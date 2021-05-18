We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

To pinpoint exactly where the Indian variant has been found in the UK, surge testing is taking place around the country.

The new Covid-19 variant, also known by its scientific name of B.1.617, was first discovered in India. It found its way to the UK in March, but at the moment the Pfizer, Moderna or Oxford vaccines are thought to protect against it. However, it may still put the UK back into lockdown in the future if the variant continues to spread.

Now the dominant variant in four different areas of England, those living in places where the variant has been found will be expected to take up more testing and containment measures to fight the virus.

Where has the Indian variant been found in the UK?

There are now 86 local authorities where five or more cases of the Indian variant have been found. Although infections are most common in the north west of England, cases are now spread out across the country.

The local councils with a significant number of cases of the Indian variant include:

Bedford

Blackburn with Darwen

Bolton

Burnley

Chelmsford

Erewash

Greater Manchester

Kirklees

Parts of London, including: Tower Hamlets, Haringey, Ealing, Hounslow, Hillingdon, Hackney, Harrow, Redbridge, Kensington and Chelsea, Watford.

Melton

Newcastle

Nottingham

Sefton

Selby

South Holland

South Northamptonshire

Tynemouth

Worcestershire

Those living in areas of concern will have been alerted that surge testing is taking place. This is either conducted by door-to-door healthcare workers or personally, with a lateral flow test and if positive, a follow-up PCR test.

The NHS has also been working to call up more people for their first vaccination. Last weekend in Bolton alone, 6,200 people were called up early for their first jab.

At the time of writing, there are 2,323 total confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK. This is a 77% increase in positive cases of the new variant over the last five days.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the growing danger of the new variant. He said, “We must be humble in the face of this virus. We’ve all learnt over the past year that in a pandemic, we must not just look at where we are today but where the evidence shows we may be in weeks and months down the track.”

The local councils with the highest number of cases are Blackburn with Darwen and Bolton, who have a combined total of 483 and cases have doubled over the last week. Bolton is the government’s next area of concern as confirmed cases of the Indian variant are rising rapidly.

Mr Hancock added that the majority of the 19 people in hospital with Covid-19 in Bolton are eligible to have a vaccine but have not had a jab.

“This shows the new variant is not tending to penetrate into older, vaccinated groups and it underlines again the importance of getting the jab.”

The emergence of this new variant comes just as the majority of social restrictions are beginning to lift in the UK, following the last lockdown review on May 17. From this date, groups of six or two households have been able to meet indoors and up to 30 can meet outside.

There was also a change in the lockdown travel rules to allow people coming back from ‘green list’ countries to freely enter the country without quarantine.