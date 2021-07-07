We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the weather finally set to warm up, these are the best trampolines for kids in 2021.

This year is a great time to buy lots of outdoor toys like paddling pools and trampolines, as lockdown measures are lifting and kids will undoubtedly be yearning to spend a lot more time with their friends playing outside. But with so many to choose from in so many sizes, how do you know that you’re buying the right trampoline for your kids?

Our trampolines are the best pick of the bunch. We’ve separated our trampolines into different types so you can get exactly what you want. Will it be the best overall trampoline model for something simple yet effective? The safest trampoline on the market? The one with the biggest bounce? Or are you looking for the best trampoline for a (very) little one? We’ve got you covered. Most of these trampolines come with enclosures as well, but we’ve made sure you can always fix one on if it doesn’t come as part of the kit.

Best trampolines for kids 2021

Best trampoline overall: J umpking 7ft x 10ft Kids Oval Trampoline with Enclosure



If you’re looking for good fun and plenty of safety features, this is the trampoline to go for. The Jumpking Kids Oval trampoline is a great starter trampoline for little ones. While also being a decent size, it has plenty of room for kids to bounce around. It’s an above-ground trampoline so it’s relatively easy to set up when the excitement’s high and simple to take down when the cold weather hits. The colours will blend into the background of most outdoor spaces too, so you don’t have to worry about adding an eyesore to your garden.

Suitable for: Children aged 3 years +. However, it’s ideal for anyone over the age of six. Medium to larger gardens with space for a 10ft trampoline required.

Size: H256, W213.36, D304.8cm

Weight: 67.5kg

Easy to assemble? 6/10 – Much like other trampolines of similar sizes, this isn’t going to be ready for use within 15 minutes. Argos reckons that this trampoline will take 2 adults about 2 hours to build from start to finish. But reviewers say that it’s a very simple process with the instructions, as they’re clear and easy to follow. The G3 Safety Enclosure System, created exclusively for Jumpking products, also helps with this and makes set-up easier and quicker than other models.

Reviews: 4.9/5 – With too many 5 stars reviews to count, this is one of the best-rated Jumpking trampolines. Users loved the neutral colours and easy set-up of this trampoline. They said it was ideal for young kids who are ready to bounce on a slightly larger trampoline. Others noted that it had a solid bounce with the springs flexible enough for an all-round good experience, while parents were quick to add that the enclosure and distance from the external bars made them feel reassured that little ones wouldn’t come off the trampoline and hit their heads. Other reviewers even commented on the speed of the delivery from Argos, with next-day delivery available at a good price.

Best trampoline for toddlers: Chad Valley 2ft Indoor Toddler Trampoline



This trampoline is ideal for toddlers and one of the best out there for little ones. It’s suitable for use inside the house and out, so you can keep your eye on the kids’ playing wherever you area. Chad Valley also created this bouncer with the intention to help toddlers’ development and this is why we’ve chosen it as our pick of the bunch for young children. The stable handles and flexible bouncing pad help children improve their balance, mobility, co-ordination and strength, while the padded mat surrounding the trampoline gives you peace of mind and helps to build their confidence.

Suitable for: Children aged 1+, either indoor or outdoor space

Size: H56, W56, D56cm

Weight: 2.48kg

Easy to assemble? 9/10 – Self-assembly is required but users repeatedly say it’s “easy” to put together. The tools required for assembly come complete in the set and users say it takes between 10 and 15 minutes to get this trampoline ready for use.

Reviews: 4.6/5 – Argos buyers were overwhelmingly happy with their purchase of this toddler’s trampoline. The most common reviews cite how the product is easy to put together, very well made and strong so it feels safe for little ones to use. However a small minority of buyers found issue with some of the parts, saying that the rubber protections on the bottom of the feet come off very easily and they were expecting the trampoline as a whole to be bigger.

