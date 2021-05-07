When will I get my Covid vaccine? Find out with the UK vaccine calculator

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When will I get my Covid vaccine? It’s the question many of us are asking as over 50 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Oxford vaccine.

50 million vaccines is a huge milestone. This is because it means that over 65% of all adults have received their first dose. In addition to this, 30% of adults in the UK are now fully inoculated against the virus.

So with discussions around vaccine passports ongoing, returns to the workplace imminent and the next lockdown review coming up, this is when you might expect to be called up for your first covid vaccine dose.

When will I get my Covid vaccine?

Find out when you’ll get your Covid vaccination by using the Omni Calculator.

It’s an online calculator that takes various factors, including your age and vulnerability, into account to decide how long it will take to get your first dose. This is based on the current roll-out rates across the country. While reliable, this means the potential date of vaccination does change regularly.

However, the calculator will offer a rough time period of when you should be called up for your vaccination. You can try the Omni Calculator here.

As all those over 50 years old have now been offered their first dose of the vaccine. Those 40 to 49 years of age are next. The rest of the vaccination programme will go in the following order of ages:

40 – 49 years old: 1st jab by 22/05 and 2nd jab by 14/08

30 – 39 years old: 1st jab by 26/06 and 2nd jab by 18/09

20-29 years old: 1st jab by 06/08 and 2nd jab by 29/10

These are the last dates for people in these age groups to receive their vaccinations. According to the government, everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination for Covid-19 will be offered their first dose by the end of July this year.

Boris Johnson said in a statement earlier in February this year, “We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us protect the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some of the restrictions in place.”

He continued, “But there should be no doubt: the route out of lockdown will be cautious and phased, as we all continue to protect ourselves and those around us.”

By now, those most vulnerable to the virus have received some level of protection from the vaccine.

At the beginning of the vaccination programme, the government drew up a list of those who would be eligible for the vaccination first. It largely included those who would be most affected by Covid-19 and those made particularly vulnerable due to occupation, age and/or medical history, along with some other factors.

Due to the uptake of vaccines, vaccinations are now being offered almost completely based on age.

When will over 30s get the Covid-19 vaccine?

According to the Omni Calculator, those over 30 years of age will receive their first vaccine dose by June 26.

Over 30s should be invited to then receive their second dose of the vaccine from September 18 this year.

However, as the calculator is based on the changing rate of vaccination around the UK. This means it’s likely to be slightly earlier than these two dates given.