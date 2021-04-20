Will we go back into lockdown this year? What the experts say so far

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’re just getting used to seeing friends, visiting shops and being able to go to the pub again but is there a chance we will go back into lockdown this year?

When Boris Johnson announced his roadmap out of lockdown earlier this year he described his plan for easing out of lockdown as “cautious but irreversible”.

“We’ve got to be very prudent and what we want to see is progress that is cautious but irreversible,” the prime minister said, suggesting that the government’s intent was for the UK’s third lockdown to be the final one the country has to endure.

People are holding onto June 21 as the day when all social restrictions are due to be lifted. With the current rate of vaccinations currently being administered around the UK, this sounds like it might be possible. At the time of writing, over 32 million people have received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Oxford vaccine.

However, with a new variant from India discovered in the UK and another spike of infections expected in the winter, experts have warned that the route out of lockdown might not be as straightforward as we think.

Will we go back into lockdown this year?

Although we can’t be certain that we will not go back into lockdown this year, it’s unlikely we’ll go into another set of restrictions like we saw at the beginning of the pandemic.

In a statement to the House of Commons in February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that with the inclusion of the UK’s vaccination programme, “we can begin safely to restart our lives and do it with confidence.”

“I want to be frank about what exactly that means and the trade-offs involved,” he said. “The vaccines reduce the danger of Covid: they save lives and they keep people out of hospital.

“But no vaccine against any disease has ever been 100 per cent effective. So whenever we ease lockdown, whether it is today or in six or nine months, we’ve got to be realistic and accept that there will be more infections, more hospitalisations and therefore – sadly – more deaths, just as there are every year with flu. “

“Even if we sustained the lockdown indefinitely, which would itself cost lives and do immeasurable harm to our children,” he went on to say, “We would not be able to eradicate this disease.”

He also said that there is “no route” to a Covid-free country “or indeed a Zero Covid World” so the plan going forward was to protect people against the virus, rather than try and defeat it altogether.

This is by no means a clear-cut refusal to put the country into lockdown again, the speed of the vaccination programme combined with the government’s plan to reopen the country would suggest that the government are aimed to not put the UK back into lockdown this year if possible.

However, if cases increase and a new Covid-19 variant becomes a concern, or one of the other tests for lifting lockdown isn’t met by the time the restrictions are set to be lifted, the government has the power to either keep lockdown going or increase the restrictions.

This is because the Coronavirus Bill, first put into place at the beginning of March last year, doesn’t expire until 2022. This legislation allows for the UK governments to switch restrictions on when they are needed and enforce another lockdown. It allows them to then lift the restrictions when the Chief Medical Officers in the UK advise it’s possible to do so. Until this expires, all measures in the bill – including the capabilities for “reducing unnecessary social contacts” – will stay in place.

What have the experts said about a third wave?

While some experts have stayed optimistic about the chances of a relatively “normal” autumn, others have said that unfortunately there is “no doubt” that there will be another wave of coronavirus.

Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), is one such expert. He said that people need to consider the data moving forward and the lasting impact of the “wonderful” vaccination programme – but also, that we’re not out of the woods yet.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, “I have no doubt that in the autumn there will be a further wave of infections.

“I mean I would say though that this has been an incredibly impressive vaccine rollout, and we’ve been looking at antibodies in the population, and we’ve been scaling up our survey in order to be able to take many more blood tests so that we can look at the impact.

“And what we’re seeing is quite remarkable increases in the level of antibodies in the over-80s, and increasingly in the over-70s. So I’m very, very confident that the vaccine rollout is really starting to provide some real protection.

“At the other side we see very relatively high levels amongst young people which just shows how much of young people have been affected by the virus.

“I’d finally just say on this that there is a lot of regional variation, so we find 30% of London have antibodies whereas only 16% in the South West, so we need to recognise that as well.”

This followed a statement made by the UK government’s Chief Medical Adviser Professor Chris Whitty who said that he would “strongly advise” the government not to lift lockdown restrictions any sooner than May 17. From this date, groups of up to six people can meet indoors – including in pubs and restaurants.

“What we are going to see is, as things are opening up, what all the modelling suggests is that at some point we will get a surge in virus,” Professor Whitty said.

“We hope it doesn’t happen soon, it might for example happen later in the summer if we open up gradually or because of the seasonal effect it might happen over the next autumn and winter.

“All the modelling suggests there is going to be a further surge and that will find the people who either have not been vaccinated or where the vaccine has not worked. Some of them will end up in hospital and sadly some of them will go on to die.”

Even if we don’t go back into lockdown this year, experts such as Public Health England (PHE)’s strategic response director for Covid-19, Dr Susan Hopkins, have warned that some difficulties lie ahead.

Dr Hopkins already told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that the UK should prepare for a “difficult autumn” due to the threat of new Covid-19 variants.

She said, “We’ll need to monitor carefully as new strains come into the country from around the world. We’ll need to be very ready for an autumn that could be challenging as these variants are there.

“We’re working very closely with vaccine manufacturers to see what they could do to develop new vaccines.

“But we’re also very conscious of the fact that what happened last summer, in late summer and early September, could happen again and we need to prepare for that and hope that it doesn’t happen.”

Video of the Week

Dr Hopkins added that it was “really difficult to predict what’s going to happen in the future” but “we have to prepare for a hard winter”.

“It’s really important that we’re prepared from the NHS point of view, from public health and contact tracing, that we have everything ready to prepare for a difficult autumn.

“We hope that it won’t occur and it will be a normal winter for all of us.”