Best trampoline for a small garden: Chad Valley 6ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline with Enclosure



If you’ve got a limited amount of outdoor space but still want plenty of bounce for you buck, opt for this Chad Valley 6ft trampoline. While 6ft may seem like a lot if you’ve only got limited garden space to work with, it’s the biggest you can go for a kids’ trampoline without having to compromise on safety aspects – such as the enclosure net – or fun. This trampoline is built from galvanised steel and has a Quad Lok style frame to help keep all bouncers safe. As well as decent bouncing space, it’s also quick and easy to collapse and store away when you don’t want to use it anymore.

Suitable for: Children aged 3 years+, smaller gardens with at least 7ft of space

Size: H195, W183, D183cm

Weight: 24.99kg.

Easy to assemble? 6/10 – As a larger trampoline than some of our other top picks, it’s naturally going to be harder to put together. Argos recommends that two adults get together to build this bouncer and give themselves an hour and a half to do it. Reviewers agree, saying it definitely takes more than one person to put it together from start to finish. On the plus side, reviewers also say that once you get going, it’s a relatively easy process to build and the instructions are clear.

Reviews: 4.8/5 – One of the mostly highly rated trampolines on our list with 477 5-star reviews on Argos’ website. This trampoline made the top pick for smaller outdoor spaces as users said that it really doesn’t take up too much space, is very sturdy and safe with the addition of the safety mat (included in the set). On the other hand, critics have said that it may in fact take up to three people to put the trampoline together as the process to get the springs in is the most difficult.

Best in-ground trampoline: Plum 8ft In-Ground Trampoline with Net

In-ground trampolines certainly have their advantages: they’re easier to climb onto, safer as little ones can’t fall off them and they blend into the setting of your back garden perfectly. We’ve picked this Plum 8ft in-ground trampoline as the best one out there because of all these reasons and more. This in-ground trampoline has very short legs and a strong retaining wall, which prevents dirt and soil building up under the bounce mat, but means you don’t have to spend hours (and lots of money) digging a massive hole in your back garden. The materials are also all UV treated, vented and the safety pad is weather protected, so you know this trampoline can withstand the elements.

Most suitable for: Children aged 6 years+, outdoor space with grass and plenty of room to dig into the ground

Size: H180 x W244 x D244cm

Weight: 51kg

Is it easy to assemble? 3/10 – Naturally this in-ground trampoline requires a lot of assembly before it’s ready for use. As well as constructing the actual trampoline itself, you also have the dig the hole for the set to sit into. This can take anywhere from two hours, if you have a mini excavator or employ someone with one, to almost a full day if you’re digging by hand. Reviews suggest that it certainly takes a full day’s work to dig the hole, build the trampoline and finish off the landscaping work around it.

Reviews: 4.7/5 – As expected, buyers said that digging the hole for this trampoline was a lengthy and physically tiring process – but the end result was definitely worth it. Reviewers said it’s a practical trampoline that ticks all the boxes of a solid in-ground trampoline. It feels very safe for kids to use as they don’t have to clamber up and down ladders to get onto the mat and more than one person can bounce at the same time, unlike other models of the same size.

Best trampoline for large garden: Sportspower 14ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline with Enclosure



If you’ve got the space, why not go for a bigger trampoline? We’ve picked this 14ft Sportspower trampoline as the one to go for as it’s got all the features of the top models – but at a really good price. Only £250, this trampoline is made from a strong galvanised steel frame with a Quad-lock frame and has a rust-resistant finish. The steel enclosure top ring adds an extra element of safety to the whole set up as well, so kids can bounce freely (with adult supervision, of course). This trampoline also can withstand a decent amount of weight (100kg) so it’s ideal if you’re looking for a trampoline that all the kids – and maybe an adult – can jump on at the same time.

Most suitable for: Children aged 6 years+, gardens with plenty of space to offer a 2 metre perimeter around the trampoline and 8ft above it.

