Best places to buy school uniform: 8 shops that put quality, price and clever design details first

With parents set to fork out £2.3billion on back-to-school essentials — school uniforms don't come cheap. But that's why it's worth taking some time to discover the best places to buy school uniforms.

We know, we can't believe it either. The six-week school summer holiday break is nearly over for another year and our thoughts are already turning towards the start of a fresh term. If you've already purchased many of the best back-to-school buys, fair play to you. Whereas, if you're yet to even place a blazer, shirt or jumper in your basket, we've got you covered.

According to The Schoolwear Association, children wear school uniforms for around 195 days of the year. So it's important to track down high-quality items that are comfortable and can stand up to everything from the weekly wash to playground fun. That way, you can max out on affordability, minimise environmental impact and hand items down to siblings at a later date.

To help you discover the best places worth buying school uniform from, stick right here. We've done some digging and found options to suit students of all ages.

The 8 best places to buy school uniforms from in 2024

1. Marks & Spencer

It wouldn't be a list of the best places to buy school uniforms from without including the much-loved brand that is Marks & Spencer.

All uniform from the brand passes the 'hand-me-down' quality test and all items come with a 100-day return period. Plus, having held its prices since 2021, you can rest assured you're getting quality, a fair price and school uniform that will last and last.

Across the bumper range, M&S has packed its uniform with clever design features that grow with children, like adjustable waistbands and parent-pleasing features like permanent pleats in skirts, easy iron shirts and forever white shirts. What's not to love?

2. George at Asda

Scuff-resistant shoes, stain-release polo shirts, stretchy fabrics, multi-pack buys and trousers with reinforced knees. This list of clever design details George at Asda has packed its school uniform range goes on and on.

And better yet, you can shop by age from 3-6 year olds to 14+ with prices starting from £2. The supermarket brand has even got styles to suit six formers with jackets, blazers, bags and shoes all available.

But the real icing on top of the cake? George has an Easy on, Easy Wear range of school uniform that is specifically designed to aid independent dressing and support sensory needs. So there are the likes of pull-on elasticated-waist trousers that are easy to pull on and 100% cotton polo shirts that come with printed care instructions that are soft against the skin. Genius!

3. Next

Next is another brand placing stretchy fabrics, playground-proof leather shoes and Teflon finishes at the forefront of its designs.

Pick up multi-pack buys of school shirts, skirts, leggings and more. You can also choose from knitwear for younger and older students in all the usual colours with cute designs, lasting colour properties and cotton-rich blends.

Plus, if you head online, you can shop brands like Adidas, Clarks, Kickers and Start Rite, all in one place.

4. Tu at Sainsbury's

What's great about supermarket fashion retailers is the fact you can do your food shop and pick up clothing, homeware and school uniform at the same time. And with Tu, you can even shop the range at Argos.

Tu at Sainsbury's has a very wide selection of school uniform, with competitive prices, and long-lasting quality to match. But it doesn't skimp on features. Think: adjustable trousers, reinforced knees and stain resistance materials.

Just like George, Tu has a Dress With Ease range which is crafted to support independent dressing. So you can pick up pull-on trousers, soft materials and easy-to-close fasteners. We love!

5. John Lewis

Quality, longevity and fabulously-fitting finds are at the heart of John Lewis' school uniform range.

While the brand's school uniform comes with a higher price point than many of the other shops we've included in this guide, 2024 marks the fourth consecutive year that John Lewis has kept school uniform prices the same.

This means, you can pick up a pack of two summer dresses from £14, two pairs of trousers from £11 and two short-sleeved shirts starting from £8. There's also PE kit starting from £4.50.

6. Matalan

Matalan joins the list of retailers holding its school uniform prices — the brand is doing so for the second year running.

The retailer, whose mission is to offer 'outstanding' family value, is known for its quality uniform which is backed by durable fabrics that wash well. Right now, the brand has a £5 and under range, with stain-resistant school trousers, 100% cotton polo shirts and easy on and off plimsolls. There are also smart Teflon-coated school skirts and cardigans and jumpers that come in a kaleidoscope of colours, including black, navy, grey, blue, green, red, burgundy and purple. It's class!

7. F&F at Tescos

Hoping to save you time and money is Tesco's F&F school uniform range. Backed with a one-year guarantee, the range is kitted out with clever design features.

From its permanent pleat technology to stay bright jumpers, and its range of trousers that come with an adjustable waist. The only downside? You'll need to head into your local Tesco superstore to shop as you won't be able to buy online. But this does mean you can tick off two birds with one stone: that being your food shop and school uniform shop.

8. Trutex

Having been supplying garments for more than 150 years, Trutex is the oldest school uniform brand you know you can trust.

Along with selling boys' and girls' day-to-day school uniform for toddlers to teenagers, like blazers, skirts and shirts, you can shop sportswear and all items can be customised, ranging from simple badging to truly bespoke designs. You can also shop uniform by school.

And, if you're in need of school accessories, you can pick up reusable water bottles, backpacks, bags and more. Essentially, this is your one-stop shop.

Wondering 'when do kids go back to school?'. Discover the 2024/25 term dates you need in your diary along with the three most common back-to-school issues kids face and how to deal with them, according to psychologists. If you're still in need of some back to school buys, check out our Back to School guide with with Kickers and how to tackle back-to-school shopping without buying everything brand new.






