Let's do it," she added.

What is Frozen 3 going to be about?

The plot of Frozen 3 has not yet been developed but its thought that what happens towards the end of Frozen II could well set up the story continuation for the third, with Anna finding her place in the world. A quick recap of Frozen II sees Anna and Elsa head to the enchanted forest outside of Arendelle to discover why a mysterious voice has been calling to Elsa. In their quest to stop the enchanted spirits from destroying Arendelle they discover that their parents were on their way to Ahtohallan to discover the source of Elsa's power when they were shipwrecked and the know this because Anna and Elsa find their ship in the enchanted forest and discover that their mother was Northuldran.

But that's not the only family link discovered by the sisters - they also find out their grandfather was responsible for the conflict between Arendelle soldiers and the people of Northuldra who live in the forest, and this led to the forest being blocked off from the rest of the world.

At the time, their grandfather created a dam in the forest that was intended to weaken the Northuldran people but in order to right the wrongs of the past, Anna realises she needs to break the dam to free the forest. And as with most fairytales, she does it just in time as Elsa was frozen in Ahtohallan seeking the voice, which turned out to be a memory of her mother. Elsa becomes the "fifth spirit", the bridge between the magical world and the human world, but a bridge has two sides and Anna is the other one.

Elsa stays in the forest and Anna becomes Queen of Arendelle, ensuring that the two kingdoms live happily ever after.

When is Frozen 3 coming out on Disney+?

It is not yet known when Frozen 3 will be coming out on Disney+ but given the timescales for the previous two films, the first was released in 2013 and Frozen 2 followed in 2019, with a six year gap, Frozen 3 could be set for a 2025 release - which isn't too far away.

