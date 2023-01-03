Most popular baby names 2023 predictions revealed from Amadeus to Oakland

With the start of the New Year underway, some people are counting down the days until Christmas 2023 and others are counting down to the due dates (opens in new tab) of their unborn babies wondering what baby name to choose - and we make the latter a little easier with the most popular baby names 2023 predictions.

Whether it's unique baby names (opens in new tab), country baby names (opens in new tab) or Flower baby names (opens in new tab), that you've compiled a list of, you might want to wait and see what are the most popular baby names expected in 2023 before settling on the final namesake for your newborn little boy or girl.

While 2022 brought a shock with reports that Oliver had been knocked off the top spot (opens in new tab) as the most popular baby name for boys, followed by Olivia also losing out (opens in new tab) as the most popular girls' name, parents-to-be are wondering what names are on trend for 2023.

And thanks to research carried out by Nameberry (opens in new tab), there are some unexpected names set to make it big in the coming months and they have a nostalgic throwback.

Pam Redmond, founder of Nameberry, explained, “There’s a pop, upbeat, bright, 1920s/1960s vibe around. It’s the feeling of a new world, where we’re dancing as fast as we can and there’s a complete reinvention of mood and style.

“As in the 1920s and 60s, there’s a wish to leave everything from the ‘before’ times behind.”

While TikTok has become one of the go-to platforms for modern-day 'influencers' it looks like parents set to select a name for their babies that is even-more attention grabbing - with the phrase "less is more" expected to be shunned in favour of Amadeus, Astrophel and Mazikeen, which are among the fastest-rising names on Nameberry. It also predicts a popularity of names hailing from myth and legend: like Draco, Cleopatra, Lazarus and Persephone.

A revival of the 80s will make cult names from that decade popular again, while those looking to escape the doom and gloom of the cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis might opt for a more favourable gilded name.

Another naming inspiration option parents are looking at is that of neo-cowboy names - but forget Wayne and think more Tex or Wilder which have made the top of the alternative list.

Names that travel lightly across different cultures are also to be considered with examples including; Xavi, Suki, Rumi, Tavi, Mimi, Nori, Yoli and Esti.

While a silent 'K' often trips up some people when pronouncing names like Knox, 2023 is said to be the year of the X with many choosing to include it in the spelling of their baby names - with parents predicted to place it at the beginning, middle or end, X is without doubt the coolest letter of the moment.

And if that wasn't 'eX-tra' enough, there's not forgetting the baby names that are adjectives - including Epic, Glorious, Bright, Divine, Eternal or Heavenly.

While some people like to name their children after relatives like their grandparents, some are opting for more cutie monikers like Andie, Max, Drew, Gene, Davie and Lenny.

Move over Ruby and Pearl as its blue-green names that are set to make waves in 2023 - with Azula, Cerulean, Fern, Moss, Sapphire and Wave have all made the list.

And if that wasn't enough choice there will always be room for those who like to mix and match or blend two of their favourite names including Aylani, Bowyn, Dariel, Emberly, Kailo, Levitt and Oakland.

Most popular baby names 2023

Amadeus

Astrophel

Mazikeen

Draco

Cleopatra

Lazarus

Persephone

Ferris

Marty

Sloane

Dallases

Rens

Sandy

Aura

Apollo

Halo

Lux

Orla

Zola

Suvi

Sovereign

Sterling

Brando

Tex

Wilder

Abbott

Beck

Django

Foster

Reeve

Rhodes

Xavi

Suki

Rumi

Tavi

Mimi

Nori

Yoli

Esti

Beaux

Calix

Huxley

Onyx

Dixie

Felix

Fox

Moxie

Epic

Glorious

Bright

Divine

Eternal

Heavenly

Andie

Max

Drew

Gene

Davie

Lenny

Azula

Cerulean

Fern

Moss

Sapphire

Wave

Aylani

Bowyn

Dariel

Emberly

Kailo

Levitt

Oakland