Size: H276, W426, D426cm

Weight:83.5kg

Is it easy to assemble? 5/10 – The main complaint about this trampoline is how long it takes to assemble. Argos reckons that it takes 2 adults 2 hours to assemble the trampoline from start to finish but some of the reviews indicate that it takes longer. However, as many of the same reviews have pointed out, this is because the trampoline is very large and has many big components. Users say that the instructions included in the set are great with all parts very clearly labelled, the construction is straight forward and easy to navigate if you have the time.

Reviews: 4.5/5 – In general, the reviews are mostly all 5-star! Buyers say that this trampoline really is as big (if not bigger) than you’d expect, so it’s ideal for a larger garden and if you have a child who likes to practice flips and spins on the trampoline. The trampoline itself feels very sturdy and although it takes a while to put up, it’s a clear and easy process to do so with all the tools you need for assembly included in the box.

Best trampoline for bounce quality: Plum 14ft Space Zone II Trampoline with Enclosure

Reviewers rave about this trampoline for many reasons, with the main one being just how well it bounces. While you might think that all trampolines bounce well as that’s their job, not all are made equal. This Plum 14ft trampoline is fitted with an enclosure that sits inside the trampoline frame and curves to provide maximum jumping space as well, so kids can get the height and the width for their best bounce yet. The frame is made from galvanised steel, inside and out, for rust-free protection and increased strength. Included in the box are thick, weather-resistant safety pads and a durable jumping mat so whatever the jump, kids will be protected from falling off. Most suitable for: Children 6+, larger gardens with plenty of space for a 14ft trampoline Size: H250, W426, D426cm Weight: 87.2kg. Is it easy to assemble? 6/10 – For its size, this trampoline is reportedly “relatively straightforward” to put together as it comes complete with clear instructions. Many have said that it takes two adults to build this trampoline from start to finish. Others have noted that it’s more of a family-led process with the kids getting involved in the set-up too as more hands were needed. Reviews: 4.8/5 – A good score for a trampoline of this size. Most people take issue with the amount of time that it takes to put all the large components together. The majority of the 5-star reviews revel in the fact that it’s so fun with “very bouncy” commented the most. Other reviewers also said that it felt safe for kids to use and it can handle a fair bit of wear and tear, with many adding that despite it’s slightly higher price, it’s excellent value for money.

Best trampoline for safety: Sportspower 10ft In-Ground Trampoline with Easi-Store

When it comes to the question of safety, there’s no denying that a in-ground trampoline takes the top spot. With no need for clambering and climbing on ladders to get onto the trampoline, there’s no chance of slipping off. There’s also no way to roll through a zip-opening that’s been left undone. This Spotspower 10ft trampoline is made with a galvanised steel frame. It has a rust-resistant finish, along with a steel enclosure top ring for additional strength and security. The net, included with the trampoline, naturally provides a huge layer of protection for bouncers. But instead of being fixed to the frame, it’s attached with tight cords. This prevents the risk of a bump to the head for anyone who gets too close.

Most suitable for: 6 years+, larger outdoor space with space for a pit to be dug. There also needs to be a 2 metre perimeter all around and 8 metres above.

Size: H180, W305, D305cm

Weight: 61.5kg

Is it easy to assemble? 3/10 – As this is an in-ground trampoline, it requires plenty of assembly time before it can be used. Alongside building the actual trampoline itself, the netting around it and landscaping the area afterwards, you have to dig a hole for the trampoline. This takes anywhere from two hours with a professional team behind the project. If it’s you and a few friends with spades, it can take the whole day. But Argos says that it should only take about 2 hours to complete the rest of the set-up.

Reviews: 4.7/5 – Reviewers cite the safety pads, made from weather resistant material, as a huge advantage. Many people naturally complain about the time it takes to build this 10ft bouncer. Others say it’s certainly worth it because of how safe the trampoline feels as a whole. Other benefits listed by verified customers include the colour. It’s a gentle green that blends in perfectly with leafy back gardens.