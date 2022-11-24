Curry's coffee machine Black Friday deal - Tassimo by Bosch was £106, now £29!

If you're trying to cut back on your daily coffee run at the High Street chains but don't want to compromise on quality by making a coffee at home, fear not for Curry's has a superb deal on the Tassimo by Bosch coffee machine - saving a huge £77.

As part of its incredible Black Friday deals, Currys is giving families the chance to recreate their own favourite hot drinks at home for a fraction of the price of a Double Espresso, Latte, Cappuccino, Mocha or hot chocolate.

If you're looking to get a new coffee machine but don't know where to start, check out these Black Friday coffee machine deals (opens in new tab), or Black Friday Nespresso deals (opens in new tab) and these Black Friday espresso machine deals (opens in new tab)

But if you're looking for a low cost option, with more than 50 varieties of coffee and hot drinks from your favourite brands including Costa, Kenco, Twinings, Cadbury and more, you'd be crazy to miss out on indulging your taste buds with a sip of delicious coffee with the Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine.

Curry's coffee machine Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Tassimo by Bosch: WAS £106.00 , NOW £29.00, SAVE £77 | Currys (opens in new tab) This Tassimo by Bosch coffee maker can make more than 50 types of coffee & hot drinks with the choice of pods available from supermarkets. The tank holds 0.7 litres of water and uses 3.3-bar pressure to get that coffee shop taste. Plus there is auto power shut-off so no need to worry about wasting electricity. The coffee maker comes with a two year guarantee.

Intellibrew technology makes sure your coffee has a balanced taste and aroma. With the correct amount of water and right temperature for the perfect brewing time, the Tassimo Style will give you perfect results every time.

Sit back and relax while your drink is prepared to perfection. Just slip in a drink disc, press the button and let the machine do the rest.

And to save on energy (opens in new tab), during the cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis, it automatically shuts itself off when not in use. You can purchase Tassimo discs in a variety of flavours online and in your local supermarkets.

(Image credit: Currys)

The coffee machine also features dishwasher-safe parts, cleaning the Style is hassle-free. Plus, the automatic cleaning and descaling programmes ensure the machine always runs optimally.

The compact design saves space on your kitchen counter, while the height-adjustable cup stand lets you choose your favourite cup size. So whether it's an espresso or cappuccino, you can enjoy your drink to the fullest.

Related features: