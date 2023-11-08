Noah knocked off the top spot as the top baby name in 2024 by this 90s revival, experts predict

The most popular baby names for 2024 have been predicted by the experts and some contenders could knock off Noah from its current poll position.

When Oliver was knocked off the top spot as the most popular baby name for boys, the internet was in shock and there could be a new wave of names set to rumble the reigning traditional baby name Noah.

Choosing a name for your baby is not easy and often parents-to-be take inspiration from unusual baby names or royal baby names but in 2024 these will make way for a predicted rise in popularity of Disney baby names and Barbie-inspired baby names. With the likes of Bambi, Gus, Ken, and Margot among those tipped to be top baby names.

It comes after the box office success of the Barbie movie which has already sparked rumours of a second Barbie movie and various Disney film remakes including this year's The Little Mermaid has seen searches for ‘Disney princess names’ increase by +120% in the last 90 days, indicating people are seeking fairytale inspiration for what their baby will be called.

With the increase in searches for baby name inspiration, the greetings card marketplace, thortful, has teamed up with SJ. Strum, baby name consultant and YouTuber to reveal the names that will trend in 2024. As we look at the results...

Baby names that will trend in 2024

Disney baby names

According to Strum, “Disney Names are one of the most common requests we get at the baby name consultancy: Baby Name Envy. With Molly Mae choosing Bambi and Stacey Dooley choosing Minnie - it’s a big trend for 2024. Wearable names in this trend are Aurora; meaning dawn, the name of Sleeping Beauty, which is trending up an incredible 230 places last year and I predict it will hit the top 20 most popular girl names in 2024.”

She noted, "There were 24 boys and 37 girls named Ariel last year but when we watch a blockbuster, baby names follow, and I predict Eric will also be a top baby name again within the next couple of years while it’s been languishing outside for over a decade.“

Strum also predicted, “More subtle names from Disney are Gus, after one of Cinderella’s mice, or Flynn from Tangled. For girls, Esmerelda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame is one to use quickly as the remake is rumoured to be released in 2024.”

Aurora

Ariel

Eric

Gus

Flynn

Esmerelda

BarbieCore

BarbieCore names will be huge in 2024 and Strum has teased which names to look out for. She said, "Think girly and playful like Mariposa meaning butterfly, Blossom which makes you think pink and I think we’ll see a few Skipper’s joining the playground. There were three boys called Ken last year, but Kenny is a more modern-sounding version.”

And there's already the name of leading lady Margot Robbie, who played Barbie in the movie, climbing the popularity ladder.

Strum added, “Margot already is trending and up 30 places last year, if it repeats the same it will sit nicely in the top 20 names in the UK for girls - a huge revival for a name totally disused when Margot Robbie was born, given to just eight babies that year.”

Mariposa

Blossom

Skipper

Ken / Kenny

Margot

Normcore

The simple or dull trend of Nomcore is expected to make a return following Meghan Trainer who used the 90's Nomcore name Barry for her first newborn. Fast Fashion names like Hunter and Lexi are less appealing as we go back in time to pick a 90’s NormCore name - just like the fashion names come back in and Barry was peaking in 1996."

Meanwhile, if you're not struck by any of those them you might be pleased to hear that other names in this trend, according to Strom, include, "Amy which had its first upward trend last year as did Claire and Sabrina so we’re expecting them to make a big comeback in 2024! The 'teenage witch' is cool again. Alanis and Winona are also going to be up there. Ian also went up nearly 50 spots and Christopher went up 12 places.”