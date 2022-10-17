Argos reveals 16 top toys for Christmas 2022

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in need of some toy inspiration for Christmas 2022, then take a look at Argos' 'latest and greatest must-have toys'.

As families begin to search for top Christmas toys (opens in new tab) to treat the children in their lives this festive season, Argos' list will be of great use. Whether it's toys for two years olds (opens in new tab) or toys for ten year olds (opens in new tab) that you're after, the list includes a wide variety of toys for all ages and interests, with prices ranging from £10 to £160 - so there's something to suit everyone's budget.

This list features familiar favourites such as Lego, Pokemon and Barbie, picks from popular kids TV shows like Bluey, PAW Patrol and Gabby's Dollhouse, as well as plush toys, bath toys, and toys to help learning and development. They're bound to be popular this year, so make sure you get your hands on these top toys in plenty of time for Christmas.

Argos' top 16 toys for Christmas 2022

(Image credit: Argos)

1. LEGO Icons Optimus Prime 10302 Best for Lego lovers Specifications RRP: £160.00 Age: 18+ Batteries needed?: No Reasons to buy + A 2-in-1 build + Collectible and great for displaying Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for young children - Expensive Today's best LEGO Icons Optimus Prime 10302 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $172 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $179.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

One for the big kids, this toy might have an age rating of 18+ but it's right at the top of Argos' top toys list. Perfect for Lego lovers, this intricate and detailed model is based on the legendary Transformers Autobot, and converts from robot to truck and back.

Accessories included are the ion blaster, Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, Energon cube and jetpack, and the lucky recipient can either relive the Transformers saga or use the collectible toy as a home decor piece, as the pack comes with a unique display plaque with Optimus Prime facts.

Designed for adult builders looking for their next immersive project, Lego's Optimus Prime includes 1508 pieces and has 19 points of articulation to make this the ultimate 2-in-1 build.

(Image credit: Argos)

2. Bluey School Friends- Calypso's School Playset Best for Bluey buffs Specifications RRP: £75.00 Age: 3+ Batteries needed?: No Reasons to buy + Includes six articulated figures Reasons to avoid - Small parts are unsuitable for very young children Today's best Bluey School Friends- Calypso's School Playset deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $34.99 (opens in new tab) $25.28 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $34.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

After the arrival of Bluey Season 3 (opens in new tab) this summer, we're sure the popular kids show will be popping up on many Christmas lists - and Argos seems to think so too. This exclusive pack is perfect for fans of the show, and includes a transforming School Playset and the Brisbane Adventure Bus.

The school playset opens out to three great play areas - a classroom, cozy cove and pillow fort - while the bus has enough seating to fit all six of the included figures: Bluey, Bingo, Chloe, Snickers, Coco and their teacher Calypso.

(Image credit: Argos)

3. Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse Best for pet pals Specifications RRP: £80.00 Age: 3+ Batteries needed?: Yes Reasons to buy + Encourages meaningful role play + Great for fans of the Gabby's Dollhouse TV show Reasons to avoid - Batteries not included - Lots of small parts that could easily get lost

Another one for TV lovers, Gabby's Dollhouse has brought out this fantastic toy for Christmas 2022. The dollhouse stands at 61cm tall, and has four floors and seven different rooms to explore. Other features included are a Dollhouse Delivery tower, working Cat-A-Vator, a 8.9cm Gabby Girl collectible figure, Pandy Paws figure, sound effects, furniture for each room and many more accessories.

For extra playtime fun, you can purchase deluxe play sets to expand the already enormous dollhouse, such as the pillow cat bedroom (opens in new tab) and Cakey's kitchen room (opens in new tab).