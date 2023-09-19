Aldi's launching a candle advent calendar that's full of Jo Malone dupes, here's when you can get it
The low-cost supermarket's stock is expected to sell out
Aldi is launching its first-ever candle advent calendar - featuring its popular Jo Malone fragrance dupes and it's less than £25.
If you prefer the traditional way of counting down the days of Christmas using an advent calendar, like with one of these best chocolate advent calendars you might want to pop an extra treat in your basket as the low-cost supermarket has announced the arrival of Aldi’s Hotel Collection Candle Advent Calendar.
Many Aldi shoppers will be familiar with its current candles featuring dupe scents of Jo Malone fragrances as part of its Hotel Collection, but now you can have a new candle behind every advent calendar door in the run up to Christmas.
It features 25 incredible scents including new fragrances for 2023 like Birch & Hawthorn, Tonka Bean & Pistachio, and Ginger Biscuit. All housed in a premium teal and rose gold box complete with bow.
Aldi's Hotel Collection Candle Advent Calendar (RRP £24.99) is a fraction of the cost of the yet to be released 2023 Jo Malone advent calendar (RRP £350), and the Aldi one will be in stores from 29th October but shoppers will need to need to be quick as with all Special Buys once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Aldi shoppers have previously raved about Aldi's dupe Jo Malone fragrance candle collection - which has seen some supersize version of the scents sell for £325 less than Jo Malone's. Last year, four-wick Hurricane Candles (2.5kg) were priced at £24.99 while Jo Malone's biggest candle cost £350 for 2.1kg, according to Birmingham Live.
This year, customers can get a collection of their very own dupes. Hidden behind numbered doors, candle fans will be surprised with a new single-wick scented candle each day as Christmas nears, including a selection of brand-new and exclusive Hotel Collection scents.
The NEW Birch & Hawthorn oozes leathery bark notes with a hint of vanilla and almond, while the NEW Tonka Bean & Pistachio is nutty and herbaceous with sweet, woody touches. Or, for a true scent of Christmas, Ginger Biscuit will invite a warm, spiced scent into the home.
Ideal for lighting while unwrapping presents beneath the tree, there’s the delightful NEW Christmas Morning scent, as well as other festive-inspired fragrances such as Roasted Chestnut and fresh Peppermint.
Fans of Aldi’s Hotel Collection candle and reed diffuser range will also be thrilled to see some returning favourites, including Peony Blush, Oud & Bergamot and Sweet Almond & Macaroon, as well as the best-selling Lime, Basil & Mandarin.
Aldi's Candle Advent Calendar scent selection includes:
- Ginger Biscuit
- NEW Birch & Hawthorn
- NEW Tonka Bean & Pistachio
- Lime, Basil & Mandarin [dupe of Jo Malone's Lime Basil & Mandarin Home Candle]
- Blackberry & Bay
- Pomegranate [dupe of Jo Malone's Pomegranate Noir Home Candle]
- Pine & Eucalyptus
- Bitter Orange
- Peony Blush [dupe of Jo Malone's Peony & Blus Suede Home Candle)
- Amber Woods
- Velvety Rose
- Oud & Bergamot
- Fig & Cassis
- Oak & Redcurrant
- Sweet Almond & Macaroon
- Opium Noir
- Night Orchid
- Myrrh & Sweet Tonka [dupe of Jo Malone's Myrrh & Tonka Home Candle]
- Roast Chestnuts
- NEW Snowdrops
- Peppermint
- NEW Midnight Musk & Amber
- Oud Wood & Vetiver
- NEW Cypress & Eucalyptus
- NEW Christmas Morning
