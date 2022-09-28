Best cheese advent calendars for 2022: Amazon, Ocado, and more

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Swap the classic chocolate advent calendar for the cheesy kind instead this year as cheese advent calendars are the new rage for 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Christmas is just around the corner so it's time to decide on the advent calendar you’re going to be counting down. Fancy a wine advent calendar (opens in new tab) this year, full of the best mini-sized tipples? Or how about one of the best food and drink advent calendars (opens in new tab) for 2022 - including a jaw-dropping luxury calendar from Fortnum & Mason? Or if you’re a true cheese fan you might fancy one of these mouthwatering cheese advent calendars from Paxton & Whitfield, The Welsh Cheese Company, and more.

“Cheese advent calendars are bigger than ever this year. Advent calendars have given us an opportunity to try different food and drink products that we might not buy on a regular basis. It’s a treat - an early Christmas present as such - that we can enjoy in the lead up to Christmas either as an individual or sharing with the family,” says Consumer editor, Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab).

“Nothing says Christmas more than a board covered in an array of cheeses and that classic box of Christmas crackers (that ends up holding all the Christmas decs after the big day!) and sampling cheeses in an advent calendar countdown style is a great idea - it means you can have a bit of cheese a day - perfect if you’re a true cheese fan.”

Where to buy cheese advent calendars

Best cheese advent calendars

(opens in new tab) 1. Ilchester cheese advent calendar - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £23.99 | Delivery: From 1st October | Available: Order now Back by popular demand, the Ilchester cheese advent calendar contains 24 individually wrapped pieces of cheese from vintage Cheddar to double Gloucester, from red Leicester to Cheddar apple, onion, and sage. A delicious choice perfect paired with traditional Christmas crackers. Reasonably priced at just £23.99.

(opens in new tab) 2. The Chuckling Cheese Company cheese advent calendar - View at Not on the High Street (opens in new tab) RRP: £34.99 | Delivery: From 10th November | Available: Pre-order now A tasty array of mini Christmas cheeses from The Chuckling Cheese Company. This advent calendar contains 24 windows of cheese, chutney, or biscuits. There are 8 different kinds of cheese including a new limited festive edition of cheese. Other cheeses include caramelised red onion, orange and whiskey cheese, Mexican sweet chilli, and Christmas pudding cheese to name a few.

(opens in new tab) 3. Paxton & Whitfield advent calendar - View at Paxton & Whitfield (opens in new tab) RRP: £150 | Delivery: Free delivery | Available: Order now Indulge in this epic cheese advent calendar by Paxton & Whitfield. It’s the ultimate cheese experience for a true cheese lover with 24 artisan pieces of cheese. Each cheese is hand wrapped in wax paper to ensure freshness. Each cheese is around 75g meaning there may even be some for sharing. The tasting notes and pairing suggestions make this calendar a unique experience.

(opens in new tab) 4. GIANT Welsh Cheese Company advent calendar - View at Welsh Cheese Company (opens in new tab) RRP: £164 | Delivery: Between November 29th and December 1st | Available: Pre-order soon Another popular contender from last Christmas, the GIANT Welsh Cheese advent calendar. Available to pre-order now, this cheese advent calendar contains 24 individually wrapped artisan kinds of cheese from 7 different cheesemakers. From Cheddar to Brie to Stilton. A rich variety of cheeses to get you through to Christmas Day.

(opens in new tab) 5. Cheese Geek advent calendar - View at Cheese Geek (opens in new tab) RRP: £150 | Delivery: Free delivery | Available: Order now A delicious array of cheeses with crackers and condiments to accompany them. This impressive cheese advent calendar from the Cheese Geek includes 75g pieces of cheese delivered in three separate deliveries in the run-up to Christmas to ensure each cheese is in its highest quality condition. You can also take your cheese tasting to the next level with tasting notes and a scorecard for each cheese you sample. A great way to try new cheeses.

(opens in new tab) 6. Mini Welsh Cheese advent calendar - View at Welsh Cheese Company (opens in new tab) RRP: £43 | Delivery: Between November 29th and December 1st | Available: Pre-order soon A smaller version of the GIANT Welsh Cheese Company advent calendar, this calendar contains 6 different pieces of cheese and makes the perfect early Christmas present gift. It’s a great way to try different cheeses, without going overboard. Think Cheddar, Brie, and Stilton for example. Cheeses vary from 180g-200g per cheese making them great for sharing. Suitable for vegetarians.

Video of the Week

Related features:

Best chocolate advent calendars (opens in new tab)

Best beer advent calendars (opens in new tab)

Best gin advent calendars (opens in new tab)