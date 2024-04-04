Does your child refuse to drink water? Child nutritionist shares top tips for keeping kids hydrated - even when they don’t like the taste

With summer's hot days just around the corner, a child nutritionist has revealed the best ways to get kids to drink water and keep hydrated when they say they don't like it.

It might not feel like it yet, but the warmer months are finally upon us. Spring is here and summer is just around the corner, bringing excitement for all the delicious summer recipes that will soon grace our tables and the outdoor play that will make finding things to do with kids that little bit easier.

But for all the fun it brings, summer also brings some parenting challenges. From finding the best sunscreen for kids or choosing the right sunscreen for your face, there's also the problem of keeping kids hydrated in the sun so they can avoid overheating.

So many children seem to dislike the taste of water or simply refuse to drink it. But one nutritionist has now revealed her top tips for getting kids to indulge.

Speaking to The Express, child nutritionist Zoe Griffiths explained, "Thinking about whether your child has had enough to drink is up there on the list of things parents worry about daily, alongside getting them to eat a decent amount of fruit and veg, or controlling how much screen time they are having.

“Staying hydrated is important for children’s bodies. Fluid intake is essential to transport nutrients, remove waste products in urine, regulate body temperature through sweating and lubricate and cushion joints. Drinking enough also helps to prevent constipation which is a common problem in young children.”

But it's not just health benefits that drinking water offers children, she adds. Being dehydrated is a major cause behind a child's mood and can make them seem more irritable and tired than usual.

So, to get them drinking water over fizzy drinks and squash, she recommends to first lead by example. “Let your child see you drink water," she says. "Children idolise the adults in their lives and will copy what you do, so if you are drinking water, they will too."

The dinner table is a great place to do this, putting a glass down for your child and waiting for them to simply copy you. “If a drink is always sitting next to them at supper, reaching for it becomes automatic, rather than something you have to keep reminding them about," she explains.

She also encourages making water breaks a part of a child's normal routine. “Try to encourage your child to take a drink at regular intervals throughout the day including mealtimes, snack times and during activities."

While doing this, you can highlight the importance of drinking water, setting your kids a drinking challenge that they can aim towards. “Children like to feel in control and responsible for tasks," she says. "So talk to them about the importance of staying hydrated and suggest that they aim to drink six to eight cups of water per day, so they have a ballpark target to work towards."

Similarly, giving kids more control over their water intake can encourage them to further indulge. "Encourage slightly older children to help themselves to water,” says Zoe.

“Place cups by the tap and have a bottle or jug of water on the table at mealtimes. If you have a drink of water in reach of your child at all times, they can sip when they want. It encourages independence and makes them more likely to self regulate.

“Children love quirky straws or bottles and using them can encourage them to drink more. Sometimes an item with their favourite character on is enough of a motivation to help them increase their water intake.”

If you're struggling with a child who really does not like the taste of water, instead of adding sugary squash or flavouring to their cup, Zoe says to experiment with more natural flavours.

“Often little ones say that water tastes boring, so experiment with infusing water with different flavours like orange and lime slices, berries or mint and cucumber,” suggests Zoe.

And, finally, make sure to keep up their water intake on the go with water bottles. Zoe shares, “Try tasking children to fill up their own water bottle to take with them when they leave the house, or keep bottles of water in the boot of your car so you’ve always got plenty of liquids to hand.

"It’s all about building healthy habits."

