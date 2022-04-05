Will there be a season 3 of Bridgerton and what will it be about?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you prefer to binge watch or take your time with the new season of Bridgerton, fans are already wanting more with many asking will there be a season 3?

As the cast reunite on screens – with the exception of Rege-Jean Page as the Duke who left before season 2 started, there are some new Bridgerton castmates to fall in love with as viewers find out more about Lady Whistledown following the revelation of her identity. But with this latest series focused on the story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a suitable wife, we look at if, like the books, there will be more stories to come…

Will there be a season 3 of Bridgerton?

Yes, season 3 of Bridgerton was confirmed back in 2021 along with a season 4 so Bridgerton fans will be delighted the show is running for many more episodes yet to come. At the time, Netflix made the announcement via a letter in the style of Lady Whistledown’s newsletters, and it confirmed, “Esteemed members of the Ton, It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…” signed Yours Truly Lady Whistledown.

But fans are keen to know when the series will land.

One tweeted, “Netflix better not take a whole year for season 3 of Bridgerton.”

Another viewer added, “I’ve already watched all of Bridgerton season 2 twice, I’m ready for season 3,4,5,6,7,8 anytime you are @netflix @bridgerton I literally can’t get over how incredible everyone was in this season, and I need more Kate and Anthony ASAP!”

And a third supporter chipped in to say, “Just finished @bridgerton season 2. It’s like Gossip Girl with a period twist @netflix how long until season 3?!”

What’s will season 3 of Bridgerton be about?

Season 3 is expected to be about Benedict’s love story as he is the main focus in the book three novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, upon which the series will be based. But until it’s confirmed, fans have turned to speculating about what it might be about and it is possible that Bridgerton may continue long enough for all the Bridgerton siblings to have their own love story played out.

One fan tweeted, “Since @bridgerton has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4, I’d like to petition @netflix and @shondaland to give us the bisexual Benedict we all deserve. Idc that it wasn’t in the books.”

Another fan suggested, “If Netflix was smart they would change Bridgerton season 3 to a Penelope/ Eloise romance.”

And a third fan speculated, “‘The Bridgertons’: season 3 of the Netflix romantic series. Season 3 of ‘The Bridgertons’ should be based on ‘I Give You My Heart’, the third book by Julia Quinn. There the great protagonist becomes Benedict Bridgerton, the character played in the Netflix series by Luke Thompson.”

When is season 3 of Bridgerton coming?

With season 2 only just released, it’s likely that season 3 of Bridgerton won’t be aired until Summer 2023 at the earliest. Season One dropped on December 25th 2020 and season 2 aired March 2025, so given the time frames between for filming and release, it’s not expected for a while.

But many fans can’t even cope with thinking about waiting until then for their next Bridgerton fix. One fan tweeted, “I don’t want to wait an entire year for season 3.”

The Bridgerton books in order

Bridgerton is based on a series of books by author Julia Quinn who wrote about the Bridgerton family and the books in order are as follows…

